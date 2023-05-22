Des Peres
• On May 9 at 10:16 a.m. and 7:44 p.m., officers responded to two separate larcenies in progress at West County Center.
• On May 10 at 12:24 p.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through in the 12000 block of Montour Drive.
• On May 11 at 2:03 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 11 at 5:58 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On May 13, officers responded to two separate larcenies in progress at West County Center.
• On May 13 at 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 15 at 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
Glendale
• On May 10 at 10:29 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Springfield Court reported he fell victim to a scam via text message. The resident received a text message from the “Bank of America” regarding possible fraud on his account. The resident was not a Bank of America customer, but agreed to deposit over $11,500 into an account to “assist federal agents in their investigation.” The resident contacted police after speaking with an actual FBI agent.
• On May 13 at 3:42 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash at the intersection of North Berry Road and West Kirkham Avenue.
• On May 14 at 4:40 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of E. Essex Ave. reported she found a Trek Wahoo bicycle abandoned in her front yard. The bicycle was taken to the Glendale Police Department for safekeeping until the owner is located.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On May 8 at 9:08 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting at a retail store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road. The store manager reported two juvenile suspects stole several items, and were disrespectful and intimidating to the staff. The juveniles were located nearby, detained and released to their parents. The stolen merchandise was returned to store management. The case will be forwarded to the St. Louis County Family Courts for consideration.
• On May 11, a vehicle owner who had parked his car in the 100 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of the vehicle’s catalytic converter sometime between May 9 at 7:37 p.m. and May 11 at 2:30 p.m.
• On May 13 at 12:50 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Grandview reported the overnight theft of his gray 2018 Volkswagen Atlas from his driveway. Doorbell camera footage captured the theft at 3:06 a.m. The vehicle was most likely left unlocked with the keys inside.
• On May 14 at 7:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 10500 block of Big Bend for a report of a “person down.” Officers located a woman leaning against a tree, drenched from the rain. As the officers approached, the woman reached for a can of compressed gas cleaner, placed the dispenser in her mouth and continued “huffing.” Officers forcibly removed the can from her grasp because she would not stop. The woman was transported to the hospital for additional treatment.
Rock Hill
• On May 5, suspicious antisemitic flyers were tossed in several driveways on O’Day, Hudson, Gilbert, Warson Point and Berry Road.
• On May 5, a suspicious subject was seen looking into mailboxes in the area of McKnight and Old Warson.
• On May 9, an awning at a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road was reported broken.
• On May 10, officers responded to a report of a trespasser in the 900 block of Ennis Ave.
Shrewsbury
• On May 8, an officer responded to a report of a suspicious flatbed trailer with no license plates chained to a pole in the 7100 block of Weil Ave. The officer determined the trailer was reported stolen to the St. Louis County Police Department. It was towed to be processed.
• On May 8, an officer observed a stolen vehicle parked at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road. The driver had felony warrants. A search of the vehicle revealed 25 capsules containing a white powder, suspected to be fentanyl. The man was arrested, and the vehicle was towed.
• On May 10, an officer conducted a traffic stop that led to the discovery of one pound of methamphetamine. Charges will be sought through the federal court system.
• On May 10, the windows on two cars parked at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road were broken and a backpack was stolen from one of them. The stolen property was recovered after being discarded in Richmond Heights.
• On May 10, the Georgetown apartment complex reported damage to and theft from a vending machine.
• On May 12, an officer observed a subject with numerous warrants in the 7400 block of Watson Road. The man was arrested and transferred to St. Louis County intake.
• On May 13, an officer noticed several vehicles on Watson Road were swerving to avoid a parked and unoccupied vehicle. The officer was unable to locate the driver/owner, so the vehicle was towed.
• On May 14, officers assisted the fire department with a commercial structure fire in the 7500 block of Watson Road. No injuries were reported.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On May 8 at 9:25 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Garden Ave. reported that sometime over the weekend someone stole several items from their vehicle.
• On May 8 at 1:48 p.m., a victim in the 20 block of S. Old Orchard Ave. reported someone damaged the steering column of their vehicle.
• On May 9 at 9:04 a.m., a caller from a facility in the 100 block of N. Elm Ave. reported a subject known to them damaged several items inside.
• On May 9 at 10:15 a.m., antisemitic flyers were reported to have been found at several residences.
• On May 9 at 3:10 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Marshall Ave. reported someone stole several tools from their trailer.
• On May 14 at 3:45 a.m., officers patrolling the area of Holly Drive and South Elm Avenue observed a parked vehicle with the doors open. Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle and determined someone had stolen tools from the unlocked vehicle.
• On May 14 at 10:39 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Orchard Ave. reported someone stole their unlocked vehicle from their driveway. The key fob was inside the vehicle.