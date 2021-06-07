Des Peres
• On May 26 at 3:49 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On May 26 at 6:40 p.m., police received a report that a subject in a car flourished a handgun at N. Ballas Road and Dougherty Ferry Road.
• On May 27 at 2:29 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash at northbound I-270 and Dougherty Ferry Road.
• On May 28, police received several delayed reports of larceny from West County Center.
• On May 28, police responded to vehicle crashes at 13302 Manchester Road; southbound I-270 and Manchester Road; 12215 Manchester Road; Blase Avenue and Manchester Road; and 11997 Manchester Road.
• On May 29 at 6:04 p.m., officers were called for a larceny in progress at West County Center. A shoplifter stole $150 worth of jewelry and left the area in a truck.
• On May 30 at 3:53 p.m., officers responded to a report of two juveniles stealing makeup products from West County Center.
• On May 31 at 5:01 p.m., police received a delayed report of larceny from West County Center.
Glendale
• On May 25 at 10:28 a.m., a resident of Venneman Avenue reported unknown persons illegally dumping materials in a construction dumpster in the 500 block of Venneman Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the offenders.
• On May 26 at 4:44 p.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with a shoplifting arrest at Schnucks Market, 10233 Manchester Road.
• On May 27 at 11:04 a.m., officers recovered Apple Airpods at a pawn shop in Hazelwood. They were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the unit block of Clif Side Drive on May 22. The items were returned to the owner.
• On May 28 at 6:07 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on N. Sappington Road at Manchester Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On May 24 at 7:27 a.m., a resident on Heatherbrook Lane reported the overnight theft of her vehicle. The victim left the vehicle unlocked with the key inside overnight. Later in the day, the vehicle was recovered in the Bellefontaine neighborhood.
• On May 24 at approximately 5:15 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Westwood Place reported the overnight theft of multiple tools from his unlocked, detached garage.
• On May 24, a business on Prospect Avenue reported the theft of the catalytic converters from three company vehicles between May 21 at approximately 6 p.m. to May 24 at 6 a.m.
• On May 25 at approximately 8:10 a.m., a car dealership in the 10700 block of Manchester Road reported the overnight theft of the catalytic converters from two vehicles parked in the service area. Video surveillance revealed the thefts occurred around 12:45 a.m.
• On May 25, an auto repair shop in the 10500 block of Big Bend reported a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle waiting service. The theft occurred between May 20-24.
• On May 26 at 4:42 p.m., a suspect was issued citations for stealing and disorderly conduct at a retail store in the 10200 block of Manchester Road following a shoplifting incident.
• On May 28, the ball fields on Marshall Road reported several buildings on their property had been broken into overnight. The only item reported stolen was a case of beer.
• On May 29, a resident in the 1200 block of Woodland Trail reported the overnight theft of several personal items from her parked vehicle. The victim stated she believed she had locked her vehicle but there was no damage to her vehicle consistent with forced entry.
• On May 31 at approximately 2 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Glendower Drive reported the theft of her vehicle. The victim was alerted via her Car-Net app that the doors to her vehicle were opened. She then looked outside and discovered her vehicle was missing. Later in the day, the vehicle was located in Centerville, Illinois.
• During the week of May 24-30, three shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of May 24-30, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 18 residential/business alarms and 18 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 63 calls.
Rock Hill
• On May 20, an employee at a busi-ness in the 9800 block of Manchester Road reported someone keyed his vehicle while he was at work.
• On May 22, a careless driver was reported in the 300 block of Madison.
• On May 26, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on a service lot in the 9200 block of Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On May 27, a business owner in the 7200 block of Weil Avenue reported a trailer stolen from his property.
• On May 28, a resident reported her son’s bicycle stolen from the circle drive of Trianon Parkway.
• On May 29, a 46-year-old man was arrested for felony warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia after a resident called in a suspicious person in the 7700 block of Devonshire.
• On May 29, a 34-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply with an officer at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On May 31, a 32-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No reports were submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On May 24 at 1:39 p.m., a victim in the first block of N. Old Orchard Ave. reported paying a subject funds in exchange for electronic services. However, the suspect did not complete the agreed upon service.
• On May 29 at 11:04 p.m., a victim in the first block of S. Elm Ave. reported someone used their debit card information to withdraw funds from their checking account. The victim is unsure how their information was compromised.
• During the week of May 24-30, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 421 calls for service, seven auto accidents, and 11 alarms and assisted the fire department 39 times.