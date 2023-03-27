DES PERES
- On March 15 at 3:37 p.m., a suspect was arrested following a larceny at West County Center.
- On March 15 at 7:49 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
- On March 16 at 10:35 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen in the 1000 block of N. Ballas Road.
- On March 16 at 4:48 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
- On March 17 at 7 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
GLENDALE
- On March 13 at 9:19 p.m., officers investigated a report of a non-injury vehicle crash on Highland Place at Venneman Avenue.
- On March 18 at 10:30 a.m., officers recovered a stolen vehicle on the parking lot of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road. The vehicle was reported stolen from Kinloch, Missouri, and Arkansas City, Arkansas. Investigation revealed a family member living in Kinloch took the vehicle from another family member in Arkansas. The vehicle was released to its rightful owner.
- On March 19 at 2:58 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Cambridge Court reported juveniles playing hockey in the street and using inline skates without wearing helmets. Officers advised the resident they would address the issue with the juveniles if they were observed violating any ordinances.
KIRKWOOD/OAKLAND
- On March 16 at 5:52 p.m., the property manager for a building complex in the 300 block of S. Kirkwood reported a property damage incident. The caller said earlier in the day, a group of five or six young men were inside the building yelling obscenities and causing a disturbance. When asked to leave by an employee, the juveniles went to a nearby stairwell. While descending the stairs, one of the juveniles began to draw on the walls of the stairwell with a marker. They drew several random designs and other inappropriate depictions.
- On March 17 at 10:35 a.m., officers responded to a restaurant in the 300 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a disturbance in progress. An employee was causing a disturbance after he was told he could not clock in early. The restaurant manager said the employee threw the restaurant’s phone, breaking it, and pushed the register terminal off the counter. The employee was issued a citation for property damage and a trespass warning.
- On March 17, a resident reported he was the victim of an elaborate scam. The victim purchased a pontoon boat for $40,000 with an additional $260 delivery fee. A delivery date was established, but the victim received notification the transport truck was involved in an accident and the boat was damaged. A refund was promised. The victim did not receive a refund and contacted his bank, and was advised his account was closed.
- On March 18 at 9:02 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Craigwoods reported the overnight theft of two bicycles from their carport. Doorbell camera footage captured the theft at 5:22 a.m.
- On March 19 at 8:33 p.m., a shopper in the 10800 block of Manchester reported that when she returned to her vehicle, the rear passenger window was busted out and her backpack was missing. The store’s security cameras captured the theft at approximately 8:21 p.m. Inside the victim’s backpack was an iPad. Utilizing the “Find My Phone” feature, the backpack was located nearby with the iPad still inside.
- On March 21 at 8:20 a.m., officers received multiple calls from concerned visitors of Dee Koestering Park, 1703 Marshall Road, regarding a reckless driver making concerning statements. The driver mentioned he had two guns in his possession. As officers began to set up a secure perimeter, they heard multiple shots from the vehicle that were later determined to have been shot into the ground. Officers then began received multiple calls from drivers on northbound I-270 stating there was a man on the highway waving a gun. Officers from several agencies shut down the highway and took the man into custody without further incident. The suspect appeared to be emotionally disturbed and was experiencing a mental health crisis. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No injuries were reported.
- During the week of March 13 to 19, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to four crisis related calls, five shoplifting incidents in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, 29 residential/business alarms and 15 motor vehicle accidents, and assisted the Kirkwood Fire/EMS Department on 65 calls.
ROCK HILL
- No report was submitted this week.
SHREWSBURY
- On March 13, a resident of the 900 block of Bellstone Road reported the theft of his vehicle’s catalytic converter that he said occurred sometime since Christmas.
- On March 13, Planet Fitness, 7521 Watson Road, reported several lockers were damaged and broken into. The suspect is believed to have then traveled to the Crestwood location and done the same thing. Shrewsbury detectives are working with Crestwood detectives to identify the man and his vehicle which was captured on security cameras at both locations.
- On March 13, officers responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for a report of indecent exposure. Officers located and arrested the 37-year-old man and provided him with mental health resources he needed.
- Regarding the purse snatching that occurred at the Dierbergs on March 3, two suspects were identified and are in custody. Both are suspected in a string of crimes. Charges are pending with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
- Throughout the week, the police department received a few different calls regarding groups of people trying car door handles during overnight hours. Thanks to these calls, police were able to converge on the areas, preventing any known victimization. The police department says, “Keep the calls coming!”
WARSON WOODS
- No report was submitted this week.
WEBSTER GROVES
- On March 14 at 8:15 a.m., a caller in the 8500 block of Watson Road reported a construction tractor and flatbed trailer were stolen sometime overnight.