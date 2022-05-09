Des Peres
• On April 26, officers took a delayed report of larceny in the 1000 block of Lindemann Road.
• On April 26 at 8:48 p.m., officers located a stolen vehicle at northbound I-270 and Dougherty Ferry Road.
• On April 27 at 1:48 p.m., a resident reported their car rifled through in the 1800 block of Camberly Road.
• On April 27, officers took a delayed report of larceny from the 100 block of West County Center.
• On April 28, officers took a delayed report of larceny from West County Center.
• On April 28 at 6:54 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
Glendale
• On April 26 at 8:05 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Springfield Court reported his unlocked vehicle was stolen sometime during the night. Using his “Find My Car” app, he located his vehicle on a nearby street. The vehicle had been rummaged through, but nothing was taken.
• On April 26 at 12:22 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of Trevillian Avenue reported her unlocked vehicle was rummaged through sometime during the night. Nothing was taken.
• On April 26 at 12:45 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 400 block of N. Berry Road.
• On April 26 at 7:41 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Trevillian Avenue reported a reciprocating saw valued at $250 was stolen from his unlocked work trailer that was attached to his work truck.
• On April 27 at 5:23 p.m, warrants were issued by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charging Johnny Conde, 35, of Hallsville, Missouri, and Brandon Harrison, 33, of Steelville, Missouri, with burglary and receiving stolen property related to their involvement in two residential burglaries in the 500 block of Venneman Avenue in July 2021. Joseph Smith, 41, of High Ridge, Missouri, was also charged with burglary and forgery.
• On April 30, as part of National Drug Take Back Day, a total of five boxes containing over 160 pounds of unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs were collected by the Glendale Police Department for proper disposal.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On April 25, a business in the 10300 block of Manchester Road reported someone unlawfully entered a vehicle and stole approximately $5,000 worth of electronic equipment.
• On April 26, several residents in the 900 block of Baltimore in Oakland reported their vehicles were unlawfully entered. An electronic item from one of the vehicles was stolen.
• On April 27, a resident in the 2000 block of Wealdwood Court reported a vehicle stolen. The victim also reported a key fob missing. The vehicle was later recovered, occupied, by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The driver admitted to stealing the vehicle.
• On April 28, a patron in the 600 block of S. Berry Road reported a male subject shattered the rear window of his vehicle and stole a backpack. The suspect fled the scene in a black Jeep Cherokee.
• On April 29, a subject near 1200 S. Kirkwood Road reported six vehicles unlawfully entered via broken windows.
• On April 30, a victim reported subjects in a white Dodge Ram broke a window of their car and stole a purse.
Rock Hill
• On April 22, a vehicle from a company in the 9800 block of Manchester Road had its catalytic converter stolen sometime during the evening.
• On April 22, a vehicle in the 1100 block of Martha Lane had all four of its tires slashed sometime in the evening.
• On April 23, officers responded to a vehicle accident in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. No injuries were reported.
• On April 26, a resident of the 9200 block of Merritt Ave. reported items missing from her detached garage.
• On April 26, officers responded to a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road for a report of shoplifting. A store manager reported a customer left the business with a cart full of items she had not paid for. Police brought back the customer with the items.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On April 25 at 9:56 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Pacific Ave. reported a subject broke out the front passenger window of their vehicle and stole their purse.
• On April 25 at 7:51 p.m., a caller at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road reported a subject was causing a disturbance and refused to leave. The subject was arrested for numerous outstanding warrants.
• On April 26 at 5:37 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of Simmons Ave. reported a subject stole his vehicle sometime overnight.
• On April 26 at 8:13 a.m., a victim in the 8600 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported that sometime overnight a subject threw a rock at their front door, causing it to shatter.
• On April 27 at 7:03 a.m., a victim in the 10 block of Wilshire Terrace reported that sometime overnight a subject gained entry into their vehicle and stole a work bag and computer.
• On April 27 at 8:48 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of Central Ave. reported that sometime overnight, a subject stole their vehicle from the driveway.
• On April 27 at 4:20 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of S. Elm Ave. reported that while inside for a doctor’s appointment, a subject stole his vehicle from the parking lot.
• On April 28, at 5:12 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of Oakwood Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen from their garage sometime overnight.
• On April 29 at 4:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in the 10 block of S. Old Orchard Ave. The reporting party stated their juvenile child was approached by two subjects, described as high-school-age white males in a dark blue Toyota Sedan. The subjects asked the juvenile if they wanted a ride and offered them candy. The juvenile did not speak to the suspects and at no point did the suspects exit their vehicle or attempt to force the juvenile into the car. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.
• On April 30 at 10:23 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of E. Swon Ave. reported sometime overnight a subject stole 70 feet of cable from the telephone poles.