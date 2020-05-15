Des Peres
• On May 1, a vehicle was reported stolen in the 12300 block of Ironstone. The vehicle was later recovered on Hall Street in downtown St. Louis.
• On May 3, an officer was dispatched to assist West County Fire with a one-vehicle accident on northbound I-270 at I-64.The driver refused care.
• On May 4, officers were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Manchester Road at Blase. No injuries were reported.
• On May 5, officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Dougherty Ferry at Des Peres Road. No injuries were reported.
Glendale
• On May 5 at 2:15 p.m., a resident of the 900 block of Dwyer Avenue reported the loss or theft of a cell phone sometime between July 2018 and present day. He was unaware the phone was missing until he received an invoice for data usage in April 2020. The phone was deactivated.
• On May 5 at 7:14 p.m., a resident of the 300 block of N. Sappington Road reported a 4-year-old child walking down the road unattended. It was discovered the child walked out of his residence in the 300 block of N. Sappington Road unbeknownst to his parents.
• On May 6 at 12:49 p.m., code enforcement officers investigated a report of a water runoff issue at a residence in the 700 block of Josephine Avenue. Police continue to investigate the matter.
• On May 7 at 10:31 a.m., officers located a young child walking in the area of Elm Avenue and Hawbrook Road who appeared lost. She was able to return to her home without further incident.
• On May 8 at 4:20 a.m., a resident of the 200 block of Austin Place reported two unlocked vehicles, parked in his driveway, were rummaged through during the night. A purse, containing credit cards and keys to the vehicle, as well as a “work bag” were stolen from one vehicle; nothing was taken from the other unlocked vehicle.
• On May 10 at 8:16 p.m., the security company for Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported two suspicious persons walking on the lot after hours. Officers contacted the men, who were “browsing vehicles” before contacting the sales department. They were advised to contact the business during normal business hours.
Kirkwood
• On May 4, a business in the 600 block of East Elliot reported the theft of two company work vehicles over the weekend. Both vehicles were unlocked with ignition keys inside the vehicles. The thefts occurred between Friday, May 1 at 2:30 p.m. and May 4 at 6:40 a.m. Both vehicles have been entered into a law enforcement database as stolen. On Monday, May 11, one vehicle was located in the 63111 neighborhood.
• On May 4, at 10:42 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Chicago reported the overnight theft of her 2009 Acura. The vehicle had been left unlocked and the thief gained access to her vehicle by stealing her purse (containing keys) from another parked, unlocked vehicle. On Wednesday, May 6, the vehicle was located, parked and unoccupied in Shrewsbury.
• On May 4, a resident in the 500 block of South Clay reported the theft of her $500 black Coach purse and contents stolen from her parked, unlocked vehicle. The victim’s credit cards had already been used at department stores outside of Kirkwood. The theft occurred between May 3 at 5 p.m. and 11:20 a.m. on May 4.
• On May 5, a business in the 1300 block of South Kirkwood Road reported they fell victim to a fraudulent invoice sent via email and paid an unknown party over $40,000. The investigation is ongoing.
• On May 6 at approximately 6 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a convenience store in the 10900 block of Manchester Road for a reported theft. Upon arrival, the victims stated at approximately 5:50 p.m., an unknown white male, concealing his face with a blue towel and wearing a pair of blue plaid boxer-briefs on his head, entered the store, lifted himself onto the sales counter, reached over the counter and began stealing tobacco vaporizers. The thief exited the store with almost $240 in merchandise. The investigation is ongoing.
• On May 6 at approximately 6:45 p.m., Kirkwood EMS and Police responded to an apartment in the 400 block of Chancellor Square for a reported male overdosing. Upon arrival, the officer discovered a male subject suffering from an apparent overdose and administered a dose of department-issued Nasal Narcan. The subject was revived and was treated by EMS.
• On May 6 at approximately 7:50 p.m., a convenience store in the 10900 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of several bottles of alcohol.
• On May 8, a resident in the 400 block of West Jefferson reported the overnight theft of her orange and black full-frame 26" hybrid Giant brand mountain bike.
• On May 8 at 2 p.m., a consumer in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road reported her black 2019 BMW stolen. The victim left her vehicle unlocked and the key fob which activates the push to start option was inside the vehicle. Utilizing manufacturer-installed equipment, the vehicle was located in the 63121 neighborhood. The vehicle was recovered and two suspects were charged for the incident as well as other unrelated charges.
• On May 9 at 10:35 a.m., a construction company owner reported the theft of multiple tools from a secured construction trailer parked on the 500 block of West Monroe. The theft occurred between Thursday, May 7 at 3:40 p.m. and the time of report.
• On May 9 at 1:37 p.m., a convenience store in the 11100 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of several packs of cigarettes and bottles of alcohol.
• On May 9, a resident in the 10400 block of Big Bend reported the theft of two gas trimmers, a lawn mower and an air compressor from his residential carport. The theft occurred between noon and 7:50 p.m.
• During the week of May 4 - 10, five shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000 -1200 block of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of May 4 - 10, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 22 residential / business alarms and 12 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 47 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• On May 11, a resident reported his firearm stolen from his residence by an unknown person.
• On May 11, a 32-year-old man was arrested at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road for shoplifting.
• On May 13, a 45-year-old man reported that his debit card had been illegally used at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• On May 10 around 10:30 p.m., employees at a fast food restaurant on the 10000 block of Manchester Road got into a dispute. One of the employees got upset and punched out the glass window on the main entrance door. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The suspect has been positively identified and charges are being considered.
Webster Groves
• On May 4 at 9:25 a.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Brookdale Ave. The victim reported someone rummaged through their unlocked vehicle overnight and had stolen the vehicle’s key fob and a check made payable to the victim’s mother.
• On May 4 at 7:33 p.m., a theft was reported in the 7800 block of Big Bend Blvd. The victim stated that sometime prior to 11 a.m., someone stole their 2015 Nissan Sentra from the parking lot. The vehicle was unlocked with the keys inside.
• On May 8 at 9:24 a.m., an attempted burglary was reported in the first block of Selma Ave. The reporting party discovered a broken first floor window but was unsure when it occurred. It did not appear that entry was gained into the building.
• On May 9 at 8:42 a.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Brookdale Ave. The victim reported that sometime overnight, someone had stolen their white 2019 Toyota Rav 4 from the driveway. Earlier in the week, the victim reported the key fob to the vehicle stolen.
• On May 9 at 10:45 a.m., property damage was reported in the 7900 block of Big Bend Boulevard. The clerk stated a male subject attempted to purchase beer but did not have proper identification and was refused. The subject became irate and slammed the door as he was leaving, breaking the door frame at the hinges. The subject was located and taken into custody.