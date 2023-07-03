Des Peres
• On June 22 at 1:28 p.m. two suspects stole $5,000 worth of computer accessories from West County Center.
• On June 23 at 12:45 p.m., one suspect was arrested at West County Center for shoplifting $400 worth of items.
• On June 24 at 3:13 p.m., a victim’s wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• On June 24 at 5:12 p.m., a suspect was arrested for shoplifting at West County Center.
• On June 26 at 3:23 p.m., one juvenile suspect was taken into custody and one adult suspect was arrested for shoplifting at West County Center.
Glendale
• On June 21 at 1:34 p.m., a 62-year-old St. Louis man was arrested at the Clayton Police Department and charged with stealing related to the theft of a laptop computer from the Glendale Auditorium on March 31, 2023. He was also charged as a fugitive of the Eureka Police Department and the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office. He was released to Eureka authorities pending formal charges by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The stolen laptop was recovered at One Step Wireless, 5001 S. Grand, on June 22.
• On June 21 at 9:35 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Chelsea Ave. reported the possible theft of lawn mower batteries and their respective charger from his garage by his former live-in girlfriend. He was advised to consult with an attorney as this is a civil matter.
• On June 22 at 2:32 p.m., officers investigated an unauthorized solicitor for Joshua’s Pest Control in the 800 block of Warwick Lane. The solicitor was not located. On June 23, a male from Utah was located soliciting for Joshua’s Pest Control without a permit in the 200 block of Elm Ave. He was advised to cease until a proper permit is obtained. Another solicitor from the same company was reported in the 1200 block of Brownell Ave. on June 23 and was also advised to cease.
• On June 23 at 10:47 p.m., officers investigated a complaint of 4-6 juveniles trespassing on the grounds of the Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On June 19 at 9:53 p.m., officers investigated an assault case at the intersection of S. Kirkwood and Big Bend. The victims stated they were at a stoplight when a white Jeep Patriot occupied by four or five white male juveniles pulled up next to them. The juveniles began yelling profanities and threatening to shoot the victims. The front passenger displayed a water pistol and sprayed one of the victims multiple times in the face. The suspect vehicle accelerated, turning its lights off, traveling onto westbound I-44. The victims captured a picture of the suspect’s vehicle’s license plate. Later in the evening, St. Louis County Police Department responded to Lindbergh High school for a report of the same vehicle. The juvenile occupants were identified and the case will be presented to the Family Courts Division for consideration.
• On June 22, a resident in the 600 block of East Jefferson reported the overnight theft of the American flag and flag pole from his front yard.
• On June 22, the property owner of a new residence in the 200 block of Midway reported damage to the property and numerous appliances stolen. The theft and damage occurred sometime in the past 3 weeks.
• On June 25 at 7:22 a.m., an officer observed an open door to a business in the 600 block of East Elliot. The officer located the initials “FSG” spray painted in multiple colors on the property.
• On June 25 at 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Alsobrook for the report of a large gathering of people. Officers located two females preparing to fight. One female with a pistol was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
• On June 25 at 9:46 p.m., officers responded to a gas station in the 9900 block of Big Bend for the report of a stolen vehicle. The victim stated she left her vehicle running with the keys in the car as she began operating the display on the gas pump. As she began to pay, she saw a Black male with dreads wearing a white shirt sitting inside her car. The victim attempted to open her passenger door but it was locked. The male then placed her vehicle in reverse and began backing out and drove away.
Rock Hill
• On June 19, a handgun was found in the street in the 9200 block of Manchester Road. The gun has not been reported stolen.
• On June 20, a stolen trailer was recovered at a business in the 9700 block of Manchester Road.
• On June 21, a resident reported someone tracked her son to their home using his Air Pods and stole items.
Shrewsbury
• On June 20, in the early morning hours Officers, along with Fire Department personnel, were called to a business in the 7500 block of Watson Road for a report of a subject injured by a forklift that tipped over. An 18-year-old man was subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment. A report will be sent to the St. Louis County Prosecutors Office for consideration of charges against the man for how he acquired said forklift.
• On June 23, a 60-year-old man was arrested in the 7600 block of Watson Road for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The man was arrested after a minor single vehicle accident in a parking lot. The case was referred to the Shrewsbury Municipal Court.
• On June 25, a resident of Georgetown Apartments reported a glass pane on her door broken. The investigation into the damage is ongoing.
Warson Woods
• On June 26, shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to a vehicle crash on Woodlawn Avenue. A vehicle traveling north left the roadway and struck the side of a house. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated. There was minimal damage to the house and substantial damage to the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Webster Groves
• On June 19 at 11 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of N. Laclede Station Road reported a residence that is currently being remodeled had a rear entry door forced open. Several tools were stolen.
• On June 19 at 2:10 p.m., a caller in the 10 block of E. Cedar Ave. reported someone drove into a fence and fled the area after being confrontational with the homeowners. The subject was later arrested without incident.
• On June 19 at 3 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of N. Bompart Ave. reported someone threw food items at their vehicle, causing damage.
• On June 21 at 12:21 p.m., a suspicious person was reported in the 3100 block of S. Brentwood Blvd. Officers observed a subject checking vehicle door handles. The subject fled but was later apprehended. While searching the subject, officers located stolen property, which was returned to the rightful owners.
• On June 24 at 6:40 p.m., a victim in the 1000 block of Tuxedo Blvd. advised while attempting to serve legal documents, a subject displayed a firearm. The subject was arrested without incident and the investigations will be forwarded to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.