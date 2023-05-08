Des Peres
• On April 26 at 12:07 p.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through at West County Center.
• On April 26 at 3:11 p.m., license plates were reported stolen from a vehicle at West County Center.
• On April 27 at 1:41 p.m., license plates were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of N. Ballas Road.
• On April 27 at 2:20 p.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through in the 11700 block of Manchester Road.
• On April 27 at 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On April 28 at 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress in the 12100 block of Manchester Road.
• On April 29 at 9:37 a.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 1 at 4:21 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 12700 block of Chandler Ridge Court.
Glendale
• On April 26 at 5:02 p.m., a resident of the 700 block of Elmwood Ave. reported the birdhouse attached to her curbside mailbox had been damaged. Officers were unable to determine whether the birdhouse fell off the mailbox or was intentionally damaged.
• On April 27 at 1:16 p.m., a member of the Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road, reported $600 in cash was stolen from his unlocked locker on Friday, April 21. A suspect has been identified by police in several other golf club thefts.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On April 26 at 4:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a suspicious person. The male was stumbling, could not maintain his balance and appeared to be under the influence. During a search, officers discovered used syringes, drug paraphernalia and controlled substances including crystal meth and Fentanyl.
• On April 28 at 7 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of W. Jefferson reported his vehicle was damaged overnight. The car had been spray painted on all sides, and three tires were slashed.
• On April 29 at 10:09 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance inside one of the retail department stores in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. Two individuals started a fight with an employee they knew regarding an outside incident. One of the individuals displayed a firearm he had tucked in his waistband. The individuals left the store prior to police arrival.
• On April 29 at 1:46 p.m., Kirkwood communications began receiving numerous reports of gunfire in the Meacham Park neighborhood. A resident stated unknown individuals drove by and began shooting at him. Officers located spent shell casings from a semi-automatic rifle and a vehicle possibly related to the incident. At this time, no shooting victims have been identified nor is there evidence to indicate a person was shot.
• During the week of April 24-30, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to eight crisis intervention related calls, 21 residential/business alarms and 20 motor vehicle accidents, and assisted the Kirkwood Fire/EMS Department on 60 calls.
Rock Hill
• On April 21, a resident of the 1000 block of Rockman Place was arrested after he shot a firearm into the ground several times and walked around his house with the weapon.
• On April 24, a patron of a store in the 9500 block of Manchester Road reported a cell phone stolen.
Shrewsbury
• On April 24, an officer responded to the 7500 block of Watson Road for a report of a stolen U-Haul truck. The vehicle was recovered two days later in the city of St. Louis filled with scrap metal. Evidence was seized from the vehicle to be examined by the crime lab to help identify a suspect.
• On April 27, an officer checked on a suspicious vehicle near Jacobs Coal Road and Nottingham Avenue. He determined the vehicle was reported stolen to Hazelwood police. A juvenile in the driver seat and an adult in the passenger seat were taken into custody. The vehicle was towed to be processed by Hazelwood police. The juvenile was presented to the St. Louis County Juvenile/Family Court, which declined to pursue charges. The case will be presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to review charges on the adult.
• On April 28, officers responded to a business in the 7500 block of Watson Road for reports of thefts from lockers. The suspect has been identified and is being sought by police.
• On April 29, officers responded to a single vehicle crash in the 7300 block of Lansdowne Ave. The driver claimed her vehicle had a mechanical defect when she put it in park that caused the vehicle to roll backwards down Lansdowne, where the brakes also apparently failed. The vehicle struck a backyard AC unit and fence, and took out a trash can along the way. The driver was not injured.
• During the week of April 24-30, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to one shoplifting incident along the Watson Road business corridor, four motor vehicle accidents, and two residential and commercial alarms, and assisted the Shrewsbury Fire/EMS Department on 19 calls.
Warson Woods
• On May 1, the Warson Woods Police Department attempted to make a routine traffic stop near 10035 Manchester Road. A small vehicle chase ensued, followed by a foot chase. The subject, a 46-year-old man from House Springs, Missouri, was apprehended on Norman Place. He is being charged with multiple traffic offenses, stealing and felony drug possession.
Webster Groves
• On April 24 at 7:26 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 100 block of Almentor Ave. Several spent shell casings were located. No injuries or property damage appeared to have occurred. No suspects or witnesses were located.
• On April 26 at 5 p.m., a victim in the 900 block of Bell Ave. reported damage to the building caused by an unknown object.
• On April 28 at 7:50 p.m., a caller from a business in the 8500 block of Watson Road advised two unknown subjects stole several bottles of alcohol.
• On April 30 at 8:43 a.m., a victim in the 1600 block of Grant Road reported someone damaged a window of their residence.
• During the week of April 24-30, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 452 calls for service, 13 auto accidents and five alarms, and assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 43 times.