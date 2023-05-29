Des Peres
• On May 17 at 6:37 p.m., a vehicle was stolen from West County Center.
• On May 18 at 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On May 19 at 4:39 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On May 20 at 9:39 a.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 20 at 2:17 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
Glendale
• On May 18 at 4:17 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Austin Place reported an older pickup truck pulled onto her property and stole a “Big Green Egg” grill from the south porch. The vehicle was last seen westbound on West Lockwood Avenue.
• On May 20 at 7:16 a.m., a 30-year-old St. Louis County woman was arrested in the 10300 block of Manchester Road as a fugitive of the Kirkwood Police Department. She was released to Kirkwood authorities.
• On May 21 at 10:10 a.m., the Alfa Romeo stolen from the unit block of Kings Pond Road on Feb. 18 was recovered in the 4100 block of Labadie Road in the city of St. Louis. The vehicle was abandoned and completely burned.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On May 16 at 9:45 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Limestone, where one sister threw the other sister’s laptop into a wall. The sister was arrested for property damage.
• On May 16 at 8:14 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The driver had a warrant with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for discharging a firearm within city limits. The driver was arrested.
• On May 17 at 8:31 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Parkwoods reported the overnight theft of her black 2019 Hyundai Elantra. Later in the day, the St. Ann Police Department recovered the vehicle, damaged, on a parking lot on St. Charles Rock Road.
• On May 18 at 6:18 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Gordon Place reported the overnight theft of her locked silver 2016 Kia Soul. Broken window glass was located at the scene.
• On May 19, management from a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester reported a shoplifting incident in which three females used a key to unlock theft prevention devices and stole $325 worth of tequila.
• On May 19 at 11:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a damaged motor vehicle stopped in the roadway in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood, with the driver slumped at the wheel. The driver was determined to be a convicted felon, and was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
• On May 20 at 7:35 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Gill reported someone exited a vehicle, stole a Redmax weed wacker from a trailer attached to his truck and drove away.
Rock Hill
• On May 12, a vehicle struck a trash can in the 9300 block of Manchester Road. Minor damage was reported.
• On May 14, a customer reported his wallet stolen at a gas station in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 15, two juveniles were detained for damaging a shed in the 9800 block of Madison Ave.
• On May 15, a window was reported broken out at a business in the 9200 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 16, an angry ex-boyfriend broke windows at his ex-girlfriend’s residence in the 1200 block of Gilbert Ave.
Shrewsbury
• On May 15, a caller from Kenrick Glennon Seminary reported the gate was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Car parts left behind indicate the striking vehicle may be a 2013-2014 Subaru Legacy. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Shrewsbury Police Department.
• On May 15, a resident of the 7000 block of Nottingham Ave. reported someone damaged his Hyundai in an attempt to steal it.
• On May 16, a vehicle left on the shoulder of Watson Road was stolen.
• On May 16, a deceased male was found in a wooded area by the railroad tracks near Jacobs Coal Road and Devonshire Avenue. The 37-year-old male was from Illinois and was homeless. The cause of death is still under investigation, but there were no signs of trauma or struggle. Foul play is not suspected.
• On May 17, officers responded to I-44 near Shrewsbury Avenue for a report of a vehicle crash blocking traffic. The driver left the scene, but has been identified and is facing several traffic charges.
• On May 20, officers responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for a report of an irate customer who threatened staff. She provided a fake name and drove off in a reckless manner. She has since been identified and is being sought for her felony warrants.
• On May 21, a customer of a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road reported damage to her Hyundai from someone attempting to steal it.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On May 15 at 6:37 a.m., a victim in the 1000 block of Tuxedo Blvd. reported their vehicle was stolen overnight.
• On May 15 at 9:54 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Elm Ave. reported their Bobcat was stolen while they were inside a building.
• On May 16 at 11 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of Chamberlain Place reported their vehicle was stolen overnight.
• On May 18 at 4:31 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Orchard Ave. reported the rear driver’s side window of their vehicle had been broken out. The vehicle was also rifled through. Officers located several more vehicles in the area that had been damaged and rifled through.
• On May 18 at 7:46 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Hawthorne Ave. reported someone broke the front passenger side window of their vehicle and rifled through it overnight.
• On May 18 at 8:05 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of Hawthorne Ave. reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle and damaged the steering column.
• On May 18 at 4:26 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of McDonald Place reported that while their vehicle was being repaired at a business, the catalytic converter was stolen.
• On May 19 at 9:24 a.m., a victim in the 7900 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported someone entered their vehicle and stole several items.
• On May 21 at 1:15 p.m., a victim in the 1000 block of Dutton Ave. reported someone broke the rear passenger side window of their vehicle overnight.