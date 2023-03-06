Des Peres
• On Feb. 25 at 2:32 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On Feb. 27 at 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On Feb. 28, officers responded to two larcenies at West County Center.
Glendale
• On Feb. 23 at 4:08 p.m., a resident of the 500 block of Venneman Ave. reported that after a road rage incident in Creve Coeur, he was followed home by two unknown males in a newer-model Honda, possibly a Civic. Upon arriving at the home, the males confronted the resident and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at him while threatening harm. The suspects returned to their vehicle and left the area. The weapon turned out to be a replica airsoft pistol. Police are investigating.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Feb. 20 at 3:27 p.m., a service station in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of the catalytic converter from a customer’s vehicle.
• On Feb. 20 at 10:07 p.m., three victims in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported someone shattered windows and rummaged through their vehicles.
• On Feb. 22 at 6:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a complaint of a homeless person sleeping in the building. Officers learned the subject was wanted for several sex-related crimes. The subject was arrested and transferred to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
• On Feb. 22 at 8:01 p.m., two victims in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported their vehicle windows were broken while they were shopping. Sunglasses and other items were stolen.
• On Feb. 22 at 8:10 p.m., a vehicle was damaged as it was parked in front of a convenience store in the 9900 block of Big Bend. The front window was shattered and the victim’s purse was stolen.
• On Feb. 23 at 8:43 p.m., officers investigated a bomb threat sent to a department store in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road via social media. Investigation revealed that a current employee posted the message. The suspect was arrested without incident and the threat was deemed “not credible.” The case will be presented for consideration for formal charges of a first-degree terrorist threat.
• On Feb. 23 at 11:39 a.m., a victim reported a firearm was stolen from the glove box of her unlocked vehicle while she attended a party in the 700 block of Angenette.
• On Feb. 25 at 6:32 p.m., officers responded to a gas station in the 9900 block of Big Bend for a larceny. The victim was pumping gas and left her doors unlocked. A black sedan pulled up next to her, and a male wearing a black mask and green jacket exited the sedan, then entered her vehicle through the passenger door. The subject took her wallet and keys and re-entered the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle then fled from the parking lot.
Rock Hill
• On Feb. 18, a vehicle was stolen from a business in the 9500 block of Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 19, a vehicle was vandalized in a parking lot in the 9600 block of Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 19, several items were stolen from a vehicle in the 9600 block of Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 21, a license plate tab was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Raritan Drive.
• On Feb. 23, officers responded to an armed robbery at 7-Eleven, 9866 Manchester Road. A male entered the business, approached the clerk with a knife and demanded money. Officers from Glendale observed the interaction and approached the subject, who fled. No injuries were reported and the subject dropped all the stolen money.
Shrewsbury
• On Feb.20, a resident of the 7700 block of Bellstone Road reported her Ring doorbell was missing. It was last seen on Feb. 6. She advised the doorbell was previously secured outside her door with tape and did not capture any unusual movement.
• On Feb. 21, an officer was dispatched to the 7100 block of Weil Ave. for a child wandering the area. The officer found a shirtless and shoeless 6-year-old girl crying. She said her mom left and she didn’t know where she was. The officer was led to an apartment where the girl said she was staying. Inside the room where the girl was left, the officer located a loaded and unsecured handgun, several pieces of drug paraphernalia and a large rock of suspected methamphetamine. Approximately 45 minutes after the first officer arrived, the child’s mother arrived at the apartment and was arrested. She is currently in custody with a $50,000 cash bond.
• On Feb. 26, a resident of the 4600 block of Murdoch Cut-Off reported the theft of his Kia. The next day, the vehicle was recovered in east St. Louis. Evidence was collected to assist in identifying a suspect.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Feb. 20 at 2:06 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of W. Lockwood Ave. reported someone entered their vehicle and damaged the steering column.
• On Feb. 20 at 10:26 p.m., a victim in the 8000 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported someone broke the window out of their vehicle.
• On Feb. 20 at 10:33 p.m., a victim in the 8100 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole their wallet.
• On Feb. 22 at 8:10 a.m., a victim in the 800 block of Providence Ave. reported their locked vehicle was stolen overnight.
• On Feb. 22 at 10:39 a.m., a business in the 7800 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported two subjects stole jewelry.
• On Feb. 22 at 8:48 p.m., a victim in the 7700 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported someone entered their vehicle and stole their purse.
• On Feb. 22 at 9:39 p.m., several vehicles in the 8000 block of Big Bend Blvd. were broken into.
• On Feb. 23 at 7:28 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Hull Ave. reported three subjects, one known to the victim, entered their residence and held them at gunpoint. The subjects stole several firearms and fled. Suspects have been identified.
• On Feb. 24 at 6:42 p.m., a victim in the 8600 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported their vehicle was stolen while they were inside a business. The vehicle was left unlocked with the key inside.
• On Feb. 24 at 9:22 p.m., several vehicles in the 30 block of S. Old Orchard Ave. were discovered broken into.