Des Peres
• On March 1, two vehicles were reported stolen in the 1050 block of Des Peres Road.
• On March 1 at 11:21 p.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through in the 640 block of Wyndham Crossing Circle.
• On March 4 at 2:07 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On March 5 at 4:05 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On March 5 at 7:12 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 11700 block of Manchester Road.
• On March 6 at 5:13 p.m., a vehicle was reported rifled through in the 11900 block of Manchester Road.
• On March 6 at 9:49 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 12800 block of Manchester Road.
• On March 7 at 5:06 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
Glendale
• On March 3 at 3:14 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on North Sappington Road at Manchester Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On Feb. 27, a representative for a retail store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported a customer paid for a purchase with a counterfeit $100 bill.
• On March 1 at 6:17 a.m., multiple vehicles were broken into overnight in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. A handgun was stolen from the glove box of one vehicle.
• On March 1 at 11:12 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a report of a disturbance between a male and a female, which included the male driver striking the female with his vehicle. The suspect was attempting to drive off with the victim in the car. The driver was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest and reckless driving.
• On March 1 at 2:04 p.m., an officer in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road observed a vehicle with numerous license plate violations. A routine check revealed the driver had a felony warrant for his arrest. The officer arrested the driver. A search of the suspect and vehicle lead to additional charges of possession of a controlled substance (suspected Fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On March 2 at 8:34 a.m., a suspect stole various items and alcohol from a store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road. The subject was stopped on a bus and transported to the police station, where he was charged with stealing and property damage.
• On March 2, a victim reported her wallet was stolen from her purse while she shopped at a store in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The victim later received a text message from U.S. Bank attempting to confirm a purchase of over $2,200 from the Crestwood Sam’s Club.
• On March 4, a resident reported she was the victim of a PayPal scam. The victim was told PayPal accidentally paid her $10,000 and she needed to give the money back. She was told to withdraw the money from her bank and deposit it into a Bithub ATM Machine.
Rock Hill
• On Feb. 24, a door dash driver reported a pair of shoes was stolen from his vehicle while he was making a delivery in the 9700 block of Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 24, a BMW was stolen from a business in the 9200 block of Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 27, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 9200 block of Manchester Road.
• On Feb. 28, a vehicle previously reported stolen was recovered on DeGiverville Avenue in St. Louis’ Central West End.
Shrewsbury
• On Feb. 26, a business in the 7500 block of Watson Road reported damage to and a theft from trailers parked on the parking lot.
• On March 1, officers responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for a theft in progress. As the first officer arrived on scene, the adult male suspect was observed fleeing into the parking lot. The suspect made it to a vehicle and recklessly drove through the parking lot, continuing eastbound on Watson Road. A short time later, an officer driving on Watson Road was directed to a heavily damaged, abandoned vehicle that had crashed into several parking lot bollards along Watson Road. Officers eventually located the suspect on North Villanova Drive and took him into custody without incident. A search of the vehicle revealed stolen alcohol bottles and a .380 caliber pistol. The suspect is a convicted felon. During booking and processing, the suspect struck an officer, who was fortunately not injured. The suspect is currently in custody being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.
• On March 1, an officer recovered an unoccupied stolen vehicle in the 7200 block of Watson Road. The vehicle was reported stolen by the Edmundson Police Department. The vehicle was towed to be processed for evidence.
• On March 3, officers responded to I-44 near Shrewsbury Avenue for reports of an unoccupied vehicle stopped on the highway blocking traffic. Police later learned the vehicle was an unreported stolen vehicle out of Cuba, Missouri.
• On March 3, a customer at Dierbergs, 7233 Watson Road, was pushing her shopping cart to her car. As she stopped at her vehicle, a gray SUV pulled next to her. A man inside the vehicle got out and told the 81-year-old victim he wanted her purse. He pulled it from her arm, got back into the SUV and fled the area. Detectives have identified the suspects and they are currently being sought.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m., computer equipment was stolen from a business in the 900 block of Twining Place.
• On March 2 at 10:11 a.m., a subject stole multiple bottles of alcohol from a store in the 8500 block of Watson Road.
• On March 2 at 12:15 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of Holland Ave. reported tools were stolen from their vehicle.
• On March 2 at 11:08 p.m., a victim at a fitness facility in the 9100 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported their fanny pack was stolen.
• On March 3 at 2:38 p.m., a victim in the 1000 block of N. Bompart Ave. reported someone stole their wallet and an electronic gaming device from their unlocked vehicle.
• On March 3 at 5:23 p.m., a victim in the 7900 block of Big Bend Blvd reported their laptop was stolen from their vehicle.