Des Peres
• No report was submitted this week.
Glendale
• On May 1 at 9:15 p.m., a resident of the 200 block of N. Sappington Road reported unknown persons placed a bag containing a decorative candle and candy on their doorknob. Investigation revealed several houses in the area received the same package, which was part of a marketing campaign for a local business.
• On May 2 at 9:12 a.m., management of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a suspicious drone was sighted hovering above the dealership.
• On May 2 at 11:38 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Elm Ave. reported a suspicious male walking around her residence. Investigation revealed the male was working for a pest control company hired by the resident.
• On May 3 at 4:05 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 4 at 3:37 p.m., a 41-year-old St. Louis woman was arrested at the Ladue Police Department and charged with receiving stolen property related to a vehicle stolen from the unit block of Berrywood Drive on Jan 9. She was released pending formal charges by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
• On May 6 at 12:53 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 7 at 4:03 a.m., officers discovered an unoccupied vehicle with heavy front end damage parked on the lot of Hanneke’s Westwood Grocery, 190 N. Sappington Road. Officers also located a utility pole near North Sappington Road and West Lockwood Avenue that showed evidence of being struck by a vehicle. Officers contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, a resident of the 800 block of Chelsea Ave., who admitted striking the utility pole with his vehicle at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday, May 6, and parked the vehicle on the Hanneke’s lot and walked home. The driver was issued a municipal summons for leaving the scene of an accident.
• On May 8 at 8:07 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Flower Hill Court reported a suspicious person walking in the area yelling obscenities and talking to himself. Officers located the 38-year-old man from Lebanon, Missouri, who could not remember how he arrived in the area. A record check revealed a warrant for trespassing through the Brentwood Police Department. The man was arrested and released to Brentwood authorities.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On May 2, a resident in the 1300 block of Woodgate reported the overnight theft of their unlocked gray Honda Odyssey minivan. The keys were left inside the vehicle. On May 6, the vehicle was recovered by the St. Louis County Police Department.
• On May 3 at 6:05 a.m., a victim reported that multiple company owned vehicles were broken into overnight while parked in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. Surveillance cameras captured the thefts at approximately at 4:30 a.m.
• On May 3 at 8:21 a.m., an automotive repair shop in the 800 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a customer’s vehicle between 2:30 p.m. on April 29 and the time of discovery.
• On May 3 at 5:35 p.m., officers checked on a parked, occupied vehicle in the 2300 block of Timberview with expired plates. The occupant of the vehicle was issued citations for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
• On May 4 at 2:34 a.m., officers began investigating a stolen unlocked vehicle from the 1000 block of Pinegate. The vehicle was found in the 13000 block of Manchester, awkwardly parked and damaged.
• On May 5 at 10:25 p.m., an employee in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of his vehicle. It was later recovered, occupied, in St. Francois County.
• On May 7 at 11:49 a.m., officers located a vehicle stolen out of St. Louis County in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on Big Bend. Officers later learned the occupants of the vehicle were inside one of the retail stores shoplifting prior to fleeing from the police.
Rock Hill
• On April 28, police began investigating an employee theft at a business in the 9600 block of Manchester Road.
• On April 29, a tow dolly was reported stolen from a business in the 9200 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 2, a vehicle accident was reported in the 9700 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 3, officers tracked down a vehicle that left the scene of an accident.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On May 2 at 8:23 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of S. Elm Ave. reported their wallet was stolen, possibly by a known individual.
• On May 4 at 3:53 a.m., a victim in the 10 block of W. Waymire Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen while it was parked in front of their residence.
• On May 5 at 3:10 p.m., a person exposing themselves was reported in the 800 block of E. Pacific Ave. It was reported a subject had exposed their genitals while walking down the street.
• On May 6 at 1:37 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Edgar Road reported they were scammed out of $2,500 by someone claiming to be an Amazon representative. The scammer claimed the victim’s Amazon account was “flagged” due to stolen gift cards and the victim had to repay the amount before they could return any items.
• On May 7 at 3:09 p.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 200 block of Worthing Drive. The victim reported they were selling a motorcycle on Facebook Marketplace when a buyer asked to test drive the vehicle. The “buyer” never returned after taking the bike for a test drive.
• On May 8 at 8:13 AM, a victim in the 10 block of S. Gore Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen sometime overnight.