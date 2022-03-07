Des Peres
• On Feb. 23 at 10:18 a.m., two window panes were discovered damaged on a vehicle at 13358 Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 26 at 1:53 p.m., police were called for a subject riding a bike at 12129 Manchester Road who was reportedly yelling obscenities.
• On Feb. 28 at 1:06 p.m., a juvenile at Dierbergs, 1080 Lindemann Road, was asked to leave the store after knocking down items in an aisle.
• On Feb. 28 at 10:11 p.m., a customer at McDonald’s, 12120 Manchester Road, caused a disturbance because he did not get any sauces to go with his chicken nuggets.
Glendale
• On Feb. 26 at 3:06 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Algonquinwood Place reported observing two suspicious persons wearing hooded sweatshirts exit a small, dark-colored vehicle and begin rummaging through unlocked vehicles in the subdivision. A backpack was stolen from one of the vehicles, but located on the side of the road and was returned to its owner. All other vehicle owners reported nothing missing from their vehicles.
• On Feb. 26 at 7:59 a.m., a resident of the 100 block of Austin Place reported her vehicle was stolen sometime overnight. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle was located on Feb. 27 at 1:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of California Ave. in the city of St. Louis.
• On Feb. 26 at 8:28 a.m., officers investigated a single vehicle crash at the intersection of North Sappington Road and West Kirkham Avenue.
• On Feb. 26 at 9:33 a.m., a resident of the 1300 block of Beverly Avenue reported her unlocked vehicle was rummaged through during the night. Nothing was reported stolen.
• On Feb. 26 at 10:08 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Cambridge Court reported finding a motorized Walmart scooter abandoned at the rear of his property. Kirkwood police officers responded and returned the scooter to the Kirkwood Walmart.
• On Feb. 27 at 1:03 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Cambridge Court reported finding an abandoned TJ Maxx shopping cart at the rear of his property line. Officers took custody of the cart and returned it to the store.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Feb. 21 at 7:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Manchester and Geyer roads for a motor vehicle accident. One of the drivers was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
• On Feb. 25 at 6:35 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Bodley reported the theft of his black 2020 Volvo S60. The vehicle was left running, unattended, while the victim went back inside to grab a bag of trash. St. Louis County police officers observed the Volvo in North County, but the vehicle eluded them. Later in the day, it was located, parked and unoccupied, in the 63106 neighborhood.
• On Feb. 25, early in the morning, a victim in the 400 block of Fairwood Lane reported her silver 2013 Toyota Camry was stolen. The vehicle was left running, unattended, to warm up. The stolen Toyota was located later in the day, parked and unoccupied, in the Pagedale neighborhood.
• On Feb. 26 at 7:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of West Adams and South Ballas for a vehicle off the roadway. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
• During the week of Feb. 21-27, police responded to three shoplifting incidents in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, 17 residential/business alarms, 17 motor vehicle accidents and two crisis intervention-related incidents, and assisted the fire/EMS department on 48 calls.
Rock Hill
• On Feb. 20, a suspicious subject was seen in a vehicle parked on a lot in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. The plates were identified as stolen, and the subject was arrested and released pending application of a warrant.
• On Feb. 20, a pack of cigarettes was stolen from a clerk at a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 22, several items were stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Charlane Court.
Shrewsbury
• On Feb. 21, an officer observed a parked and unoccupied vehicle on the shoulder of the 7400 block of Watson Road, and determined it was reported stolen out of the Bellfontaine Neighbors Police Department.
• On Feb. 23, a caller at Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, made a delayed report of the theft of several pairs of eyeglass frames. The investigation is ongoing.
• On Feb. 23, a customer of Aldi, 7369 Watson Road, reported one of her vehicle’s license plates was missing. It was entered as lost or stolen in a law enforcement database and the investigation is ongoing.
• On Feb 26, a caller at Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, reported the theft of two bottles of alcohol. The investigation is ongoing.
• On Feb 26, a child’s shoes were stolen from Rockin’ Jump, 7375 Watson Road, while the child was playing.
• On Feb. 27, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 7300 block of Lansdowne and determined the driver had an active Shrewsbury warrant. The 27-year-old man was arrested.
• During the week of Feb. 21-27, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to nine motor vehicle accidents and two residential and commercial alarms, and assisted the Shrewsbury Fire/EMS Department on 26 calls.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Feb. 22 at 1:26 a.m., a victim at a business in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported someone forced entry into their vehicle and stole their purse.
• On Feb. 22 at 9:01 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Lee Ave. reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole several tools.
• On Feb. 26 at 9:01 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of Gray Ave. reported that sometime between Feb. 25-26, someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole the vehicle’s key fob.
• During the week of Feb. 21-27, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 445 calls for service, 16 auto accidents and five alarms, and assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 42 times.