Des Peres
• On May 15 at 3:36 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On May 16, officers took a delayed report of larceny at West County Center.
• On May 16 at 6:31 p.m., officers took a delayed report of larceny from the 12100 block of Manchester Road. The suspect left the area in a red Kia with no license plates.
Glendale
• On May 10 at 4:13 p.m., a resident of the 900 block of W. Kirkham Ave. reported several people approaching his residence throughout the day inquiring about the property. An investigation revealed a fictitious Facebook Marketplace posting listed the property for rent. Once reported to Facebook, the posting was removed.
• On May 11 at 1:25 p.m., staff of Glendale Lutheran Church, 1365 N. Sappington Road, reported a 75-inch flat screen television, a laptop computer and associated cables were stolen from a meeting room at the church campus sometime between noon on May 10, and 1 p.m. on May 11.
• On May 12 at 7:34 a.m., officers investigated a minor injury vehicle crash on N. Berry Road at Algonquin Lane.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On May 9, a business in the 700 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of the catalytic converter from a work van between 1 p.m. on April 29 and the date of report.
• On May 11, a victim reported her wallet was stolen while she was shopping at a store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The victim believes the theft occurred while she was distracted by another female customer at the self checkout register. The victim was notified by her credit card companies of multiple unauthorized charges on her accounts.
• On May 12, a customer at a retail store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of his iPhone after he momentarily set it down.
Rock Hill
• On May 7, change was stolen from a vehicle in the 9300 block of Shortridge Ave.
Shrewsbury
• On May 9, Spire, 4118 Shrewsbury Ave., reported the theft of three catalytic converters from company vehicles some time in the past six months.
• On May 9, officers responded to Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, for a report of shoplifting. A 40-year-old woman was arrested for stealing, resisting arrest, failure to comply with lawful orders and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers also determined she was in possession of stolen property from the nearby Walmart.
• On May 10, employees at a business at 7263 Watson Road reported a theft of hair extensions.
• On May 10, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a report of a theft of clothing.
• On May 10, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a report of shoplifting. The 46-year-old man was arrested for felony stealing and several warrants.
• On May 11, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a report of a vehicle on the lot broken into with a purse stolen.
• On May 11, a resident of the 7300 block of Weil Ave. reported the theft of two backpacks from his front porch. Some of the items were located by another resident and returned. The bags and a school laptop are still missing.
• On May 12, officers responded to Kentucky Friend Chicken, 7500 Big Bend Blvd., for a report of damage to a glass entry door. It was determined the business had been burglarized during the overnight hours. The suspect(s) were able to get away with the business’s safe.
• On May 13, a resident of the 7500 block of Triwoods reported loaning his vehicle to his former roommate, who never returned it and ended all contact.
• On May 14, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a trespassing. A 31-year-old man, well known to police, entered the store having been previously issued trespass warnings, and stole merchandise. He was charged with stealing and trespassing.
• On May 14, a resident of the 7300 block of Murdoch Ave. reported an unknown vehicle struck his parked vehicle overnight and left the scene.
• On May 14 at 9:45 p.m., Shrewsbury officers responded to the area of Shrewsbury and Lansdowne avenues for a report of shots fired. Investigation revealed a tan SUV was stopped in traffic on southbound Shrewsbury Avenue and the occupant(s) of the SUV exchanged words with two males on the sidewalk. An occupant of the SUV produced a handgun out of the front passenger window and fired several rounds. The SUV fled eastbound on Lansdowne and then northbound on Wabash in St. Louis City. The two pedestrians fled on foot southbound on Shrewsbury Avenue prior to police arrival. A resident’s home camera did not show any indication either pedestrian was struck or injured. The suspect(s), suspect vehicle, nor the pedestrians have been located at this time. Shell casings were recovered from the scene. It is not known if the occupants of the vehicle and the pedestrians knew each other or what they were saying to each other prior to shots being fired.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On May 9 at 5:03 p.m., a victim at a residence in the 7800 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported someone stole cash and checks from their apartment and fraudulent charges were made on their credit card.
• On May 9 at 7:27 p.m., a caller at a business in the 200 block of W. Lockwood Ave. reported a subject stole two bags of merchandise and fled the scene.
• On May 10 at 8:07 a.m., a caller at a business in the 8900 block of Watson Road reported sometime overnight, someone entered the business and stole a safe.
• On May 11 at 4:50 p.m., a victim at a residence in the 300 block of E. Swon Ave. reported someone had damaged the basement door handle sometime between May 8 and May 11.
• On May 15 at 1:40 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Ridge Ave. reported a known person stole their vehicle.