Des Peres
• On May 30, an employee of West County Center reported her wallet and jacket stolen.
• On May 30, vandalism was reported in the West County Center Manchester Garage. Three or four suspects were spray-painting.
• On May 31, a suspect was arrested and released on summons for stealing at West County Center. The same suspect was later arrested for two additional stealings in the same area.
• On June 1, destruction of property was reported in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• On June 1, a suspect was arrested while stealing from West County Center.
• On June 1, police were called for a stealing at West County Center. The suspect took armloads of merchandise including Nike clothing and fled through the I-270 garage.
• On June 1, three suspects ran out of a store at West County Center with merchandise. They suspects left in a vehicle.
• On June 1, a suspect stole cologne from West County Center and exited the mall through the Manchester Garage.
• On June 1, a vehicle was stolen in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
• On June 2, a vehicle was reported stolen overnight from the 2500 block of Greenbriar Ridge Drive. The vehicle was later recovered.
• On June 4, items from a vehicle were reported stolen overnight in the 12800 block of Four Winds Farms. The vehicle was left unlocked.
• On June 4, a shoplifter was arrested from West County Center and released on summons.
Glendale
• On May 25 at 12:26 p.m, numerous passing motorists reported an aggressive panhandler at the intersection of Manchester Road and N. Sappington Road. Officers advised the woman to cease and leave the area.
• On May 25 at 6:28 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Berry Road Park reported a solicitor going door-to-door soliciting business for Aptive Pest Control. Officers advised the man to cease as he did not have a proper permit and that all soliciting has been prohibited during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
• On May 26 at 1:21 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Highland Place reported seeing a large group of teenagers in several vehicles throwing eggs and toilet paper at a house in the unit block of Highland Place. The area was quiet upon arrival; however, the victim stated he would handle the matter.
• On May 26 at 10:14 a.m., officers investigated a two-vehicle crash on Manchester Road at Bennett Avenue.
• On May 27 at 11:54 a.m., numerous passing motorists reported an aggressive panhandler at the intersection of Manchester Road and N. Sappington Road. Officers advised the woman to cease and leave the area.
• On May 30 at 8:22 a.m., officers responded to a report of construction being performed at a residence in the 1100 block of Brownell Avenue prior to 10 a.m. Officers advised the construction crew of allowable work hours on Saturday. The work crew agreed to stop until 10 a.m.
Kirkwood
• On May 28, a resident in the 600 block of Mendelssohn Drive reported the overnight theft of his silver 2010 Honda Pilot. The victim stated he had dropped his keys outside the night before and was unable to locate them. On May 31, the vehicle was recovered, unoccupied, in Cahokia, Illinois.
• On May 30 at approximately 4:30 a.m., multiple officers were dispatched to southbound I-270 near Marshall for a reported vehicle accident. The witness stated the subjects in the striking vehicle fled the scene into the wooded area. Upon arrival, Officers discovered the striking vehicle was reported stolen by the Belleville Illinois Police Department on May 24. A handgun was located near the accident scene. Two subjects were located and taken into custody. One subject had traffic warrants via another agency and was released to the hospital at his request. The other subject was located while carrying a loaded semi-automatic rifle. The rifle had been reported stolen from the St. Louis Metropolitan area. The second subject was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
• On May 30, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers and Kirkwood EMS responded to a retail department store in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road for the report of an unconscious male subject in the men’s room. Upon arrival, officers suspected a drug overdose situation and administered a dose of department issued Narcan. The subject came to and was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
• On May 31, a resident in the 900 block of Bishop’s Gate reported the overnight theft of two wallets from his vehicle.
• During the week of May 25 - 31, one shoplifting incident was reported and investigated from a business in the 1000 - 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of May 25 - 31, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 25 residential / business alarms and 28 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 52 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• On May 27, two people were arrested for shoplifting and other charges in two separate incidents at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On May 28, police were called to the 7300 block of Melbourne for a suspicious person. They located a 32-year-old woman and she was arrested for felony probation warrants.
• On May 30, a 32-year-old man was arrested at a business in the 4200 block of Watson Road for shoplifting, resisting arrest and trespassing.
• On May 31 at 7:24 a.m., officers responded to a complaint of roofers working at a residence in the 100 block of Cornelia Avenue on Sundays when no construction is allowed. The roofing contractors were advised to stop for the day.
• On May 31 at 1:28 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of construction work being performed at a residence in the 700 block of W. Lockwood Avenue on Sundays when no construction is allowed by City Ordinance. The contractors were advised to stop for the day
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On May 25 at 6:33 p.m., a shoplifting was reported at a business in the 8500 block of Watson Road. The manager of the business reported they discovered several electronic toothbrushes had been stolen. They are unsure when the thefts occurred.
• On May 26 at 12:08 p.m., a destruction of property was reported in the 100 block of Central Avenue. The victim reported someone purposely ran over their bicycle. A suspect has been identified and formal charges are pending.
• On May 26 at 6:26 p.m., a burglary was reported at a business in the 8800 block of Big Bend Boulevard. The reporting party stated sometime between May 12 and May 26, someone forced entry into the business and stole approximately $300 worth of items.
• On May 28 at 2:22 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 1100 block of S. Rock Hill Rd. The victim reported sometime between 4 and 11 a.m., someone entered their unlocked garage and stole their surveillance camera. The suspect then entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a backpack.
• On May 28 at 2:44 p.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 8000 block of Watson Road. The caller reported a male subject wearing a dark colored jacket entered the store and stole electronic equipment. The subject was located and taken into custody.
• During the week of May 25 - 31, the police department responded to 490 calls for service, seven auto accidents and eight alarms and assisted the fire department 51 times.