Des Peres
• On June 14 at 1:09 p.m., a subject was arrested at Dougherty Ferry Road and southbound I-270 for suspected involvement in a vehicle accident.
• On June 15 at 3:17 p.m., a shoplifting suspect at West County Center was arrested for outstanding warrants.
• On June 16 at 7:33 p.m., a suspect was arrested at West County Center for stealing, possession of drugs and resisting arrest.
• On June 17 at 1:51 p.m., the rear passenger window was broken out of a vehicle in the 13300 block of Manchester Road. Items were stolen from the vehicle.
• On June 17 at 5:20 p.m., two vehicles were broken into at West County Center.
• On June 18 at 4:15 p.m., a victim’s purse was stolen from her vehicle in the 2500 block of Dougherty Ferry Road. Her credit cards were used to make $15,000 in fraudulent purchases.
• On June 18 at 4:31 p.m., a suspect was arrested at West County Center for stealing fragrances.
Glendale
• On June 12 at 1:26 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Hillard Road reported his personal information was fraudulently used to obtain a U.S. Small Business Administration loan sometime during the past year.
• On June 12 at 7:11 p.m., a resident of the 800 block of Brownell Ave. reported a small kitten was trapped under the hood of their vehicle. Officers opened the hood to allow the kitten to escape.
• On June 14 at 4:35 p.m., a resident of the 900 block of Hawbrook Road reported that juveniles operating a golf cart ran over several shrubs on her property as they were leaving Hanneke’s Westwood Grocery. The juveniles stated that while turning onto Hawbrook Road from the parking lot, they lost control of the golf cart and drove over the shrubs. The parents arrived and agreed to pay for any damages after the juveniles apologized to the homeowner.
• On June 15 at 6:18 p.m., officers investigated a report of a 911 hang up in the area of 10038 Manchester Road in which cursing and yelling could be heard in the background of the call. Officers contacted several witnesses, who stated two men got into a verbal altercation after one of the men, who was operating a vehicle on the parking lot, almost struck the other man, who was walking on the lot. Witnesses stated the men exchanged harsh words and left the area.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On June 13 at 2:05 p.m., two backpacks valued at $440 were stolen from a retail department store in the 400 block of N. Kirkwood Road. The suspect was detained, arrested and issued a citation for stealing.
• On June 14 at 1:54 p.m., a landscaping company doing work in the 500 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of two backpack leaf blowers and one grass trimmer from a parked trailer.
• On June 17 at 12:38 p.m., several officers responded to a retail department store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road for a report of four female juveniles pushing people, knocking down merchandise and slapping people, all the while verbally harassing them. The juveniles were located and detained. Two of the juveniles were documented as current runaways from either their parents or the state department of children’s services.
• On June 17 at 2:01 p.m., a resident in the 10000 of Lacouer Drive reported the theft of her son’s black Mongoose bicycle, valued at $340. The bicycle was stolen from an open air patio area and had not been secured with a lock.
Rock Hill
• On June 9, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Des Peres Ave. When they arrived, the suspect had left the area.
• On June 10, an employee at a restaurant in the 9600 block of Manchester Road struck another employee with his fist for no apparent reason and then left.
• On June 13, in the early morning, several subjects were observed in the 1200 block of McKinley Ave. attempting to gain entry into vehicles. The subjects were gone upon police arrival.
• On June 14, a large truck making a wide turn at McKnight and Manchester knocked over a light pole and damaged the curb.
Shrewsbury
• On June 13, a night shift officer observed a man pushing a cart containing a large TV along Watson Road just before 5 a.m. The officer contacted employees of a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road, who said the person had just stole the TV. Officers took the man into custody. Several felony charges will be pursued by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
• On June 13, a resident of the 4700 block of Verguene Ave. reported that his unlocked vehicle and cabinets in his open garage were rifled through overnight. The only thing believed to be missing is a fishing bag.
• On June 14, an officer observed a suspicious person at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road just before 3 a.m. He had multiple active warrants, and was released to Ladue police.
• On June 16 at 3 a.m., a Webster Groves police officer attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle, which fled. The vehicle was registered to an address in the 7500 block of Suffolk Ave., where a Shrewsbury officer learned the vehicle had been stolen. About 30 minutes later, the vehicle was electronically immobilized and GPS tracked it to a location in the city of St. Louis, where it was found damaged, but recovered. The stolen vehicle was used in crimes all over the area.
• On June 17, an officer responded to a shoplifting in the 7400 block Watson Road. The suspect was observed on camera placing a boom box and other items in his britches. Officers learned that boom boxes are still a thing, but also that he was a burglar, too. He was turned over to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On June 14 at 7:54 p.m., a victim in the 10 block of N. Old Orchard Ave. reported their purse, which contained a driver’s license, cell phone and other miscellaneous items, was stolen.
• On June 16 at 2:41 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of S. Elm Ave. reported that someone entered their unlocked vehicle and stole a wallet.
• On June 16 at 8:12 a.m., a victim in the 8000 block of Big Bend Blvd. discovered business checks were fraudulently created and later used to make payments at unknown locations.