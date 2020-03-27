Des Peres
• A resident of Bellerosa Drive reported a fraud March 13. A fraudulent check was created with the victim’s information and deposited/cashed in Texas.
• A resident of Briarbrook Trail reported an identity theft March 17. A tax return was filed in another state with his Social Security number.
• A theft in progress was reported March 17 at a store in 12300 block of Manchester Road. A man who had been arrested less than an hour earlier for stealing from West County Center was arrested after stealing two bottles of Tito’s Vodka.
• An iPad was reported lost or stolen March 17 from Schnucks, 12332 Manchester Road. A man left the iPad in his cart after shopping. When he returned, it was gone. He was unsure whether the tablet fell out of the cart or was taken.
• A resident in the 800 block of Plymouth Rock Drive reported a fraud March 18.
• During the week of March 13-19, police responded to 12 vehicle accidents and reported 14 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of March 13-19 at West County Center, police took into custody three suspects for thefts and arrested a fugitive after investigating a report of a suspicious person.
Glendale
• No report was submitted this week.
Kirkwood
• A resident in the 600 block of Trailcrest reported the theft of his maroon, 2018 Lincoln-MKX March 20. The vehicle was last seen on March 18. A lost ignition key, dropped in the area, is believed to have led to the theft.
• During the week of March 16-22, three shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of March 16-22, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 14 residential/business alarms and 13 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 53 calls.
Rock Hill
• A March 12 domestic incident occurred in the 9200 block of Litzsinger when one of the partners assaulted the other. Police are investigating. No charges have been filed at this time.
• On March 13 police were called for loud music in the 1000 block of Raritan. When police arrived, the music was turned down and the party goers had left th area.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Rockman avoided a gift card scam when he refused to buy $1,000-worth of gift cards, and transfer the numbers to a bogus account.
• A resident had his vehicle gone through on March 18 in the 2800 block of Raritan. Nothing was taken.
Shrewsbury
• A 42-year-old man was arrested in the 7000 block of Chippewa Street March 16 for driving a stolen vehicle that had been reported stolen from St. Louis city. He also had several fugitive charges.
• Police took an assault report March 17 after a 42-year-old man assaulted his roommate. The case was forwarded to the Shrewsbury Prosecuting Attorney.
• A 35-year-old man was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle March 18 after he caused a disturbance at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• A 43-year-old man was arrested March 19 for assault on a law enforcement officer, failing to comply, peace disturbance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police were called to a business in the a 7200 block of Watson Road for a disturbance.
• A 23-year-old man was arrested March 19 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road for shoplifting.
• A resident reported March 20 an unknown person had used her information to take out a loan in her name.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• A burglary in progress was reported at 7:49 p.m. on March 17 in the 100 block of Plant Avenue. The victim reported an unknown person had entered their residence. Officers responded, located the suspect and made an arrest. Formal charges are pending.
• A report was received of someone discharging a firearm at 12:24 p.m. on March 18 in the area of Hammel and Hull avenues. Officers responded, located the suspect and made an arrest. Formal charges are pending. No injuries were reported.
• At 4:18 p.m. on March 18, a purse was reported stolen from the first block of Elm Place. The purse contained credit cards, Social Security card and cash.
• A resident in the 400 block of Lee Avenue reported a fraud March 19. Someone used the victim’s personal information to file taxes.
• A resident in the 600 block of Deerhurst Drive reported a fraud March 20. Someone used the victim’s personal information to purchase a cell phone.
• During the week of March 16-22, police responded to 504 calls for service, six auto accidents, and 13 alarms and assisted the fire department 47 times.