Des Peres
• On Feb. 19, an intoxicated driver was arrested on southbound Interstate 270. The driver’s vehicle was towed.
• On Feb. 20, a male subject at Macy’s in West County Center had a large number of clothing items in a stroller. When he was approached by a loss prevention employee, the subject dropped the items on the floor and left the store. He left the shopping center in a black Honda CRV and drove north on Interstate 270.
• On Feb. 20, officers received a report of juveniles at the entrance to Schnuck’s, 12332 Manchester Road, throwing snowballs with rocks inside at vehicles. The juveniles were gone upon officer arrival.
• On Feb. 21, an employee of Circle K at 12804 Manchester Road reported finding an arm in the garbage. Further investigation revealed the arm was a doll.
• On Feb. 21, a suspicious person in Macy’s at West County Center gathered several coats in an attempt to steal them. When he observed a loss prevention employee, he left the store in an unknown direction.
• On Feb. 21, an ambulance enroute to Sunrise Assisted Living was struck by a red sedan at Manchester and Barrett Station roads. The driver of the sedan and a juvenile passenger were transported to Mercy and St. Louis Children’s Hospital, respectively.
• On Feb. 22, several units responded to a five-vehicle crash with one overturned on northbound I-270 between Big Bend Blvd. and Dougherty Ferry Road.
• On Feb. 22, the driver side window of a Dodge Challenger was shattered at West County Center. A silver VW was seen driving quickly away from the area. A Ford Fusion’s window was also discovered shattered the same day.
• On Feb. 22, a vehicle was broken into at Walgreens, 12006 Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 23, golf balls were stolen by a subject from West County Center.
Glendale
• On Feb. 23 at 10:48 a.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with stopping a driver wanted for road rage on Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 9900 block of Manchester Road and issued the driver several traffic citations.
• On Feb. 23 at 7:15 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash at the intersection of N. Sappington Road and W. Lockwood Avenue.
• On Feb. 24 at 12:55 p.m., a 34-year-old St. Louis man was arrested in the 900 block of W. Lockwood Ave. and charged for having only one license plate, having an expired driver’s license and having no proof of insurance. He was also arrested as a fugitive of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. He was released to the St. Louis County Justice Center for housing and extradition to Greene County, Missouri.
• On Feb. 26 at 4:08 p.m., a client of European Auto Specialists, 9910 Manchester Road, reported his vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen sometime between Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 while the vehicle was parked on the lot awaiting repairs.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Feb. 24 at 10 a.m., a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported a shoplifting incident where an unknown person stole multiple bottles of alcohol valued at approximately $200.
• On Feb. 24, a vehicle owner in the 300 block of South Clay reported damage to the interior seats of a parked, historical vehicle. The estimate to repair the damage is approximately $2,000.
• On Feb. 26 at approximately 1:45 p.m., a car dealership in the 10700 block of Manchester Road reported the overnight theft of a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius.
• On Feb. 27 at 7:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to N. Kirkwood Road and Adams Avenue in response to an automobile collision. During the investigation, officers arrested the driver of the striking vehicle for driving while intoxicated.
• During the week of Feb. 22-28, two shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from retail businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of Feb. 22-28, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 19 residential/business alarms and 19 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 67 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Feb. 19, a diner at a restaurant in the 9500 block of Manchester Road reported her vehicle was struck in the parking lot. A side mirror was damaged.
Shrewsbury
• On Feb. 22, police arrested a 33-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman for shoplifting from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road. .
• On Feb. 26, a resident of the 7800 block of Garden Avenue reported that her vehicle had been rifled through overnight. Items were taken.
• On Feb. 26, a resident of the 7800 block of Garden Avenue discovered her vehicle had been stolen from her driveway. The valet key had been left inside. The vehicle was recovered later that day in the City of St. Louis.
• On Feb. 26, a resident in the 7400 block of Murdoch reported that the catalytic converter had been stolen from the undercarriage of their vehicle.
• On March 1, a resident in the 7200 block of Murdoch reported that the catalytic converter had been cut and stolen from the undercarriage of her vehicle. The car had been parked in the driveway at the time of the theft.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Feb. 22 a victim at a business in the 8900 block of Watson Road reported that on Feb. 20 at 4:30 a.m., someone stole a trailer from their parking lot.
• On Feb. 24 at 10:19 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of Tuxedo Blvd. reported someone struck their vehicle and left the area. A suspect was later identified and formal charges are pending.
• During the week of Feb. 22-28, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 434 calls for service, eight auto accidents and 10 alarms and assisted the fire department 35 times.