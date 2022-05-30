DES PERES
• On May 17, a vehicle was reported stolen from Avis Car Rental, 13009 Manchester Road. The rental vehicle was not returned and GPS coordinates placed it in Maryland.
• On May 17, officers received a delayed report of larceny from West County Center.
• On May 17 at 3:53 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On May 18 at 2:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of teenagers spraying whipped cream, sardines and syrup on a house in the 2000 block of Oak Drive.
• On May 19, officers received a delayed report of a car being rifled through in the 12000 block of Point Oak Road.
• On May 20 at 8:18 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 11800 block of Lillian Ave.
• On May 21 at 1:55 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center. Officers also took several delayed reports of larceny from the same location.
• On May 22 at 6:38 p.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through at West County Center.
• On May 23, officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
GLENDALE
• On May 16 at 5:45 a.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with minor injuries at the intersection of Manchester and North Sappington roads.
• On May 17 at 1:15 p.m., management at Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported the theft of used catalytic converters from inside the building. The suspect entered through a restricted area, stole two used catalytic converters and left the area eastbound on Manchester Road.
• On May 18 at 2:28 a.m., officers observed five juveniles running in the 900 block of Chelsea Ave. carrying large amounts of toilet paper. The juveniles admitted they were getting ready to “TP” a friend’s house for the annual Kirkwood High School toga night. They were sent home for the evening.
• On May 18 at 6:53 a.m., a resident of the 800 block of Alexandra Ave. reported they fell victim to the annual Kirkwood High School toga night prank antics when unknown persons littered their residence with toilet paper and potting soil sometime after 2:30 a.m.
• On May 19 at 10:07 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with injuries and an overturned vehicle in the 200 block of Elm Ave. A 47-year-old Glendale woman was arrested at the scene and charged with driving while intoxicated.
KIRKWOOD/OAKLAND
• On May 16 at 7:51 a.m., a business in the 9600 block of Big Bend reported the theft of three catalytic converters from company vehicles between Friday, May 13, at 6 p.m., and Monday morning, May 16.
• On May 22 at 3:52 p.m., a restaurant in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported a “dine and dash” incident. A party of four left the establishment without paying the $88.13 bill.
• On May 22 at 7:25 p.m., a victim reported her vehicle was broken into while parked in the 2200 block of Marshall Road. The front driver’s side window was shattered, and the victim’s purse was missing. The theft occurred between 2 p.m. and the time of report.
• On May 22 at 8:41 p.m., a restaurant in the 100 block of W. Argonne reported a “dine and dash” incident. A party of two enjoyed a Sunday evening dinner and left without paying their $67 bill.
ROCK HILL
• On May 13, police began investigating checks stolen from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road. The checks were likely stolen from the mail.
• On May 15, police assisted the fire department with a traffic accident in the 9600 block of Manchester Road. One vehicle was knocked into a ditch being used by MoDOT. No injuries were reported.
• On May 16, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 9700 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 16, a bag of drugs was discovered in a business in the 9200 block of Manchester Road. A test of the drugs will be performed by police.
SHREWSBURY
• On May 16, officers responded to the 7600 block of Keswick Place for a report of a damaged window screen. Entry was not gained and nothing was reported missing.
• On May 17, officers responded to the 7300 block of Lansdowne Ave. for a report of a stolen motorcycle. The vehicle was located that day in the 7200 block of Lansdowne.
• On May 19, an officer responded to the Georgetown apartment complex for a report of damage to a laundry card money machine and theft of cash from the machine.
• On May 19, an officer responded to Lansdowne Ave. near St. Vincent Ave. for a vehicle crash in which the vehicle that was struck left the scene.
• On May 20, officers responded to Lordshill Street and Ravensridge Road for a report of a vehicle crash where the driver and occupants of the striking vehicle fled on foot. The striking vehicle was determined to be stolen out of St. Louis City.
• On May 21, an officer responded to the 7400 block of Brunswick Ave. for a report of damage to a vehicle’s windshield.
• On May 22, an officer responded to the 7400 block of Watson Road for a report of items stolen from a storage unit.
• On May 22, an officer responded to the 7500 block of Watson Road for a report of a parked vehicle damaged and items stolen from within.
WARSON WOODS
• No report was submitted this week.
WEBSTER GROVES
• On May 17 at 4:43 p.m., a telephone fraud was reported at a residence in the 600 block of Marshall Ave. The victim reported they received a telephone call from a person identifying themselves as a St. Louis County Police officer who convinced the victim to send them money.
• On May 18 at 3:35 a.m., an ATM alarm at a business was reported in the 8600 block of Watson Road. Responding officers discovered the ATM was broken into and money stolen. A stolen vehicle used in the theft was recovered at the scene.