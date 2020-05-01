Des Peres
• On April 18, a vehicle was stolen at West County Center. Upon investigation, three suspects were arrested.
• On April 20, police responded to reports of trespassing at Schnuck's, 12332 Manchester Road The suspect was issued summons in lieu of arrest and issued another ban notice by Schnuck's management.
• On April 21, an abandoned white Honda Accord was discovered in the parking lot of Marcus Theatre, 12701 Manchester Road. Police do not believe the incident to be theft-related. The license plate was not on file.
Glendale
• On April 21, a resident of the 1100 block of N. Berry Road reported a large group of people drinking beer and violating “social distancing” guidelines. The report was unfounded as police observed a group of adults adhering to “social distancing” guidelines and wishing another resident a happy birthday.
• On April 21, officers observed an unoccupied vehicle with an open trunk parked in the driveway of a residence in the 400 block of N. Sappington Road. The vehicle did not appear to have been tampered with and the trunk was secured by the officers.
• On April 23, officers discovered a city-owned streetlight and pole were struck by an unknown vehicle, which left the scene. The pole was knocked to the ground, causing electrical wires to arc. The Fire Department rendered the area safe, which was later secured by a licensed electrician. Investigation revealed the accident actually occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, but was not discovered or reported until 12:57 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glendale Police Department.
• On April 24, a resident of the unit block of Kings Pond Road reported cable wires down in her rear yard. Charter/Spectrum was notified.
• On April 25, a resident of the unit block of Hillard Road reported wires down in his rear yard due to a large tree falling on power lines. Ameren responded to make the necessary repairs.
• On April 26, a resident of the unit block of Clif Side Drive reported she received information of an Instagram post wherein three area juveniles claimed responsibility for incidents of egging her home during the past year. The juveniles and their parents were contacted and advised that all juveniles, including the complainant’s daughter, not have any further contact with each other. A short time later, one of the juveniles allegedly sent an inflammatory message via Instagram to the complainant’s daughter. All parties were warned to have no further communication with each other.
Kirkwood
• On April 21, a lawn service company reported the theft of lawn equipment from their vehicle located in the 400 block of W. Jefferson.
• On April 21, a victim in the 1200 block of Ruth reported while working in their garage, an unknown male in a white vehicle approached and stole tools from the rear of their vehicle parked on the street.
• On April 22, a tree service company reported 3 chainsaws taken from their vehicle in the 600 block of Scott.
• On April 22, officers received a call to a business in the 10900 block of Manchester for a subject throwing rocks at vehicles in the parking lot. The subject was located nearby and charged accordingly.
• On April 23, a business reported the theft of wheels and tires from a vehicle in the 1000 block of N. Kirkwood.
• On April 24, a lawn service company reported the theft of lawn equipment from their vehicle located in the 400 block of N. Geyer.
• During the week of April 20 - 26, one shoplifting incident was reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood.
• During the week of April 20 - 26, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 13 residential/business alarms and 11 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 42 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• On April 18, two people were arrested for shoplifting in separate instances at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On April 26, a 33-year-old man was arrested at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for shoplifting and giving false information.
• On April 26, a 54-year-old man was arrested at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road after he stole items from a business, then assaulted the loss prevention officer who tried to stop him.
• On April 28, a 20-year-old man was arrested at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road for trying to pass a bad check.
• On April 28, a 30-year-old woman was arrested at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for shoplifting and trespassing.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• No report was submitted this week.