Des Peres
• On May 1 at 3:14 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On May 4 at 10:20 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen out of the 12700 block of Chandler Ridge Court.
Glendale
• On May 1 at 12:13 p.m., officers assisted the Warson Woods Police Department with an arrest in the 1400 block of Norman Place.
• On May 1 at 2:16 p.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with a vehicle crash in the 400 block of Quan Ave.
• On May 1 at 7:08 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 9900 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 5 at 9:10 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Algonquinwood Place reported he observed two males looking into vehicles with flashlights. When the males saw the resident, they ran north. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the subjects. No vehicles appeared to have been tampered with.
• On May 6 at 9:14 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Belvedere Lane reported finding several small plastic bags containing corn and an antisemitic flyer. These items were also located on several driveways in the area. A resident of the 1100 block of North Berry Road also reported finding one of these bags in his driveway. It does not appear that any one person was targeted in this incident. See story, page 4.
• On May 7 at 1:15 a.m., a resident of the 900 block of Glenway Drive reported a man knocking on her front door stating someone was chasing him. A resident of the 800 block of Queen Anne Place reported the same. The suspect was described as white or Hispanic man with curly hair and “dirty, like he had been in a fire or an accident.” The man was last seen running eastbound on Queen Anne Place toward North Sappington Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On May 2, detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department located a vehicle reported stolen in 2022 from the 1200 block of Cork Elm in the 63107 neighborhood. The vehicle was missing some key parts and had been there for quite some time.
• On May 3, a person of interest in an April 20 pepper spraying incident was identified, arrested and charged with assault.
• On May 3 at 5:33 p.m., a shopper in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of her purse from her shopping cart. The victim reported several failed credit card transaction attempts.
• On May 3 at 6:35 p.m., a victim reported the theft of her wallet from her purse while she was shopping at a store in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The victim received a fraud alert that someone attempted two large purchases at the Kirkwood Walmart at 2:42 p.m.
• On May 4 at 9:59 a.m., a gas station in the 11100 block of Manchester reported a $55 gas drive-off.
• On May 7, administration staff for an elementary school on Woodgate reported property damage in the form of spray painted graffiti.
Rock Hill
• On April 28, a fight broke out between two women in the 9500 block of Manchester Road. One woman did not like the fact that the other woman ate the last bagel.
• On May 1, a package was reported stolen from the front porch of a resident in the 400 block of Lone Oak Drive.
• On May 2, two subjects were reportedly attempting to take tires off a parked vehicle at a car wash in the 9700 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 3, a vehicle left the scene of an accident in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. No injuries were reported.
Shrewsbury
• On May 1, a Shrewsbury resident fell victim to a phishing scam. He received an email that he thought was from PayPal. As he had not purchased anything via PayPal, he contacted the “customer service” phone number in the email. “Customer service” instructed him to purchase prepaid Apple gift cards and provide the codes. “Customer service” also had the victim install a program on his computer that allowed “customer service” remote access, which was then used to transfer funds from his bank account.
• On May 4, a business in the 7200 block of Weil Ave. reported a work van was stolen overnight between May 2 and 3. The officer determined the vehicle had already been towed in Ballwin after it was found abandoned. Detectives processed the vehicle for evidence to be used in assisting in identifying a suspect.
• On May 4, an officer assisted the Georgetown apartment complex with removing an abandoned vehicle from its property.
• On May 4, a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road reported the theft of building remodeling supplies. The vehicle used had been reported stolen.
• On May 4, Shrewsbury officers increased presence in the Watson Road business corridor in hopes of preventing and deterring a trend of criminal thefts.
• On May 5, a resident of the 7500 block of Lansdowne Ave. reported an acquaintance had entered her home without permission.
• On May 5, officers responded to the area of Ravensridge Road and Laclede Station Road for a report of indecent exposure. Officers located an adult male attempting to fornicate with a picnic table. He was arrested and later released to a mental health facility to receive help.
• On May 5, officers responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle near Hazel Ave. and Glennon Drive. Officers arrested the driver for suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
• During the week of May 1 through 7, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to three shoplifting incidents along the Watson Road business corridor, 10 motor vehicle accidents, and one residential and commercial alarm, and assisted the Shrewsbury Fire/EMS Department on 21 calls.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On May 2 at 3:15 p.m., a victim in the 1100 block of Selma Ave. reported that while patronizing a local business, someone stole cash from their purse.
• On May 3 at 8:26 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of Chamberlain Place reported someone attempted to enter their residence by forcing the screen window open and attempting to pry the locked window open.