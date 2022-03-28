Des Peres
• On March 17 at 9:08 a.m., a credit card stolen from the 12000 block of Manchester Road was used to purchase over $5,600 in bidets.
• On March 18 at 3:55 p.m., a larceny was reported at West County Center.
Glendale
• On March 14, a resident of the 200 block of Cornelia Avenue reported unknown persons stole several hosta plants from his front yard sometime during the past week.
• On March 17 at 9 p.m., a 23-year-old St. Louis man was arrested at the Sunset Hills Police Department and charged with receiving stolen property regarding the contents of a stolen vehicle reported on Jan. 9 in the unit block of Berrywood Drive.
• On March 19 at 4:23 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 1300 block of N. Berry Road.
• On March 20 at 9:19 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Parkland Avenue reported her vehicle was rummaged through during the early morning hours. Nothing was taken.
• On March 20 at 12:42 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with minor injuries on N. Berry Road at W. Lockwood Ave.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On March 16, a retail store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road submitted an internal case against an employee for felony theft. The cashier reportedly stole cash from her drawer multiple times over the past several months.
• On March 18 at 1:50 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop and located several items stolen from a store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road.
• On March 18 at 8:52 a.m., a resident of Millbrook reported the overnight theft of his firearm from his unlocked vehicle.
• On March 19, a resident reported he was befriended on his Instagram account by an unknown female. She asked him to send her explicit pictures, which he did. After sending the pictures he was told he would have to send her money or she would send the pictures to all of his followers. Using various forms of payments and gift cards, the victim sent the unknown woman $3,000.
• On March 20, the silver Infiniti Q40 stolen from the 400 block of Longfellow on Dec. 15, 2021, was recovered by the St. Louis County Police Department in the Florissant neighborhood, unoccupied and wrecked.
Rock Hill
• On March 10, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 9600 block of Manchester Road.
• On March 12, an unlocked vehicle was stolen from the 9700 block of Manchester Road.
• On March 12, a customer was escorted by police after refusing to pay a bill at a restaurant in the 9800 block of Manchester Road.
• On March 14, a vehicle reported stolen on March 12 was recovered by the University City Police Department. It is being held for processing due to the fact that it was implicated in a robbery in Wellston.
• On March 15, a resident of the 1200 block of Kortwright complained that juveniles were shooting arrows in their yard. Police confronted the juveniles, who ceased shooting the arrows.
• On March 16, a computer was stolen from a business in the 9600 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On March 14, a resident of the 7600 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported damage to her exterior mounted camera.
• On March 14, a business owner reported the theft of a catalytic converter and gasoline from a company vehicle.
• On March 14, an officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated on Ravensridge Drive.
• On March 16, officers responded to Phil-Mart, 7250 Lansdowne, for a report of shoplifting. Officers located the 26-year-old female and arrested her for stealing and trespassing.
• On March 17, officers responded to the USPS, 7217 Watson Road, for property damage to an employee’s vehicle by spray paint.
• On March 17, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a shoplifting. The 26-year-old man was arrested.
• On March 18, officers responded to Walmart, 7437 Watson Road, for a shoplifting. The 48-year-old man was located and arrested.
• On March 19, officers responded to the 900 block of Bellstone Road for a report of rocks thrown through two apartment windows.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On March 16 at 7:22 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Hollywood Place reported someone stole their vehicle while it was left running and unattended in their driveway.
• On March 17 at 7:38 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of Plant Ave. reported sometime overnight, someone stole their vehicle.
• On March 18 at 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the 7800 Block of Big Bend for a vehicle tampering incident. Three suspects fled on foot. Officers apprehended two of the suspects, both juveniles, and formally charged them with tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing.
• On March 18 at 9:03 a.m., a caller at a business in the 500 block of Theatre Drive stated someone threw a large rock through the front window.
• On March 18 at 11:45 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Sunnyside Ave. reported sometime overnight, someone damaged two of their vehicle’s tires.
• On March 18 at 4:59 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Jersey Ave. reported sometime overnight, someone damaged one of their vehicle’s tires.
• On March 19 at 4:38 p.m., a victim at a business in the 400 block of E. Lockwood Ave. reported someone forced entry into their vehicle and stole their vehicle’s sound system.
• On March 20 at 12:03 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Garden Ave. reported someone damaged their vehicle’s window.
• On March 20 at 10:11 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Locksley Place reported sometime overnight, someone stole their vehicle.
• On March 20 at 2:31 p.m., a victim in the first block of W. Drake Ave. reported someone stole their front license plate off of their vehicle.