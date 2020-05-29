Des Peres
• On May 15, a scam posing as Ameren UE was reported in the 13100 block of Hunterscreek Ridge.
• On May 15, officers were called for an assault between two construction workers in the 11900 block of Amherst. The victim had two lacerations to the eye from a punch with concrete gloves on. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. EMS transport was refused.
• On May 17, three cartons of cigarettes were stolen from an area Circle K. The suspect left in a gray Nissan Altima.
• On May 19, a suspect attempted to steal a pair of sunglasses from Clarkson Eye Care at 11941 Manchester Road. The subject gave back the sunglasses with no incident.
• On May 21, a vehicle was tampered with overnight in the 120300 block of Point Oak Road.
• On May 22, officers assisted with a deer-vs-car accident at Southbound I-270 and Manchester Road. Injuries were reported.
• On May 26, property damage was reported on Ballas Park Drive. Cars were vandalized with eggs and ketchup. The damage is thought to be part of a toga party organized by Kirkwood High School students.
• On May 28, officers responded to an incident at West County Center. A woman became upset in a store and told store employees they would get COVID-19 and coughed on them.
• On May 28, minor damage was reported to a parked vehicle at The Village Bar.
• On May 28, officers responded to reports of a suspicious parked vehicle in the 600 block of Dougherty View Court. The vehicle belonged to a fraudster who was waiting on a package to be delivered to the address after using the victim's address and credit card information to order the item.
Glendale
• On May 19 at 4:12 p.m., a resident of Country Club Condominiums reported her purse stolen from Whole Foods, Menards or Lowes in Brentwood and Richmond heights.
• On May 20 at 5:26 a.m., the video security company for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported observing an unknown male retrieving items from the rear of the dealership, near the dumpster, and placing them in his vehicle. Officers stopped and identified the 42-year-old St. Louis man who stated he was “a scrapper” who took items area dealerships were throwing away. Dealership management advised officers to retrieve the items and issue a trespass warning to the man.
• On May 21 at 2:26 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Kings Pond Road reported a solicitor in the area of his residence. Officers stopped and identified the 28-year-old man who was soliciting business for Aptive Pest Control. He was advised to cease until a proper permit was obtained; however, all soliciting has been stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• On May 22 at 9:12 p.m., officers observed a group of approximately 10 juveniles trespassing on the grounds of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road, where the campus has been declared closed and off limits. Officers asked the violators to leave the campus.
• On May 23 at 7:15 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Highland Place reported his three vehicles were egged overnight. Video surveillance footage documented the incident at approximately 4:27 a.m.
• On May 24 at 11:25 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Fuhrmann Terrace reported several items on the exterior of the residence had been moved without his permission. No items were taken and the residence was secure.
Kirkwood
• On May 18 at 4 p.m., a convenience store in the 11100 block of Big Bend reported the theft of over $270 worth of cigarettes.
• On May 18 at 10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Big Bend and Old Big Bend for a reported vehicle accident. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the area but was located on Grandview. The driver was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence.
• On May 21 at 9:30 a.m., a resident in the 1300 block of Timberbrook reported the overnight theft of his wallet from his unlocked vehicle. Additional theft from vehicle reports were taken from the 900 block of Lisa and the 1100 block of St. Croix Court.
• On May 21, a resident in the 500 block of Art Lane reported a suspicious, unoccupied vehicle parked near their house. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of the St. Louis Metropolitan area.
• During the week of May 18 - 24, three shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000 - 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of May 18 - 24, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 18 residential / business alarms and 11 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 51 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• On May 16, a 32-year-old male was issued a summons for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident in the 7200 block of Watson Road after he struck a tree in a parking lot and left the area.
• On May 16, police were called to the 900 block of Bellstone after a gun was accidentally discharged into the floor of an apartment, damaging the floor and an icebox of the apartment below.
• On May 20, a 31-year-old man was arrested at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road for shoplifting, failure to comply and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On May 22, a 54-year-old man was arrested at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for shoplifting.
• On May 25, a 40-year-old man was arrested at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for shoplifting and trespassing.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On May 18 at 1:23 p.m., a fraud was reported in the 100 block of Kenilworth Place. The victim reported that three charges had been made to their credit card totaling in excess of $500 some time between April 22 and May 7. The victim was unsure of how their credit card information had been compromised.
• On May 20 at 12:57 p.m., a fraud was reported in the 400 block of Belleview Avenue. The elderly victim reported sending in excess of $2000 worth of gift cards to a person claiming to be associated with Publishers Clearing House.
• On May 24 at 11:36 a.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of S. Rock Hill Road. The victim reported that an ivory yellow concrete bench had been stolen from a sidewalk some time between May 21 at 6 p.m. and May 23 at 11 a.m. The bench is approximately three feet long and 20 inches tall.
• During the week of May 18 through May 24, the police department responded to 394 calls for service, five auto accidents and two alarms and assisted the Fire Department 40 times.