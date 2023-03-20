Des Peres
• On March 10 at 3:57 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On March 12 at 10 p.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through in the 13000 block of Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On March 8 at 1:55 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On March 10 at 12:44 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on Fuhrmann Terrace at Venneman Avenue. A tractor trailer struck and damaged the asphalt curb.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On March 6 at 7:19 a.m., an overnight employee in the 10800 block of Manchester reported the front driver’s side window was broken out of his vehicle while he was at work. No items were reported stolen.
• On March 6 at 6 p.m., officers began investigating a reported flourishing of a weapon near Big Bend and Geyer. The victim stated the driver of another vehicle displayed a handgun at him while they were driving.
• On March 8 at 7 p.m., officers began investigating a shoplifting incident at a retail department store in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road. During the investigation, the subject fled northbound, crossing Big Bend. Officers set up a perimeter and K-9 Roscoe began a track and located the subject hiding in a small wooded area. The subject was arrested and charged with felony stealing, felony resisting arrest, property damage and multiple municipal warrants.
• On March 9 at 5:16 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of West Frisco reported the overnight theft of his vehicle. The victim stated the vehicle was locked and he was in possession of the keys. Based on surveillance footage, the theft occurred between 9:30 p.m. and 2:45 a.m.
• On March 9 at 8:34 a.m., a resident in the 1700 block of Virginia reported someone shattered the rear window of his vehicle while it was parked in the driveway. The damage occurred between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.
• On March 9 at 11:41 p.m., a representative of a convenience store/gas station in the 11100 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of alcohol, lighters and cigarettes valued at just under $100.
• On March 10, an individual reported the theft of two statues from her husband’s gravesite in the 10300 block of Big Bend. The statues are described as a large Boxer, and a smaller French Bulldog, valued at $275.
• On March 12 at 9:46 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of Ruth reported the theft of multiple items from his detached garage. The stolen items include two backpack blowers, a Stihl gas powered weed trimmer, two camo bags containing duck decoys, a men’s Cannondale bike and a men’s Trek bike.
• During the week of March 6 to 12, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to four crisis intervention related calls, five shoplifting incidents in the 1000-1200 block of South Kirkwood Road, 16 residential/business alarms and 24 motor vehicle accidents, and assisted the Kirkwood Fire/EMS Department on 57 calls.
Rock Hill
• On March 4, a resident of the 9700 block of Sherrell Court caught a vehicle accident on their Ring camera in which one vehicle left the scene.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On March 6 at 1:04 p.m., a person reported that sometime between Feb. 22 to March 5, their license plates tabs were stolen from their license plates.
• On March 6 at 3:29 p.m., a fraud was reported when a computer began to malfunction, a notification screen appeared and an unknown subject claiming to be a Microsoft employee said he could fix it. The reporting party was instructed to purchase gift cards in form of payment.
• On March 7 at 7:33 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Garden Avenue reported that their vehicle was stolen sometime between March 5 and March 7 while it was parked in a lot.
• On March 9 at 2:15 p.m., a citizen attempted to purchase a puppy online. The subject selling the puppy continued asking for money after a down payment had already been made. The victim told police they never received the puppy or had the down payment returned.
• On March 9 at 10:40 a.m., a vehicle was stolen sometime overnight in the 8400 block of Watson Road.
• On March 10 at 3:08 p.m., a victim advised their vehicle was stolen from their driveway in the 300 block of Cannonbury Drive sometime between March 7 to March 9.
• On March 11 at 10:30 p.m., a victim discovered several items, along with cash, had been stolen from their apartment in the 30 block of N. Old Orchard Avenue. Some personal items had also been damaged.
• On March 11 at 12:54 p.m., a person was contacted by a collection agency claiming more than $1,000 was owed on a loan. The reporting party advised they had never applied for or received a loan in that amount.
• On March 12 at 10:18 a.m., a person reported that after filing taxes, the victim received notification stating an unknown subject had already filed taxes under their child’s social security number.
• During the week of March 6 to 12, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 481 calls for service, 13 auto accidents and seven alarms, and assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 48 times.