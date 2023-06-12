Des Peres
• On May 31 at 7:47 a.m., a subject was arrested on a warrant in the 2300 block of Dougherty Ferry Road.
• On May 31, a victim reported his debit card was stolen while he was using a self checkout machine in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 31 at 2:29 p.m., a group of four individuals broke into a vehicle at West County Center and stole items.
• On May 31 at 3:25 p.m., a vehicle was broken into in the 1000 block of Lindemann Road. Items were stolen.
• On May 31, a victim reported a wallet stolen from their unlocked vehicle in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• On June 1 at 8:35 a.m., a vehicle was rifled through in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• On June 1 at 2:49 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On June 3 at 1:49 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center. Two suspects stole $400 in clothing.
• On June 4, officers responded to two larcenies in progress at West County Center. One suspect stole $1,000 worth of sunglasses. The other was arrested for stealing multiple items.
• On June 5 at 5:11 p.m., a victim reported they lost $4,000 in an internet fraud.
Glendale
• On May 31 at 7:46 p.m., code enforcement investigated a report of code violations at a residence in the 800 block of Warwick Lane. The report was well founded, and a compliance letter was issued.
• On May 31 at 7:57 p.m., due to non-compliance with previous written requests, code enforcement issued a municipal summons to a resident of the 900 block of Glenbrook Ave. for existing code violations.
• On May 31 at 7:59 p.m., due to non-compliance with previous written requests, code enforcement issued a municipal summons to a resident of the 800 block of Warwick Lane for existing code violations.
• On May 31 at 8:04 p.m., regarding a previous complaint of code violations at a residence in the 800 block of Fuhrmann Terrace, a follow-up inspection revealed all violations have been corrected.
• On June 1 at 1:36 p.m., a 35-year-old St. Louis woman was arrested and charged with assault for her alleged involvement in an incident at Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road, on Sept. 4, 2021. She was released pending formal charges by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
• On June 4, a resident of the unit block of Berrywood Drive reported she was alerted by her security camera at 4:40 a.m. to an unknown male wearing a black hoodie and a Nike shirt walking up her driveway and attempting to open her car doors. The camera gave an audio alert, and the man ran back to the vehicle he arrived in and left the area. Nothing was taken.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On May 30 at 2:12 a.m., six employees working the overnight shift at a retail department store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported their vehicles had been broken into with various items stolen, including a firearm. A review of surveillance footage identified the suspects’ vehicle. Several surrounding agencies reported similar incidents involving the same vehicle.
• On May 31 at 8:18 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Carriage Circle for the report of several vehicles with windows broken out. A review of surveillance footage captured the suspects. The officers recognized the suspects as several juveniles who live in the area. Officers were later dispatched to a residence in the 10400 block of Big Bend for a reported disturbance between multiple juveniles. The suspects involved in the car break-ins were located and arrested.
• On June 2 at 8:29 p.m., a witness reported seeing a vehicle pull into the parking lot of a gas station in the 11100 block of Manchester, then observed an occupant exit and enter multiple unlocked parked vehicles on the lot. As officers arrived, a backpack was turned over to them. The backpack was discovered to have been stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of North Clay and was returned to the owner. Additionally, the suspect’s vehicle was reported stolen out of St. Louis County and was involved with several similar crimes throughout the evening.
• On June 4 at 11:56 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of East Jefferson reported damage to several garden hoses on his property overnight.
• During the week of May 29 to June 4, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the police department responded to two crisis intervention related calls, four shoplifting incidents in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, 10 residential/business alarms and 24 motor vehicle accidents, and assisted the fire/EMS department on 64 calls.
Rock Hill
• On May 25, loose change was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Manitou Drive. Another vehicle was rifled through in the 900 block of Blossom Lane.
• On May 28, a firearm was accidentally discharged during an incident in the 300 block of Madison Ave. No injuries were reported.
Shrewsbury
• On June 2, a resident of the 7500 block of Lansdowne Ave. reported an ongoing issue with an acquaintance returning to her property after being told he was not to return — this time stealing her security camera. The investigation is ongoing.
• On June 2, officers responded to a fight at a business in the 7400 block of Watson over a parking space. The case was submitted to the prosecuting attorney to decide on the charges.
• During the week of May 29 to June 4, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the police department responded to six shoplifting incidents along Watson Road, 10 motor vehicle accidents, and four residential and commercial alarms, and assisted the Shrewsbury Fire/EMS Department on 26 calls.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On May 31 at 6:50 a.m., a victim in the 7800 block of Big Bend Blvd. reported that their locked vehicle was stolen sometime overnight.
• On June 1 at 4:14 p.m., a business in the 8500 block of Watson Road reported that someone reloaded a gift card and failed to pay.
• During the week of May 29 to June 4, the police department responded to 396 calls for service, eight auto accidents and three alarms, and assisted the fire department 56 times.