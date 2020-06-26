Des Peres
• No report was submitted this week.
Glendale
• On June 16 at 3:17 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Brookside Drive reported a solicitor going door-to-door selling pest control services for NOMO Pest Solutions. He was advised to cease until a permit was obtained. Later that day, residents from Berry Oaks Lane and Berrywood Drive reported the same solicitor, who was advised to cease and leave the area.
• On June 19 at 7:01 a.m., a resident of the 400 block of N. Berry Road reported the theft of a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition from a closet inside his residence. The theft occurred sometime within the last week. Police are investigating.
• On June 19 at 11:51 p.m., a passing motorist reported a black Range Rove failing to drive in a single lane eastbound on W. Kirkham Avenue near N. Berry Road. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, a 44-year-old Glendale man, and charged him in municipal court for driving while intoxicated and having no proof of insurance. He was released on his own recognizance.
• On June 20 at 8:48 p.m., officers responded to numerous reports of fireworks being discharged at a residence in the 100 block of Edwin Avenue. Upon arrival, officers contacted the resident standing next to several remnants of discharged fireworks and advised him of the City and County Ordinances prohibiting the discharge of fireworks. Officers advised the resident future violations may result in a summons.
• On June 21 at 7:41 p.m., a passing motorist reported a white Mercury vehicle driving in a reckless manner on the parking lot of North Glendale School, 765 N. Sappington Road. The vehicle in question was located unoccupied in the parking lot, with a group of teenagers gathered near the playground area. One of the teens identified the owner of the vehicle and admitted he was the responsible party. The owner of the vehicle denied driving in a reckless manner. All were asked to leave the property as the Kirkwood School District properties remain closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kirkwood
• On June 17, a resident reported her wallet lost or stolen while shopping at a grocery store in the 10200 block of Manchester Road. The victim also reported her credit cards were immediately used at major department stores within Kirkwood. The investigation is ongoing.
• On June 17, a retail business in the 400 block of North Kirkwood Road reported the theft of almost $400 worth of merchandise.
• On June 20, a restaurant in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road reported two couples failed to pay for their $110 meal. The reporting officer is investigating.
• During the week of June 15 - 21, two shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000 - 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of June 15 - 21, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 18 residential / business alarms and 22 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 56 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• On June 15, a 54-year old man was arrested for shoplifting and assault from a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• On June 15, a 24-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On June 16, police were called to check the welfare of a child. Upon their arrival, a small child was found in the area of 7100 block of Weil Avenue. The child’s mother was located and it was determined the child got out of the residence without the parents knowledge. The case was referred to children services.
• On June 17, police responded to business burglary in the 7500 block of Murdoch.
• On June 17, a 38-year-old woman was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On June 17 at 7:46 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 100 block of Kenilworth Place. The victim reported sometime overnight a yard sign was stolen from their front yard.
• On June 18 at 11:27 p.m., a property damage was reported at a business in the 500 block of Garden Avenue. The reporting party stated someone attempted to steal a sign in the parking garage. The subject was unsuccessful but the sign was damaged in the attempt.
• On June 20 at 9:51 a.m., a larceny was reported in the first block of Orchard Avenue. The victim reported sometime overnight someone had rifled through their unlocked vehicle and stole their computer.
• On June 20 at 10 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 100 block of Plant Avenue. The victim reported sometime overnight someone had rifled through their unlocked vehicle and stole several items of clothing.
• On June 20 at 10:07 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. The victim reported sometime overnight someone stole their vehicle from their driveway.
• On June 21 at 7:06 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of Elizabeth Drive. The victim reported sometime overnight someone stole their vehicle from their driveway.
• On June 21 at 9 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 1000 block of Bell Avenue. The victim reported sometime between June 18 -21, someone stole a firearm from their residence. A person of interest has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.
• During the week of June 15 - 21, the police department responded to 396 calls for service, eight auto accidents and nine alarms and assisted the fire department 47 times.