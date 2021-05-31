Des Peres
• On May 18 at 7:41 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 12300 block of Borcherding Lane. The vehicle was located later in the day.
• On May 23 at 1:11 p.m., police received a delayed report of larceny at 12332 Manchester Road.
• On May 24 at 5:21 p.m., police were called for a report of boys throwing things at cars at 11684 Manchester Road. The boys were gone upon police arrival.
• On May 25 at 12:36 p.m., police were called for a larceny in progress at 11767 Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On May 17 at 8:48 a.m., construction workers in the unit block of Trevillian Avenue reported a piece of glass on their construction equipment was broken out sometime over the weekend.
• On May 19, officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Manchester Road at Andrew Drive. Later that same day, officers investigated another non-injury vehicle crash in the unit block of Hillard Road.
• On May 20 at 1:24 a.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with a burglary investigation at a business in the 10200 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 22 at 7:59 a.m., a resident of the 400 block of Clif Side Drive reported two vehicles were stolen from his driveway sometime during the night. The vehicles, a 2010 Lexus and a 2013 Ford Explorer, were left unlocked with the key fobs inside. A third unlocked vehicle was rummaged through, but nothing was missing. The Lexus was recovered in north St. Louis City as a result of a vehicle crash at I-70 and St. Louis Avenue.
• On May 22, residents reported their unlocked vehicles were rummaged through overnight. A pair of Airpods was stolen.
• On May 22 at 1:51 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Manchester Road at N. Sappington Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On May 17 at 6:11 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of George reported rocks were thrown at his vehicle overnight.
• On May 17 at 6:30 p.m., a victim reported he helped a stranded motorist on the side of the highway and transported him to a gas station in the 9900 block of Big Bend. The victim went inside the store and when he exited, he discovered his vehicle, and stranded motorist, were missing.
• On May 18 at 11:44 a.m., an officer was called for an abandoned vehicle on Thursby Avenue. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of St. Louis County and was towed.
• On May 18 at 6 p.m., a store in the 10700 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of a display phone.
• On May 20 at 1:24 a.m., officers were dispatched to a car dealership in the 10200 block of Manchester Road to investigate signs of theft, including a broken glass door.
• During the week of May 17-23, two shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of May 17-23, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 18 residential/business alarms and 19 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 69 calls.
Rock Hill
• On May 14, a person suspected of stealing from a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road was seen attempting to gain entrance. The manager locked the door, then notified police. The subject and her vehicle were gone upon police arrival.
• On May 18, police took an assault report between coworkers at a business in the 9600 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On May 20, a 39-year old woman was arrested for shoplifting and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On May 21, an employee at a business in the 7200 block of Weil Avenue reported that he was being harassed and threatened over the phone by someone claiming trucks owned by the business had caused damage to his vehicle.
• On May 21, a 43-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On May 23, a 34-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On May 24, a resident in the 7600 block of Sutherland Avenue reported that his vehicle had been vandalized and the catalytic converter stolen.
Warson Woods
• On the evening of May 22 and early hours of May 23, vehicles in 700 Havenwood Circle, 1400 Norman Place, 1400 Jamaica Court, the 800 block of Garland Place and 500 Monaco Drive were rummaged through.
Webster Groves
• On May 18 at 8:32 a.m., two victims in the 400 block of Belleview Ave. reported someone entered their garages and stole several lawn care equipment items.
• On May 20 at 9:13 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of E. Swon Ave. reported someone stole their medication and cash from inside their residence. A person of interest has been identified and investigation ongoing.
• On May 20, a victim in the 3100 block of Brentwood Blvd. reported that at approximately 8:15 p.m., someone entered their storage unit and stole several items.
• On May 21 at 9:50 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of E. Lockwood Ave. reported someone stole both of the license plates from their vehicle.
• On May 21, a victim in the 200 block of Papin Ave. reported sometime between 10:30 p.m. on May 20 and 6:45 a.m. on May 21, someone entered their garage and stole several items.
• On May 21, a victim in the 400 block of E. Lockwood Ave. reported sometime between 9 p.m. on May 20 and 12:45 p.m. on May 21, someone stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle.
• On May 22 at 9:30 a.m., a victim in the first block of N. Gore Ave. reported someone stole the catalytic converter off their vehicle.
• On May 22 at 2:03 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of S. Rock Hill Road reported a male subject wearing jeans and a white t-shirt stole a package from their porch.