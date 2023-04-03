Des Peres
• On March 20 at 1:54 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 12010 block of Manchester Road. Property was reported damaged.
• On March 20 at 7:48 p.m., a vehicle left the scene of an accident in the 13400 block of Manchester Road.
• On March 23 at 4:22 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On March 25 at 3:44 p.m., a vehicle left the scene of an accident in the 13000 block of Manchester Road.
• On March 25 at 6:22 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at 12100 Manchester Road.
• On March 27 at 10:07 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 12200 block of Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On March 20 at 9:04 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Berry Road Park reported two stray dogs attacked his dog. The dog was not harmed. The loose dogs were captured and returned to their owner, a resident of the 500 block of Bismark Ave., who was issued a warning for allowing the dogs to run at large.
• On March 20 at 9 p.m., officers investigated a report of two vehicles “racing” southbound on North Berry Road from West Kirkham Ave. Officers were unable to locate the vehicles in question.
• On March 22 at 12:51 a.m, officers attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle with occupants wearing full face masks headed southbound on North Berry Road toward West Lockwood Avenue. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and was last seen entering eastbound Interstate 44 from Berry Road.
• On March 22 at 2:29 p.m., a resident of the 300 block of N. Sappington Road reported her dog was attacked by another dog that resides in the 1000 block of E. Essex Ave. The dog was not harmed. The resident requested no formal police action, but wished to have the incident documented.
• On March 23 at 8:08 a.m., a motorist reported a large metal construction sign was blown into her lane of traffic by a heavy gust of wind and struck her vehicle on Manchester Road at Andrew Drive. Officers advised the construction crew to properly secure their signs.
• On March 23 at 3:06 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on North Sappington Road at West Lockwood Avenue.
• On March 24 at 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Edwin Ave. A 33-year-old Glendale woman was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
• On March 25 at 4:46 p.m., code enforcement investigated a complaint of numerous building/housing code violations at a residence in the 800 block of Queen Anne Place. A compliance letter was delivered to the resident with a deadline date for completion or a municipal summons will be issued.
• On March 25 at 6:18 p.m., officers investigated a suspicious incident in the 900 block of Brownell Ave. A resident reported an unknown male pulled his vehicle into her driveway, exited his vehicle, approached the front door and knocked. After a short period of time, he left the area.
• On March 26 at 5:14 p.m. officers investigated a parking complaint in the unit block of Parkland Avenue. The vehicle was moved upon request.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On March 20 at 3:44 p.m., officers located a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road which was wanted by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for felony fleeing. The officers located the driver and another occupant in a retail store. A routine database inquiry revealed the driver was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a probation violation for unlawful possession of a weapon. The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On March 20 at 6:39 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 10200 block of Manchester Road for a report of a stolen vehicle. The reporting party stated she pulled a vehicle from the lot to the doors on the east side of the building as she was handling the paperwork for its sale. She left the vehicle running and unlocked, but maintained possession of the only key. When she returned, she observed the vehicle traveling westbound. Surveillance footage captured an unknown person walk to the vehicle and drive away in it. At 11:57 p.m., the vehicle was located in the 15300 block of Manchester Road.
• On March 24 at 2:38 p.m., a parks department employee reported property damage in the form of spray painted graffiti on the city park amphitheatre and the pistol range.
• On March 26, a resident of the 800 block of North Clay reported the overnight theft of her Louis Vuitton “Neverfull” purse from her unlocked vehicle. The victim reported the value of the purse and its contents at $8,555. The theft occurred sometime between 4:30 p.m. on March 23 and 7:30 a.m. on March 24.
• During the week of March 20-26, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to seven crisis intervention calls, eight shoplifting incidents in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, 28 residential/business alarms, and 17 motor vehicle accidents, and assisted the Kirkwood Fire/EMS Department on 75 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On March 20 at 9:20 a.m., a victim in the 7800 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported the rear window of their vehicle was broken out.
• On March 26 at 3:19 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Edgar Road reported their vehicle was stolen from a parking lot. The vehicle was left unlocked with the key fob inside.
• On March 26 at 4:31 p.m., a victim in the 30 block of S. Old Orchard Ave. reported someone broke out the rear passenger side window of their vehicle.
• During the week of March 20-26, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 415 calls for service, 10 auto accidents and eight alarms, and assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 44 times.