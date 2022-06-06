Des Peres
• On May 25, officers took a delayed report of larceny in the 12300 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 25 at 11:05 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 1050 block of Old Des Peres Road.
• On May 27 at 5:01 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On May 27 at 5:40 p.m., a vehicle left the scene of an accident at West County Center.
• On May 28, officers took a delayed report of larceny from the 2500 block of Greenbriar Ridge Drive.
• On May 28, officers took a delayed report of larceny in the 13300 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 28, a vehicle left the scene of an accident at West County Center.
• On May 29 at 5:41 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress in the 12100 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 30, officers took a delayed report of larceny from the 1000 block of Lindemann Road.
• On May 31, officers took a delayed report of larceny from the 13300 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 31, officers responded to three larcenies in progress at West County Center.
Glendale
• On May 24 at 4:58 p.m., officers assisted the Rock Hill Police Department with a vehicle crash investigation in the 9900 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 26 at 9:37 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on the parking lot of the Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road.
• On May 26 at 1:46 p.m. , a resident of the unit block of Hillard Road reported her vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle sometime between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Police are investigating.
• On May 29, a resident of the 400 block of Belvedere Lane reported that someone rummaged through her unlocked vehicle while it was parked in her driveway overnight. A doorbell camera revealed that an unidentified individual entered her unlocked vehicle at 12:47 a.m. Nothing was taken.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On May 23 at 3:53 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Lynchester for a report of subjects attempting to enter parked vehicles. The suspect vehicle, which was determined to have been stolen out of St. Louis County, fled from officers.
• On May 23, a resident in the 900 block of North Clay reported the overnight theft of a pistol from the glove box of his unlocked vehicle.
• On May 25, a resident in the 800 block of Cleveland reported the theft of the catalytic converter from her vehicle.
• On May 25 at 12:42 p.m., multiple officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 600 block of Brownell Avenue. A suspect was identified and contact was made with his parents. Later, the suspect’s father brought the 17-year-old suspect to the Kirkwood Police Department where the suspect surrendered himself to investigators. Read more on page 7A.
• On May 27, a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester reported two females stole several bottles of alcohol valued at $655.79.
Rock Hill
• On May 20, a 4-year-old boy was reported missing from the 1200 block of McKinley Ave. He was later located, unharmed, seat-belted in the family car, ready to go get some candy.
Shrewsbury
• On May 23, an officer conducted a traffic stop near Murdoch and Verguene and learned the driver had multiple warrants for her arrest. The 30-year-old female was arrested and released to the Brentwood Police Department.
• On May 25, an employee of a business in the 7200 block of Watson reported his vehicle window was broken out while parked. A firearm and airpods were stolen.
• On May 26, a resident of the 7700 block of Ravensridge reported a wallet and electronics stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On May 26, officers responded to a business in the 7000 block of Chippewa for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested a 29-year-old man with warrants. He was released to the Maryland Heights Police Department.
• On May 27, a customer of a business in the 7500 block of Watson reported his vehicle window was broken out while parked.
• On May 28, two residents of the 7700 block of Ravensridge reported thefts from vehicles. Cash and paperwork were reported stolen from one vehicle and nothing was stolen from the other.
• On May 28, an officer on patrol observed a handicapped parking violation at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road. The officer saw a female enter the driver seat and a male entered the passenger seat. The female attempted to strike the officer with the vehicle, who was able to jump out of the way. Officers located the driver after she crashed in St. Louis City. The 29-year-old female was charged with assault and turned over to the custody of the St. Louis County jail.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On May 28 at 1:05 a.m., an assault was reported in the 7700 block of Big Bend Blvd. The victim reported a suspect stole several items. The victim attempted to retrieve the stolen items, but was struck by the suspect’s vehicle.
• On May 28 at 4:58 p.m., a victim in the 10 block of N. Iola Drive reported an unknown suspect broke into their unlocked shed while they were out of town and stole several items.
• On May 28 at 11:50 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 8100 block of Big Bend Blvd. The victim was shot in the leg following a verbal altercation with an acquaintance. The acquaintance was quickly apprehended and charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
• On May 29 at 8:18 a.m., a victim in the 1200 block of Drayton Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen from their driveway at approximately 5:18 a.m. The keys were inside the vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered in the city of St. Louis.
• On May 29 at 9:12 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of Clara Ave. reported the theft of their vehicle from their driveway. The keys were inside the vehicle. A second vehicle was stolen from their garage, after the suspect(s) used a garage door opener located inside the first vehicle. One of the vehicles was later recovered in St. Louis County.