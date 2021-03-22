Des Peres
Glendale
• On March 11 at 4:56 p.m., a solicitor for Spectrum Communications reported being bitten by a dog while he approached the front door of a residence in the unit block of Kings Pond Road. An investigation revealed the victim suffered minor wounds and refused medical treatment at the scene. The canine’s shot records revealed all vaccinations were current. The matter was referred to St. Louis County Animal Control for investigation and disposition.
• On March 12 at 12:36 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Beverly Avenue at N. Berry Road.
• On March 13 at 9:39 p.m., a resident of the 1300 block of N. Berry Road reported a single vehicle crash wherein the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in his front yard. A 24-year-old Hazelwood woman was arrested at the scene and charged for driving while intoxicated, improper lane use, failure to wear a seatbelt and expired license plates. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On March 10, management for a property in the 300 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported damage to their walkway LED lights done between 3:30 p.m. on March 9 and 10 a.m. on March 10.
• On March 10 at 1:44 p.m., a lawn care business doing work in the 400 block of Colony Woods reported an unknown person stole a red backpack leaf blower from an open bed truck while they were working in the area.
• On March 12 at 6:23 p.m., a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester reported two unknown suspects entered the store, placed multiple items in their baskets and walked out without paying. The suspects stole approximately $484 of general merchandise.
• On March 14 at 10:57 a.m., a gas station in the 10800 block of Manchester reported the theft of $60 in fuel by the driver of a blue 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver is also responsible for the theft of $56 of fuel on March 12. Initial investigation has discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from an individual in Moline Acres on March 4.
• During the week of March 8-14, six shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from retail businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of March 8-14, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 19 residential/business alarms, 21 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 59 calls.
Rock Hill
• On March 6, a letter carrier was seen dumping mail into a sewer in the 9300 block of Berry Ave. Police detained the subject and the postal authority will be notified.
• On March 7, a resident of the 300 block of Madison stated that during the night, someone entered his vehicle but took nothing.
• On March 8, a woman walking in the 700 block of N. Rock Hill road reported she was fondled by a juvenile. The juvenile then ran south on N. Rock Hill Road. Police were unable to locate the suspect.
Shrewsbury
• On March 8, catalytic converters were stolen from six commercial vehicles in the 7600 block of Watson Road.
• On March 8, the catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 7800 block of Chatwell Drive.
• On March 8, a 54-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On March 8, a 26-year-old man was arrested for St. Louis City warrants after a traffic stop on eastbound I-44.
• On March 10, a 51-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were arrested for trespassing at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• On March 10, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in the 7700 block of Watson Road overnight.
Warson Woods
Webster Groves
• On March 8 at 9:10 a.m., a victim at a business in the 9000 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported someone stole the catalytic converter from their vehicle.
• On March 8 at 9:33 a.m., catalytic converters were stolen from three vehicles at a business in the 700 block of S. Laclede Station Road. The incident happened sometime between March 5 at 4:30 p.m. and March 8 at 9:30 a.m.
• On March 8 at 1:12 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of Sherwood Drive reported sometime between Feb. 20 and March 6, someone stole two trash cans from their yard.
• On March 9 at 12:45 p.m., a resident of the 300 block of S. Elm Ave. reported sometime between 12:30 a.m. and noon, someone entered their garage and stole several power tools.
• On March 9 at 10:07 p.m., a resident of the 300 block of Hazel Ave. reported someone entered their vehicle and stole several pieces of medical equipment.
• On March 10 at 3:23 p.m., a resident of the 600 block of Hurstgreen Road reported at approximately 1:43 a.m., someone entered their vehicle and stole cash and clothing.
• On March 10 at 9:24 p.m., a victim at a business in the 100 block of W. Lockwood Ave. reported a gray four-door sedan drove by and an unknown subject shot paintballs at them.
• On March 11 at 9:31 a.m., a victim in the 700 block of Chamberlain Place reported they were in a verbal altercation with a subject who then pointed a firearm at them. The suspect left the area prior to police arrival.
• On March 12 at 3:31 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road. The victim reported having arrived at a business to purchase gift cards when approached by an unknown male subject who offered to assist. The victim completed the purchase and exited the store. The male subject assisted the victim into a car and returned to his vehicle. The victim later discovered that the gift cards had been stolen from her purse.
• On March 14 at 1:33 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of Oak Tree Drive reported sometime overnight, someone stole their vehicle from the driveway.
• During the week of March 8-14, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 508 calls for service, 11 auto accidents, and 17 alarms and assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 41 times.