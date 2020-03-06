Des Peres
• Police assisted other officers Feb. 24 in the shooting at the Maryland Heights Community Center.
• Police assisted other officers Feb. 25 in a shooting at West Florissant and Octavia.
• During the week of Feb. 21-27, police responded to 19 vehicle accidents and reported 22 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of Feb. 21-27 at West County Center, five thefts were reported, including one by an employee. Three suspects were taken into custody. Police also recovered a silver GMC Canyon stolen from St. Charles, and responded to an incident in which a customer made threatening statements to an employee about loose stones in a ring.
Glendale
• On Feb. 24, a “Ring” wireless surveillance camera was reported stolen from an estate sale on Southridge Drive Feb. 22.
• On Feb. 24, resident of the 800 block of East Essex Avenue reported the theft/loss of his license plate year tabs from his vehicle sometime during the past several months.
• A resident of the 200 block of Edwin Avenue reported receiving a telephone call Feb. 28 from a man identifying himself as an attorney representing the resident’s grandson, who said her grandson was in jail and needed $7,500 for bail. The caller asked the resident for her credit card and checking account numbers. Recognizing this was a scam, the resident canceled the credit card and froze her bank account prior to any monetary loss.
• At 6:58 p.m. on March 1, police responded to a report of an erratic driver southbound on North Sappington Road at Brownell Avenue. The 46-year-old St. Louis woman was arrested and charged in municipal court with driving with a revoked license and no proof of insurance.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• About 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 27, a white, 2013 Acura MDX was reported stolen from a driveway in the 1000 block of Wood Avenue. The victim left the vehicle running with keys in the ignition. At approximately 7:42 a.m., the victim observed her vehicle traveling south on Wood Avenue following closely behind a passenger vehicle. At approximately 8:45 a.m., the vehicle left the scene of an accident in north St. Louis. The occupants of the vehicle fled prior to police arrival.
• A resident of the Kirkwood Bluffs Apartments on Timberview Road reported the theft of an outboard motor from his boat at 3:35 p.m. on Feb. 27. Also that day, two residents of the apartments reported the thefts of the catalytic converters from their parked vehicles.
• A shopper at a store in the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road reported the theft of her wallet from her purse Feb. 28. She was made aware of the theft when she received email notifications from her bank of potential fraudulent activity at a retail store in Brentwood.
• Four people enjoyed a $97.41 meal at a restaurant in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road March 1 and left without paying.
• During the week of Feb. 24-March 1, five shoplifting incidents were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Feb. 24-March 1, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 18 residential/business alarms and 31 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 68 calls.
Rock Hill
• A cell phone was reported stolen from an employee Feb. 23 at a restaurant in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• A 45-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting Feb. 21 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• Police responded to a disturbance Feb. 23 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road. A 45-year-old man had gotten into an argument with a person he said had stolen his vehicle the night before at a business in St. Louis. The vehicle was gone when police arrived. The 45-year-old man was arrested for numerous fugitive warrants.
• A pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses was reported stolen Feb. 29 from a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• About 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, a suspect entered a car that was left running unattended in a driveway in the 1600 block of Avignon Court. The subject backed the car out of the driveway but then for reasons unknown abandoned the vehicle. The victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect. Minutes later, on the 400 block of Mark Drive, while a vehicle was warming up with an occupant inside, a suspect walked up to the car and tried to open the locked car door. The suspect saw the occupant and then ran off and got into a blue passenger vehicle that was waiting and drove off. This suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s.
• Vandalism to a mailbox was reported between the evening of Feb. 29 and the morning of March 1 in the 500 block of Meadow Creek Lane.
Webster Groves
• On Feb. 24, a destruction of property was reported in the 300 block of Spring Avenue. The hood and passenger side of a vehicle had been scratched with an unknown object overnight on Feb. 21. A person of interest has been identified.
• A “dealer” license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle on a parking lot in the 7900 block of Big Bend Boulevard between Feb. 19 and 25.
• A Samsung Galaxy cell phone was reported stolen at 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 26 from a business in the 7700 block of Big Bend Boulevard. A possible suspect was described as a white male wearing blue jeans and possibly a blue shirt, who was last seen leaving the area in a grey Dodge Challenger.
• A theft was reported at 11:54 a.m. on Feb. 27 from a construction jobsite in the 200 block of East Lockwood Avenue. A large quantity of assorted power tools were stolen.
• A theft was reported at 4:03 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the 100 block of Selma Avenue. Someone cut the catalytic converters off two vehicles parked on the Bradford Avenue parking lot. The subject may have been driving a silver or grey minivan.
• A theft was reported in the 500 block of Hurstgreen Road on Feb. 28. License plate sticker tabs had been stolen at an unknown date, time and location.
• At 12:10 p.m. on March 1, scrap metal was reported stolen from behind a business in the 7900 block of Big Bend Boulevard. The suspect is described as a black male in a red Chevy pickup. A person of interest had been identified and further investigation is pending.
• During the week of Feb. 24-March 1, police responded to 618 calls for service, 14 auto accidents and 18 alarms and assisted the fire department 48 times.