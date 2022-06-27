Des Peres
• On June 15, officers took two delayed reports of larceny from West County Center.
• On June 15, officers took a delayed report of larceny from the 800 block of Minarca Drive.
• On June 16, officers received multiple reports of cars being rifled through in the 800 and 1000 blocks of Twin Pine Drive, the 1100 block of Hollin Court and the 1000 block of Kinstern Drive.
• On June 16 at 7:31 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
Glendale
• On June 16, residents of Queen Anne Place, Glen Elm Drive, Glenway Drive, Nancy Carol Lane, Albert Avenue, Warwick Lane and Glenmoor Avenue reported their unlocked vehicles had been rummaged through overnight. Nothing was taken from any of the vehicles.
• On June 17 at 12:06 p.m., management of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported an unknown male customer stole a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee from the lot while it was being shown for a potential sale. The vehicle was last seen headed eastbound on Manchester Road.
• On June 18 at 7:52 p.m., officers assisted the Warson Woods Police Department in searching for a car “smash and grab” suspect and vehicle in the 800 block of Edlin Ave.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On June 13 at 2:37 p.m., a vehicle owner reported the theft of multiple items from his parked, unlocked vehicle in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• On June 13 at 5:15 p.m., officers located a reported stolen U-Haul van parked in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The St. Louis County Police Department was notified and the vehicle was towed to an impound lot per their instructions.
• On June 14 at 11 a.m., an automotive repair shop in the 800 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a customer’s vehicle sometime between June 6 and the time of the report.
• On June 15 at 5:05 p.m., a vehicle owner reported the rear window on the driver’s side of his vehicle was broken out overnight while parked in the 200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• On June 16 at 7:11 a.m., a resident in the 1500 block of Southlin reported the overnight theft of his unlocked black 2018 Honda Accord.
• On June 16 at 12:22 p.m., a resident in the 11300 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of her newly-purchased Kobalt hedger and lawn mower from her locked shed sometime between June 13 and the time of the report. The investigation discovered damage to the shed’s door handle.
• On June 17 at 8:23 a.m., officers stopped a U-Haul van in the 300 block of S. Kirkwood Road. The van had been reported stolen from Springfield, Missouri. The occupants were identified and released. The vehicle was towed and secured per the request of the Springfield Police Department.
• On June 19 at 10:06 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Barberry Lane reported she had been assaulted by an unknown female while walking her dog. The victim was not injured. Later in the day, the female was reported walking around the Taman Court neighborhood. She was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• During the week of June 13 to 19, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to four shoplifting related incidents in the 1000-1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road, four crisis intervention calls, 29 residential/business alarms and 23 motor vehicle accidents, and assisted the Kirkwood Fire/EMS Department on 68 calls.
Rock Hill
• On June 12, a resident in the 200 block of Thornton reported her cat had been shot with a pellet gun sometime during that evening.
• On June 15, a resident of the 1100 block of O’Day reported her house had been egged by friends of her daughter.
Shrewsbury
• On June 13, officers assisted the Shrewsbury Fire Department, along with numerous other neighboring fire departments, with a structure fire in the 7300 block of Murdoch Ave. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
• On June 16, officers responded to the 7500 block of Watson Road for reports of two vehicles stolen overnight. One has since been recovered.
• On June 16, officers responded to reports of three vehicles broken into on the along the Watson Business corridor. The same suspect is believed to be involved and is being sought.
• On June 18, an officer responded to the 7700 block of Watson Road for a report of damage to a vehicle consistent with a theft attempt.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On June 16 at 10:25 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 100 block of E. Lockwood Ave. The caller said subject(s) entered the building and took alcohol.
• On June 16 at 6:42 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Lyman Place reported they received a fraudulent phone call from someone claiming to be with the St. Louis Sheriff’s Department, who stated they had active warrants. The reporting party said they sent money to the individual using a cash application.
• On June 17 at 4:58 a.m., a caller at a business in the 10 block of S. Old Orchard reported subject(s) gained entry by force. Nothing was taken.
• On June 17 at 7:43 a.m., a caller at a business in the 600 block of E. Lockwood Ave. reported subject(s) gained entry into by force and stole a small amount of cash.
• On June 18 at 9:58 p.m., a caller at a business in the 8500 block of Watson Road reported two subjects stole a shopping cart full of alcohol.
• On June 19 at 12:52 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of Kingsville Court reported someone damaged their vehicle while it was parked in their driveway overnight.
• On June 19 at 5:17 p.m., a caller from a business in the 8500 block of Watson Road reported two subjects stole several bottles of alcohol. They were arrested and charges are pending.
• During the week of June 13 to 19, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 520 calls for service, 11 auto accidents, 14 alarms and assisted the fire department 47 times.