Des Peres
• On May 24 at 2:29 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On May 25 at 12:10 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 25, officers responded to two separate larcenies in progress at West County Center.
• On May 26 at 4:33 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
• On May 28, officers responded to two separate larcenies at West County Center.
• On May 29 at 4:42 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
Glendale
• On May 22 at 4:27 p.m., officers investigated a three-vehicle crash with minor injuries on North Berry Road at Glenvista Place.
• On May 24 at 3:56 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on North Sappington Road at Alexandra Avenue.
• On May 24 at 4:41 p.m., supervisors of the Kirkwood School District After-School Program at North Glendale Elementary, 765 N. Sappington Road, reported an unruly teenager cursing at staff and refusing to leave. Officers located the teen, a resident of the 800 block of Brookside Drive, made him apologize to the staff and sent him on his way.
• On May 25 at 4:08 a.m., officers observed a suspicious vehicle, responsible for several thefts from unlocked vehicles in Rock Hill, in the 10000 block of Manchester Road. As soon as the driver saw the police vehicle, he took off at a very high rate of speed. The vehicle was last seen headed west on I-64 at Mason Road.
• On May 26 at 2:09 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on North Sappington Road at Hawbrook Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On May 24 at 1:50 p.m., a shopper in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood reported her wallet and key fob were stolen while she was shopping. The victim then received a text alert from her credit card company regarding a high dollar purchase attempt at West County Mall. The charge was declined.
• On May 24 at 3:30 p.m., officers and paramedics were dispatched to a retail store in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood for a report of a person possibly overdosing on drugs in a bathroom stall. Upon arrival, the subject was conscious and alert. Items seized from the stall and from his person supported the suspicion of recent drug use. The subject was treated by the paramedics, refused transport to a hospital, was warned of the possibility of an overdose and was released at the scene.
• On May 26 at 3:54 p.m., a restaurant in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood reported a “dine-and-dash” incident. The suspect enjoyed a nice dinner and drink valued at $35.48 and left without paying.
Rock Hill
• On May 18, a resident in the 800 block of Des Peres reported property damage caused by an ex-girlfriend.
• On May 22, a driver was arrested on a felony warrant through the St. Louis County Police Department in the 200 block of W. Thornton Ave.
Shrewsbury
• On May 22, an officer on patrol was flagged down by a USPS employee who advised the exterior mail drop boxes at the Mackenzie Point Post Office were forced open and mail was stolen from within.
• On May 23, a resident of the 7300 block of Weil Ave. reported his vehicle’s license plates were stolen.
• On May 23, a resident of the 800 block of Lordshill Lane reported the theft and fraudulent use of her debit card. The suspect has been identified.
• On May 23, officers responded to a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road for a report of a shoplifting. The suspect was found to be in possession of nearly 100 capsules containing suspected fentanyl, a copious amount of suspected methamphetamine and an unusual amount of cash stored in different locations on her person. She was arrested. Numerous charges to include felony stealing and delivery of a controlled substance will be sought through the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
• On May 25, officers responded to the 7000 block of Nottingham Ave. for a report of a stolen Hyundai. While on scene, officers also located vehicles broken into. The Hyundai has since been recovered in the city of St. Louis. Evidence that was recovered from the vehicle will be sent to the St. Louis County Crime Lab to assist in identifying a suspect.
• On May 26, during overnight hours, several vehicles were rifled through and/or broken into in several areas that included Weil Avenue, Kenridge Lane, Verguene Avenue and Shrewsbury Avenue. Evidence was gathered and will be sent to the St. Louis County Crime Lab to assist in identifying a suspect.
• On May 27, officers responded to a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road for an assault. Investigation revealed off-duty employees went to the business, and one attacked an on-duty employee over some rumors. The suspect has been arrested and felony assault charges will be sought.
• On May 27, an officer arrested an adult male for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On May 23 at 1:19 p.m., a victim in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported the catalytic converter was stolen and a mirror was torn off their vehicle overnight.
• On May 24 at 9:44 a.m., a caller in the 400 block of Oak Street reported someone damaged a flag pole, along with an American flag.
• On May 25 at 2:10 p.m., a fraud was reported in the 600 block of Eckrich Place. The reporting party advised they were contacted by someone via email thanking them for a purchase and advising their account would be charged. The reporting party called the phone number provided in the email and was asked to reveal personal information.
• On May 25 at 2:47 p.m., a caller in the 8000 block of Big Bend Blvd. advised a subject was attempting to cash checks that had been previously reported stolen. The subject was arrested without incident.
• On May 26 at 12:51 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of Oak Tree Drive reported someone broke out the rear window of their vehicle and stole several tools overnight.
• On May 26 at 11:46 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of N. Bompart Ave. reported someone entered their residence. Officers located the subject and made an arrest without incident.