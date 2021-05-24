Des Peres
• On May 10 at 1:19 p.m., a window on a truck was broken at West County Center.
• On May 10 at 1:59 p.m., police received a delayed report of shoplifting in the 1000 block of Lindemann Road.
• On May 12, two suspects were arrested for stealing an undetermined amount of perfume and women’s clothing at West County Center.
• On May 12 at 4:10 p.m., a suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated at 1080 Lindemann Road.
• On May 13 at 2:05 p.m., police received a delayed report of theft from a motor vehicle at West County Center. One of the vehicle’s windows was broken.
• On May 16 at 4:09 p.m., a shoplifter was arrested at West County Center. Later that same day, suspects were caught removing tags from jewelry in the same location.
• On May 17 at 2:09 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash at southbound I-270 and Dougherty Ferry Road.
Glendale
• On May 13 at 12:40 p.m., a passerby reported a suspicious person on the grounds of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road. He was asked to leave the campus by the school resource officer.
• On May 13 at 5:40 p.m., officers assisted the Rock Hill Police Department with traffic control for a multiple vehicle crash on S. McKnight and Manchester roads.
• On May 14 at 3:35 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Fuhrmann Terrace reported her home was vandalized by toilet paper and household condiments. She believed the responsible parties were participating in a local high school tradition and wished, if found, they return to clean up the property.
• On May 16 at 2:59 p.m., a passing motorist reported a vehicle driving northbound on N. Sappington Road from Queen Anne Place with a flat tire. The vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on N. Lindbergh Boulevard in Huntleigh where it crashed. There were no signs of property damage in Glendale.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On May 10, a resident reported they fell victim to an Amazon phone scam. The victim provided her debit card to a person she believed was with Amazon, then later noticed fraudulent activity on her checking account.
• On May 11 at approximately 1:05 p.m., a resident in the 2300 block of Timberview reported the overnight theft of his bronze 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 4x4 truck.
• On May 11, a resident in the 600 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of her vehicle’s catalytic converter between May 10 at 10 a.m. and May 11 at 2:45 p.m.
• On May 11, a car dealership in the 10700 block of Manchester Road reported the overnight theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle awaiting repairs.
• On May 16 at approximately 7:55 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of N. Woodlawn reported the overnight theft of items from his unlocked detached garage.
• On May 16 at approximately 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Orleans and Chicago for multiple calls of gun shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered a parked vehicle damaged with multiple bullet holes. Additionally, officers discovered shell casings nearby. The investigation is ongoing.
• During the week of May 10-16, 6 shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of May 10-16, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 10 residential/business alarms and 21 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 58 calls.
Rock Hill
• On May 6, two license plates were discovered in a vehicle in the 1200 block of Charlene Court. The vehicle had previously been reported stolen and was later returned to its owner.
• On May 7, a wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 900 block of N. Rock Hill Road.
• On May 8, an elderly customer in the 9400 block of Manchester Road filled a grocery cart and attempted to leave without paying.
Shrewsbury
• On May 11, a business in the 7200 block of Weil Avenue reported a license plate stolen from one of its work vehicles.
• On May 11, a resident found an electronic tablet in his front yard and turned it into police. The tablet was discovered to be stolen along with other items from an unlocked vehicle in the 7100 block of Nottingham.
• On May 11, two men were arrested at the same time for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On May 11, a 25-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On May 13, a resident reported a firearm was stolen from inside an unlocked rental vehicle from the 7700 block of Bellstone Avenue.
• On May 13, a business in the 4000 block of Jacobs Coal Road reported a contractor employed by the business cashed a $34,000 check that was supposed to go to the business.
• On May 14, a resident in the 7400 block of Murdoch Avenue reported that his vehicle had been vandalized and the catalytic converter stolen.
• On May 16, a 45-year-old man was arrested for stealing from and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On May 16, an employee was arrested for stealing from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On May 8, a resident in the 7600 block of Watson Road reported that his vehicle had been vandalized and the catalytic converter stolen.
Warson Woods
• On May 18, during early morning hours, a parent dropping kids off at school in the 1500 block of N. Woodlawn left their vehicle running and unattended momentarily. A suspect sitting in a nearby parked car jumped into the vehicle and drove off. Both the stolen auto and the suspect vehicle were last seen traveling east on Old Warson Road.
Webster Groves
• No report was submitted this week.