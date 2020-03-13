Des Peres
• Police responded to a traffic crash March 3 on southbound I-270 at Dougherty Ferry Road. An 18-wheeler lost a tire, which struck a vehicle on the shoulder of the road.
• Police responded to a drug violation March 3 in the rear of Marcus Cine, 12805 Manchester Road. Police arrested two suspects for possession of marijuana.
• Glasses were stolen March 4 from a business in the 11900 block of Manchester Road. The male suspect left in a gray Ford Escape.
• During the week of Feb. 28-March 7, police responded to 20 vehicle accidents and reported 24 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Feb. 28-March 7 at West County Center, six shopliftings and thefts were reported, including an employee who stole from a business and a purse stolen from a shopping cart. One suspect was arrested. A fraud also was reported; the assistant manager of a business was the victim of a phone scam and purchased gift cards for someone claiming to be from corporate headquarters.
Glendale
• At 2:08 p.m. on March 3, a resident of the 800 block of Albert Avenue reported his vehicle was struck by an unknown dark-colored vehicle which left the scene while, it was parked in front of his residence overnight. Police are investigating.
• At 8:23 a.m. on March 5, a passing motorist reported a possible intoxicated driver westbound on Algonquin Estates Road from N. Berry Road. Police searched the area to no avail.
• At 2:10 p.m. on March 6, police arrested a 32-year-old Moscow Mills woman in the 10000 block of Manchester Road and charged in her municipal court with failure to register a motor vehicle and as a fugitive of the Town & Country and Chesterfield police departments. She was released to Town & Country authorities.
• At 8:42 p.m. on March 7, a 31-year-old Vinita Park man reported being assaulted and robbed of an undetermined amount of cash after exiting a Metro (Bi-State) bus on Manchester Road at Frederick Lane. He described the suspects as two black males and one white male who fled the area on foot.
• A motorist reported her vehicle was damaged by an unknown object, possibly a rock, which was thrown by a male suspect wearing a white hoodie, in the 1100 block of N. Berry Road. Police searched the area to no avail.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• A vehicle theft by fraud was reported March 2 at an auto dealership in the 10200 block of Manchester Road. An individual obtained financing, paid a downpayment and purchased a vehicle using a fraudulent Social Security number. The reporting office is investigating.
• An overnight burglary was reported at 7:45 a.m. on March 3 at a business in the 500 block of Clark Avenue. Several tools were reported stolen.
• A shopper at a store in the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road reported the theft of her car keys, cell phone and car about 7:30 p.m. on March 4. The victim reported she set her car keys and cell phone on a counter so she could handle some merchandise. She walked away, momentarily, forgetting about her keys and phone. Upon returning to the location, he car keys and cell phone were not where she left them. Additionally, she returned to the parking lot and discovered her silver, 2007 Ford Escape also was stolen. The vehicle has been entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.
• During the week of March 2-8, five shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of March 2-8, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 17 residential/business alarms and 21 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 83 calls.
Rock Hill
• Police were called March 2 for a noise disturbance in the area of 1000 block of Raritan Drive, but could find nothing in the way of a disturbance.
• Alcohol was reported stolen March 3 by a witness in a store in the 9800 block of Manchester Road. The witness did not stay around for police to arrive. The manager is trying to determine if anything has been stolen.
• Shots were reported fired March 3 in the 1000 block of North Rock Hill Road. No suspects were located in the area.
• A theft was reported March 4 from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. Police are awaiting video of the incident.
• A group of people were reported causing a disturbance March 4 at a business in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. The group was gone when police arrived.
Shrewsbury
• A resident reported receiving harassing text messages March 4 from an unknown person on her cell phone.
• A woman reported March 6 she has been receiving harassing text messages and Facebook messages from a woman who was upset over a parking space. The case was forwarded to the Shrewsbury Prosecuting Attorney.
• Packages were reported stolen March 6 from porches of two residents in the 800 block of Keswick Place.
• Police arrested a 35-year-old man March 6 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road for shoplifting.
• A patron of a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road reportedly flourished a weapon March 6. The suspect is known to the victim and police are investigating.
• A home in the 7400 block of Murdoch Avenue was reported vandalized between midnight and 5 a.m. on March 7.
• Police arrested a 19-year-old woman March 8 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road for shoplifting.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• An identity theft was reported March 4 in the 1000 block of Kuhlman Lane. Someone used the victim’s personal information to obtain a loan.
• At 10:46 a.m. on March 5, a woman purchased items using counterfeit bills at a business in the 7700 block of Big Bend Boulevard. The suspect was located and arrested. Formal charges are pending.
• An identity theft was reported March 6 in the 200 block of Turf Court. Someone used the resident’s personal information to open an account with a wireless cell phone provider.
• At 9:28 p.m. on March 7, two men stole approximately $500 worth of merchandise from a store in the 8500 block of Watson Road and fled in in a silver Mazda.
• During the week of March 2-8, police responded to 596 calls for service, 11 auto accidents and 14 alarms and assisted the fire department 46 times.