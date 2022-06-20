Des Peres
• On June 8, officers were called for a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On June 8, officers received a delayed report of larceny from West County Center.
• On June 10, officers received a delayed report of larceny at West County Center.
• On June 10, officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On June 10, officers took a delayed report of larceny in the 2800 block of Barrett Oaks Lane.
• On June 11 at 6:14 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress in the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
• On June 11 at 8:19 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
• On June 12, officers took a delayed report of larceny at West County Center.
• On June 13 at 2:57 a.m., officers received a delayed report of a burglary in the 11600 block of Manchester Road.
• On June 13, officers received a delayed report of larceny from the 12000 block of Manchester Road.
Glendale
• On June 7 at 11:41 a.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the unit block of Austin Place.
• On June 8 at 8:07 a.m., a resident of the unit block of Wingfield Road reported her son’s unlocked vehicle was vandalized overnight. Unknown persons poured various food items inside the vehicle, causing an extensive mess. Investigation revealed this was an ongoing matter between the son and several acquaintances.
• On June 9 at 8:06 a.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with minor injuries in the 400 block of N. Sappington Road.
• On June 10 at 4:20 a.m., an officer observed a suspicious vehicle on Clif Side Drive at Elmwood Lane. A computer check revealed the driver, a 20-year-old Clayton man, was a fugitive in Kirkwood. He was arrested and released to Kirkwood authorities.
• On June 10 at 5:04 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Manchester Road.
• On June 12 at 3:46 p.m., a pedestrian walking east on West Lockwood Avenue at North Sappington Road was struck by what he believed to be an airsoft pellet. The suspect vehicle was described as a black sedan, possibly a Nissan, traveling east on West Lockwood Avenue. The pedestrian was not injured.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On June 6 at 8:17 a.m., multiple officers responded to the area of Manchester and Curran for someone attempting to break into parked vehicles. The subject was located east of Dickson on Manchester, arrested and charged with attempted stealing and possession of marijuana.
• On June 7 at 9:15 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of Earl for a report of illegal dumping. An officer made contact with a construction crew dumping muddy water into a stream. The crew supervisor was issued a citation for littering.
• On June 8 at 6:07 p.m., a restaurant in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported a “dine-and-dash” by a group of four who left before paying their bill.
• On June 8 at 6:53 p.m., patrol officers approached an occupied stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road. After nearly striking an officer, the driver sped out of the parking lot and escaped.
• On June 10 at 6:45 p.m., the owner of a vehicle parked in the 200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported damage to the rear window.
Rock Hill
• On June 5, a storage locker in the 1000 block of Raritan Drive was broken into. Numerous items were stolen.
• On June 7, a wooden bench was reported stolen from the Rock Hill Public Library, 9811 Manchester Road.
Shrewsbury
• On June 7, an officer responded to the 7400 block of Watson Road for a theft from a storage unit.
• On June 8, officers received a call regarding two groups in two vehicles trying vehicle door handles. Officers located both vehicles and both fled. One of the vehicles attempted to strike a marked police vehicle. One vehicle was located with a broken window.
• On June 8, officers responded to the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Murdoch Cut-off for a report of an assault. The victim reported a person unknown to him punched him in the face for no apparent reason. A suspect has been identified.
• On June 9, officers responded to the 7100 block of Weil Ave. for a report of a disturbance. The resident reported an unknown male knocked on his door and asked for someone that did not live there. The man became irate and threatened the resident.
• On June 11, officers responded to the 7500 block of Watson Road to check the welfare of two children. Officers located a running vehicle on the lot with two unsupervised children inside. Officers located the mother inside a business, who said she felt that leaving the air conditioning running was sufficient. The officers, as well and the Missouri Department of Child Services employee on scene, disagreed. The mother was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, and the information was forwarded to child services.
• On June 12, police received several calls regarding people trying vehicle door handles overnight. One person reported his wallet was stolen from his unlocked truck.
• On June 12, an officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 7400 Watson Road and determined the vehicle had been stolen. Two adults were arrested and a firearm was seized.
• ON June 12, a resident of the 900 block of Lordshill Drive reported the theft of his vehicle’s catalytic converter.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On June 6 at 8:02 a.m., a victim in the 8900 block of Watson Road reported their vehicle was stolen from their parking lot on Saturday, June 4, at approximately 10:57 p.m.
• On June 9 at 6:43 a.m., a victim in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported they parked their vehicle in the parking lot overnight and an unknown subject broke out the front passenger window. The subject then stole the lid to the center console.
• On June 12 at 3:04 p.m., during an investigation in the 200 block of W. Lockwood Ave., officers apprehended a subject wanted in connection to the theft of a firearm.