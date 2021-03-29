Des Peres
• On March 12, a burglary was reported in the 11900 block of Manhattan Ave. The front door was kicked in between 8:30 and 9:45 a.m. and two laptops were stolen. The subject exited through the back door. Later, a subject entered the house through the unlocked rear door. The house was ransacked but nothing of value was taken.
• On March 12, a juvenile was taken into custody for shoplifting at West County Center.
• On March 13, a burglary was reported in the 13000 block of Deutchman. A back glass sliding door was shattered and the house was gone through, but nothing of value was taken.
• On March 17, a security employee at Edward Jones, 12255 Manchester Road, reported finding two small packages of white powdery substance in the returned mail. The items were turned over to police for disposal.
• On March 18, a license plate was stolen from a vehicle at Red Robin.
Glendale
• On March 17 at 3:56 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Berrywood Drive reported observing two suspicious persons rummaging through unlocked vehicles at a neighbor’s residence. They were last seen entering a white SUV and leaving the area eastbound on Berrywood Drive toward N. Berry Road. Officers contacted the vehicle owner, a resident of the unit block of Berrywood Drive, who confirmed a business check, $20 cash and two pairs of sunglasses were stolen from his unlocked vehicle.
• On March 17 at 6:48 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Cheyenne Court reported his two unlocked vehicles were rummaged through sometime during the night. Nothing was taken.
• On March 17 at 9:59 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of W. Kirkham Avenue reported his doorbell camera captured footage of an unknown person pulling on the door handles of his locked vehicles in his driveway. That person joined another person and entered a light-colored SUV and continued eastbound on W. Kirkham Avenue.
• On March 17 at 11:59 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of Chain Ridge Road reported both of his unlocked vehicles were rummaged through sometime overnight. Nothing was taken.
• On March 18 at 12:27 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Clif Side Drive reported her doorbell camera captured footage of an unknown person pulling on the door handle of her husband’s locked vehicle on March 17 at 3:46 a.m. The person was picked up by another unknown person in a light-colored SUV.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On March 16 at 1 a.m., a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported shaving kits and personal care items valued at approximately $180 were stolen.
• On March 17 at 12:08 p.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Evans reported her vehicle was entered overnight. Nothing was stolen.
• On March 17 a resident reported being the victim of a scam. The scammer said he was selling a boat and the victim wired $37,500 to purchase it. The funds were transferred and the boat was never delivered.
• On March 18 at 2:32 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of North Woodlawn reported, between 8:45 a.m. and the time of the report, an unknown person broke the passenger side rear door window of her vehicle and stole her tan Louis Vuitton purse and contents. The victim stated she left her purse on the floor behind the front passenger seat while she worked in the area.
Rock Hill
• On March 12, a subject in the 9600 block of Manchester Road was arrested while intoxicated walking in the street. He was discovered to possess a large amount of drugs.
• On March 14, several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of N. Rock Hill Road.
• On March 15, shoes were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2500 block of Bremerton.
• On March 17, cigarettes were reported stolen from a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On March 14, a 38-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting, resisting arrest and failure to comply with a police officer at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On March 15, the catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 4800 block of Jacobs Coal Road.
• On March 16, a business in the 7600 block of Watson Road was burglarized with car parts stolen.
• On March 18, a 37-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On March 19, an employee of a business in the 7600 block of Watson Road reported her vehicle had been keyed while she was at work.
• On March 19, the catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 5100 block of St. Charles Place.
• On March 19, a 37-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting, and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On 3/20/21, a 51 year old man was arrested for shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On 3/22/21, the catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 7700 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On March 15 at 4:14 p.m., a victim in the 7800 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported someone stole their vehicle’s rear license plate.
• On March 15 at 5:02 a.m., a victim in the first block of Barbre Court reported that sometime between 11:15 p.m. and 5 a.m., someone stole their vehicle from the driveway.
• On March 16 at 3:31 p.m., a victim in the first block of N. Elm Ave. reported someone entered their vehicle and stole a purse.
• On March 18 at 1:02 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Belleview Ave. reported that sometime overnight someone forced entry into their trailer and stole several items.
• On March 19 at 4:09 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Sheffield Ave. reported that sometime between March 13 and March 19 someone forced entry into their trailer and stole several tools.
• On March 21 at 5:19 p.m., a victim at a business in the 7700 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported a subject stole two cartons of cigarettes.