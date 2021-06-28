Des Peres
• On June 17 at 3:41 p.m., police received a delayed report of larceny at West County Center. Sunglasses were stolen valued at $4,000.
• On June 18 at 9:23 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 13200 block of Kenroyal.
• On June 18 at 3:48 p.m., a car was keyed at a retail center in the 2300 block of Gateroyal Drive.
• On June 19 at 6:22 p.m., a juvenile and adult were processed for shoplifting at West County Center.
• On June 21 at 11:26 a.m., a clutch purse was stolen from a customer at West County Center.
Glendale
• On June 14 at 6:40 p.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood Police Department with a search for a suspicious occupied vehicle wanted for questioning in several thefts from vehicles that had just occurred.
• On June 16 at 3:23 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on the parking lot of the Glendale Presbyterian Church, 500 N. Sappington Road.
• On June 20 at 4:06 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Algonquin Wood Place reported the theft of a golf bag, golf clubs, sunglasses and loose change from his unlocked vehicle during the overnight hours of June 12-13.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On June 13 at 5:30 p.m., multiple officers responded to a retail department store after a woman had her purse stolen off of her shoulder while shopping.
• On June 13 at 7:40 p.m., a food delivery person reported her vehicle stolen while parked in the 400 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The victim had parked her vehicle and left it running, with the keys in the ignition.
• On June 14 at 12:30 p.m., a customer in a retail store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of her wallet from her purse.
• On June 15 at 3:28 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Curran for the report of subjects stealing from vehicles. Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect vehicle and made an attempt to stop it. The suspect vehicle failed to stop for the officer and sped away eastbound on Manchester Road. Officers discovered several parked, unlocked vehicles which appeared to have been tampered with.
• On June 16 at 9:02 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of N. Clay Avenue reported the theft of a Missouri temporary license plate from a vehicle.
• On June 17 at 1:07 p.m., a business in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of $900 worth of lawn equipment.
• On June 17 at 2:41 p.m., a business in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of cash. After an investigation, an employee was charged with stealing.
• On June 17 at 7:10 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of McKinley Avenue reported the theft of a license plate from a vehicle.
• On June 18 at 12:52 p.m., a resident near the intersection of New York and Orleans reported damage to a vehicle. Investigation revealed the vehicle was most likely damaged by pellets from an air gun.
• On June 18 at 3:28 p.m., officers responded to the area of Windsor Lane for a report of a motor vehicle crash where one of the vehicles left the scene. An officer later located the suspect vehicle which previously fled the scene of the crash. An investigation led to the arrest of the driver for driving while intoxicated.
• On June 19 at 1:57 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Big Bend Boulevard and Marshall Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash. An investigation revealed one of the drivers was impaired. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• On June 19, a resident in the 400 block of West Jefferson Avenue reported the theft of multiple items from inside an unlocked vehicle.
Rock Hill
• On June 12, a victim in the 1000 block of N. Rock Hill Road reported stolen license plates.
• On June 12, a lost driver’s license was reported in the 9800 block of Manchester Road from a subject passing through Missouri en route to New Jersey.
• On June 14, a resident in the 9900 block of Oakhaven reported his lawn mower stolen after leaving it by the curb while he went inside to cool off.
• On June 16, a vehicle was stolen from a business in the 2500 block of Rock Hill Industrial Court.
Shrewsbury
• n June 16, a woman reported her vehicle license plate lost or stolen from the 7500 block of Watson Road.
• On June 16, a woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On June 16, a man reported a trailer stolen from the 7700 block of Big Bend Blvd. between June 13-16.
• On June 17, a resident reported that his unlocked vehicle had been rifled through in the 5100 block of Exeter Ave.
• On June 18, two women were arrested for stealing in separate incidents from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On June 18, a resident reported a bicycle stolen from a bicycle rack in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• On June 19, a man was arrested for stealing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No reports were submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On June 15 at 10:54 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of W. Jackson Road stated that sometime between June 9 and June 10 someone stole the license plate from their boat trailer.
• On June 17 at 11:18 a.m., vandalism was reported in the first block of E. Glendale Ave. The reporting party stated that on June 15, someone spray painted various things in the skate park area. Persons of interest have been identified and additional investigation is pending.
• A victim in the 600 block of Marshall Ave. reported that on June 16 they noticed the front plate was missing from their vehicle. They were unsure of when or where the theft occurred.
• On June 18 at 1:40 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Oak Tree Dr. reported someone opened a fraudulent account through Verizon in December of 2020 and accumulated in excess of $5,000 charged to the account.