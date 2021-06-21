Des Peres
• On June 9 at 3:20 p.m., a business in the 12300 block of Manchester Road made a delayed report of larceny.
• On June 11, two suspects were processed at West County Center for shoplifting.
• On June 11 at 6:46 p.m., a juvenile shoplifted liquor from a store in the 1000 block of Lindemann Road.
• On June 12 at 6 p.m., a suspect stole a television in the 13400 block of Manchester Road.
• On June 14 at 1:54 p.m., a suspect at West County Center was arrested for theft, trespassing and a weapons violation.
Glendale
• On June 8, a resident of the 1000 block of Glenbrook Ave. reported unknown persons threw eggs on her driveway. No damage was done to the driveway.
• On June 10 at 8:10 a.m., a resident of the 1000 block of Glenmoor Ave. reported a vehicle crash wherein an Amazon delivery driver struck a retaining wall at his residence, dislodging the stones, and that he attempted to contact Amazon to no avail.
• On June 10 at 11:55 p.m., officers observed two suspicious vehicles leaving the parking lot of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, at a high rate of speed. Officers were unable to catch up to the vehicles. Officers checked the lot and did not locate any evidence of a crime. Management was notified to review their security camera footage.
• On June 13 at 1:20 a.m., officers assisted the Warson Woods Police Department with an intoxicated person who was refusing to pay his cab fare in the 400 block of Doral Drive.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On June 7, a retail store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported the previous day, two unknown subjects stole seven bottles of Absolut Vodka valued at $140.
• On June 7 at 1:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a reported assault. A customer refused to comply with the company’s mask mandate and, when asked to leave, allegedly struck the employee several times before leaving. The employee was not injured. The customer was identified and located and issued a citation.
• On June 8 at 2:28 p.m., a representative from a business in the 1000 block of W. Adams reported the theft of the catalytic converter from one of their work vehicles between June 4 at 9 a.m. and the time of report.
• On June 8 at 7:30 p.m., a retail store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of three bottles of Fireball valued at approximately $26.
• On June 11 at approximately 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a convenience store in the 11100 block of Manchester Road for a theft in progress. The suspect was identified, detained and issued a citation for stealing a bottle of Fireball, cigars and hot food items.
• On June 12 at 12:16 a.m., staff from the animal hospital in the 9900 block of Big Bend reported one of their employees was assaulted by a female customer due to the lack of care she felt her pet was receiving. The employee suffered non-serious injuries to her face and upper chest/torso area.
• On June 12 at 3 p.m., an officer responded to Kirkwood City Park, where two victims reported both of their vehicles had their driver side rear windows broken out and their concealed purses had been stolen. The thefts occurred between 2:15 p.m. and the time of report.
• On June 12 at 3:10 p.m., two victims reported their vehicles had been broken into while they were watching a baseball game in the 1300 block of S. Kirkwood Road. Windows were broken out and concealed items were reported stolen.
• On June 12 at 3:17 p.m., a retail store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported a shoplifting incident involving the theft of multiple bottles of alcohol valued at $450. The suspects left the store prior to police arrival. Later in the day, the same suspects hit a store in Brentwood. One of the suspects was detained.
Rock Hill
• On June 3, a vehicle was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Rockman Lane.
• On June 3, a debit card was reported stolen from a resident in the 9300 block of Crawford Ave.
• On June 4, a driver at the intersection of Litzinger and McKnight complained to police of a road rage incident involving two females attempting to run the victim off the road.
• On June 4, a subject fell asleep at the wheel and struck an electric signal with their vehicle. The subject was not injured.
• On June 5, a vehicle previously reported stolen was recovered in St. Louis City by police and returned to its owner.
• On June 6, several items were stolen from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. The subject was last seen heading eastbound on Manchester.
Shrewsbury
• On June 9, a 31-year-old man was arrested for burglary and assault in the 800 block of Lordshill after he kicked open the door and assaulted his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.
• On June 9, suspicious activity was reported in the area of Somerworth Lane and Kenrick Manor Drive. Several children operating a lemonade stand told their parents that a man had made contact with them three different times. Parents contacted police after discovering that the man, a 42-year-old working as a driver for a local fast food business, was a registered sex offender. The business was made aware of this incident. The man did not violate the law or the terms of his registry. The children were not injured.
• On June 10, an unknown person broke the passenger window and rifled through the glovebox of a vehicle in the 4200 block of Carr Lane.
• On June 12, an unknown woman stole a wallet from a customer’s purse at a business in the 7300 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No reports were submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On June 12 at 1:55 p.m., a victim in the 400 block of Edgar Road reported someone forced entry into their vehicle and stole their purse.
• During the week of June 7-13 the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 382 calls for service, eight auto accidents and nine alarms and assisted the fire department 42 times.