Des Peres
• No report was submitted this week.
Glendale
• On June 8 at 12:05 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Victoria Place reported a solicitor going door-to-door selling pest control services for Aptive Pest Control. Officers contacted the solicitor and advised him to cease and that all soliciting has been suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Later that day, a resident in the 900 block of Nancy Carol Lane reported a solicitor for the same business. The solicitor was advised to leave the area.
• On June 8 at 2:26 p.m., officers assisted the Fire Department with wires down. A tree fell on power lines and caused a utility pole with a transformer and wires to fall in the rear yard of a residence in the 1300 block of Greentree Lane. Ameren responded and restored power about 13 hours later.
• On June 10 at noon, a resident of the 900 block of Moreland Avenue reported an unknown male jumping fences and trespassing in residential yards in the area.
• On June 10 at 2:26 p.m., a resident of the 900 block of Joanna Avenue reported a solicitor on a hoverboard going door to door soliciting business for Aptive Pest Control. Officers searched the area to no avail. At 6:08 p.m., a resident of the 1100 block of N. Berry Road reported a solicitor with Aptive Pest Control. At 6:47 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Lisa Kay Drive reported the same solicitor. Officers located the man, a 25-year-old Orem, Utah resident who admitted to being previously warned. He was issued a municipal summons for the violation of soliciting without a permit and advised to leave the area immediately.
• On June 12 at 12:28 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Alexandra Avenue reported her vehicle struck by an unknown gray vehicle which left the scene. Police are investigating.
• On June 13 at 9:55 p.m., a passing motorist reported several juvenile males trespassing on the parking lot of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road.
• On June 14 at 12:20 a.m., officers assisted the Ballwin Police Department with searching for a suspect wanted for vandalizing a church. The suspect and vehicle were located in the unit block of Moreland Avenue. Officers provided information of the suspect and his alleged accomplices to the Ballwin Police Department.
Kirkwood
• On June 8, a resident on the 300 block of E. Bodley Ave. reported the overnight theft of items from his unlocked vehicles.
• On June 8, a resident in the 200 block of Park reported the overnight theft of a silver 2009 Chevrolet Malibu. The victim’s other vehicle was also rifled through and credit cards were stolen. One of the credit cards was used in the 63136 neighborhood. The vehicle has been entered into a law enforcement database as stolen.
• On June 8, a resident in the 600 block of East Jefferson reported the overnight theft of items from an unlocked vehicle.
• On June 8, a guest of a resident in the 500 block of Mid Meadows Lane reported the overnight theft of her gray Ford F-150 XLT truck. Later in the day, the stolen vehicle was located parked and unoccupied in St. Charles County.
• On June 8 at 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a reported dog left in a vehicle in 90 degree heat. After several failed attempts to locate the owner, the dog was removed from the vehicle and brought to the police station. When the owner arrived to retrieve her Chihuahua, she was also issued a citation for animal cruelty.
• On June 9 at 11:15 a.m., a panhandler at the intersection of N. Kirkwood Road and Manchester was issued a citation for violating Kirkwood ordinance #17.82: Aggressive Solicitation.
• On June 12 at 9:20 p.m., a resident in the 12700 block of Big Bend reported unknown individuals attempting to enter his vehicle. During the course of the investigation, officers located multiple vehicles in the area that had been unlawfully entered. Additionally, a resident on West Glenwood reported their silver 2018 Toyota RAV4 had been stolen from their open garage.
• On June 13 at 9:30 p.m., two subjects failed to pay for their $68 meal at a restaurant in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of June 8 - 14, one shoplifting incident was reported and investigated from a business in the 1000 - 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of June 8 - June 14, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 20 residential / business alarms and 27 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 50 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• On June 8, a 41-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On June 11, a resident in the 800 block of Lordshill reported his 2007 Suzuki Motorcycle stolen.
• On June 10, police responded to a suspicious person in the 7500 block of Devonshire, a 35 year old man was located and arrested for felony warrants.
• On June 10, A 41-year-old man was arrested for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• No report was submitted this week.