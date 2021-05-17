Des Peres
• On May 1 at 3:39 p.m., a caller in the 11900 block of Manchester Road reported the rear window of their vehicle had been broken.
• On May 2 at 5:11 p.m., police received a delayed report of shoplifting at West County Center. Clothing items were taken.
• On May 4, items were taken from unlocked cars in the 400 block of Tree Top Lane, the 12800 block of White Rock Court, and the 12800 block of Sarala Place.
• On May 4 at 4:09 p.m., police were called for a larceny in progress at 12095 Manchester Road.
• On May 4 at 7:47 p.m., police received a delayed report of shoplifting at West County Center. Designer clothing items were taken.
• On May 3, police investigated vehicle crashes at 1300 Ballas Road, 2345 Dougherty Ferry Road, and N. Ballas Road and Coppersmith Court.
• On May 3 at 4:08 p.m., police received a delayed report of larceny. A wallet and purse were taken from a car in the 2500 block of Dougherty Ferry Road.
• On May 6 at 12:10 p.m., police received a delayed report of items taken from a locked business van in the 13300 block of Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On May 5 at 9:23 p.m., officers investigated a report of an intoxicated pedestrian stumbling in and out of traffic on Manchester Road near
Andrew Drive. Officers found an intoxicated 57-year-old Chesterfield woman at that location. She apparently walked away from the Hacienda Restaurant in Rock Hill. She was conveyed back to the Hacienda Restaurant and released to her husband.
• On May 6 at 3:07 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 800 block of N. Sappington Road.
• On May 8 at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a male juvenile on the rear parking lot of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road. Officers located the 14-year-old male, who was heavily intoxicated and staggering across the playground. He was conveyed to his home in Kirkwood and released to the custody of his parents.
• On May 8 at 8:20 p.m., a resident of the 1300 block of Greentree Lane reported a bear in a tree near the campus of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On May 5 at 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a report of a suspicious female walking through the parking lot, looking into vehicles. Upon arrival, officers contacted the female who was with two others near a vehicle. One of the individuals was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
• On May 5 at 8 p.m., an officer checked on an occupied vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Timberview. The occupants were issued citations for possession of marijuana and/or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On May 7 at 7 a.m., a stolen vehicle was discovered parked and unoccupied in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• On May 7 at 8:40 p.m., a gas station in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of three cartons of cigarettes. The suspect got into a gold-colored newer Camaro and left the area northbound.
• On May 8 at 8:25 a.m., a shift manager at a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of two bottles of alcohol the night before.
• On May 8 at 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a gas station in the 11100 block of Manchester Road for a report of an attempted auto theft. The suspect attempted to steal a vehicle while the vehicle owner was pumping gas. The vehicle owner and a bystander physically detained the suspect as he sat in the driver’s seat until officers arrived. The suspect, who had arrived in a stolen vehicle, was arrested and charged with attempted theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.
• On May 9 at 2:30 a.m., an employee from a store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported an attempted vehicle theft. The employee left a work van running, unlocked, near the loading dock as he reentered the store. When he returned to the vehicle, he observed the vehicle being driven away from the loading dock. The vehicle crashed into a guardrail and the suspect fled on foot.
Rock Hill
• On April 29, a man and a woman stole numerous pairs of glasses from a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road.
• On April 30, a subject on a bicycle was seen in the area looking into garages.
• On May 4, a subject stole a soda from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On May 5, a 37-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting, failure to comply, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• On May 5, a 30-year-old man was arrested for robbery, assault and harassment in the 7200 block of Lansdowne.
• On May 7, a resident in the 7700 block of Kenridge reported that his vehicle had been vandalized and the catalytic converter stolen.
• On May 7, two women were arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On May 8, a vehicle was vandalized and the catalytic converter stolen in the 7200 block of Weil Avenue.
• On May 8, a 33-year-old woman was arrested for trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On May 8, a 61-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were arrested for shoplifting from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On May 4 at 10:05 a.m., a reporting party at a business in the 300 block of N. Gore Ave. stated sometime between May 2 and May 5, someone stole the catalytic converter off their vehicle.
• On May 4 at 5:54 p.m., a victim in the 9400 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported someone struck a street sign and damaged their landscaping.