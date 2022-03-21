Des Peres
• On March 10 at 6:22 p.m., a stolen Lowes rental truck was located on the lot of West County Center. The driver was arrested for tampering.
• On March 10 at 7:23 p.m., subjects stole groceries from a store in the 12100 block of Manchester Road.
• On March 12 at 4:31 p.m., officers were called for a report of juvenile theft in the 10000 block of Lindemann Road. The reporting party did not wish to prosecute the juvenile.
• On March 13 at 1:15 a.m., a backpack was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2800 block of Barrett Oaks Lane. The backpack was located near Sugar Creek and returned to the victim.
• On March 13 at 12:02 p.m., a vehicle was reported rummaged through at 2712 Barrett Meadows Court.
• On March 13 at 6:08 pm., police responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On March 14 at 1:31 p.m., a shoplifter was arrested at West County Center after assaulting security.
• On March 14 at 6:13 p.m., roughly $2,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from West County Center.
• On March 14 at 7:21 p.m., an unlocked vehicle was rummaged through in the 13200 block of Fairoyal Drive. A garage door opener was taken.
Glendale
• On March 9 at 2:21 p.m., officers assisted the Warson Woods Police Department with a shoplifting investigation and subsequent arrest at Dierberg’s, 9901 Manchester Road.
• On March 9 at 2:59 p.m., officers investigated a report of a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Mazda 3, which struck a light pole in the 300 block of N. Sappington Road, severing the pole at its base, and left the scene.
• On March 10 at 2:33 p.m., officers located a vehicle and driver responsible for leaving the scene of an accident in the 300 block of N. Sappington Road on March 9. The 72-year-old Oakland woman was charged.
• On March 11 at 9:51 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On March 13 at 3:16 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 1000 block of N. Berry Road. A vehicle struck a utility pole, severing it in half and causing outages in the area.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On March 7 at 7:17 a.m., a resident of the 700 block of E. Monroe Ave. reported someone broke out a window on his work van while it was parked in his driveway and took multiple tools.
• On March 7 at 1:28 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of S. Clay Ave. reported the theft of her loaded Glock 19x firearm from the glovebox of her vehicle.
• On March 8 at 2:48 a.m., police investigated a shoplifting incident at a retail department store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road. The suspect was located on foot several blocks from the store with the stolen merchandise. At 10:26 p.m. the same day, the store reported the shoplifting of $260.86 in laundry products.
• On March 8 at 11:44 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle accident on I-44 near Big Bend. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
• On March 9 at 5:17 a.m., officers responded to an automotive repair store in the 10100 block of Manchester Road for suspicious activity. Upon arrival, the suspect’s vehicle fled quickly, nearly striking the patrol vehicle. The suspect then ran a red light at Kirkwood and Essex, causing him to be struck by another vehicle. The other driver was not injured.
• On March 10, a resident on Adams Lane reported the overnight theft of four teal Polywood chairs from their driveway.
• On March 11, an employee in the 12600 block of Big Bend reported $95 worth of items were stolen from her unlocked vehicle.
• On March 13 at 10:47 a.m., a traffic stop in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road lead to the arrest of the driver for possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rock Hill
• On March 4, a non-resident reported she was robbed in the 200 block of Eldridge on March 2.
• On March 8, a worker was cleaning brush behind a house in the 300 block of Eldridge when he noticed what appeared to be a bloody hand print on a wall. Investigation revealed it was a Halloween decoration that wasn’t removed after the holiday.
• On March 9, a catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight from a parked vehicle in the 9600 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On March 8, a 27-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting at Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road.
• On March 10, a 53-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart, 7437 Watson Road.
• On March 11, a resident of the Georgetown apartment complex reported someone removed the catalytic converter from her parked vehicle sometime overnight.
• On March 11, officers arrested a 30-year-old man at Mackenzie Pointe Plaza for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and assault.
• On March 13, officers responded to the 7800 block of Grove Avenue for a report of a subject looking into cars. Officers located the 32-year-old man who was arrested for an active felony warrant through the Kirkwood Police Department.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On March 7 at 10:27 p.m., a victim at a business in the 200 block of East Ave. reported that sometime between 7:30 and 10:20 p.m., someone forced entry into their vehicle.
• On March 8 at 11:53 p.m., a victim who had left their disabled car in the area of I-44 and Selma Ave. on March 6 reported the passenger side window had been shattered when they returned.
• On March 12 at 8:15 p.m., a victim in the area of Fieldcrest and Crossbrook drives reported they were involved in a verbal altercation with a suspect who displayed a firearm and shot at the victim. The victim was not injured and the suspect left the area. The suspect was later taken into custody and formally charged.
• On March 13 at 11:33 a.m., a victim in the 1400 block of Ronald Drive reported that sometime overnight someone stole their vehicle from their driveway.