DES PERES
- On June 7 at 4:44 p.m., a firearm was stolen from a resident in the 2200 block of Fairoyal Court.
- On June 7 at 11:27 p.m., a suspect gained entry to the garage of a business in the 13000 block Manchester Road, but did not gain entry into the business. The suspect vehicle was used in other crimes in Overland and Manchester.
- On June 9 at 4:08 p.m., suspects stole clothing from West County Center.
- On June 10 at 4:45 p.m., someone sprayed graffiti and made a hole in an exterior wall at a business in the 12100 block of Manchester Road. The business, now unoccupied, was formerly a PNC Bank. It is unknown if entry was gained.
- On June 10 at 5:33 p.m., a summons was issued to an individual for leaving an animal in a hot car at West County Center.
- On June 12 at 12:53 p.m., a suspect stole $400 worth of items from a business in the 1000 block of Des Peres Road.
- On June 13 at 1:47 p.m., an employee of a business at West County Center was arrested for stealing $3,000 from the business.
GLENDALE
- On June 5 at 6:13 p.m., officers investigated a complaint of an unauthorized solicitor from “HAUK” in the 200 block of Elm Ave. The solicitor was sent on his way. At 6:57 p.m., a second solicitor was located in the 700 block of Luckystone Ave. and advised to leave the area.
- On June 5 at 7:09 p.m., a resident of the 700 block of Brownell Ave. reported a Specialized bicycle and watch were left at her front curb. They were seized as found property awaiting release to their rightful owner(s).
- On June 6 at 1:08 a.m., officers located three juveniles in violation of curfew on Winnetka Lane at North Sappington Road. The juveniles were conveyed to their respective homes and released to their parents.
- On June 7 at 1:43 p.m., a 24-year-old Dellwood man was arrested at the Maryland Heights Police Department and charged with failure to appear on the charges of speeding, failure to register a motor vehicle and no proof of insurance. He was released on bond.
- On June 8 at 4:35 p.m., a resident of the 100 block of Elm Ave. reported an unauthorized solicitor for Aptive Pest Solutions. Officers located the 19-year-old Arizona man and advised him to cease and leave the area.
- On June 9 at 11:49 a.m., a resident of the 200 block of Elm Ave. reported a purse was stolen from her unlocked residence sometime between 5 p.m. on June 8, and 11:30 a.m. on June 9. A fraudulent online purchase was made with the resident’s Discover card.
- On June 10 at 9:42 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight involving two residents of the unit block of Frederick Lane. Officers deescalated the situation and both parties agreed to work out their differences after a cooling down period.
KIRKWOOD/OAKLAND
- On June 7, a patron in the 600 block of S. Berry reported the theft of his Rolex watch from his unlocked vehicle between noon and 6:30 p.m.
- On June 8 at 5:59 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of N. Geyer reported the overnight theft of her white 2017 Ford Edge from her driveway. Police said the vehicle was probably unlocked with the keys left inside.
ROCK HILL
- On June 2, a vehicle was reported stolen from the 2600 block of McKnight Crossing Court.
- On June 3, several vehicles were broken into in the 2700 block of McKnight Crossing Court. Nothing was reported stolen.
- On June 4, a subject in a blue hoodie was seen in the 1100 block of Wagner Place checking vehicle doors. Another subject spotted in the area appeared to have a gun.
- On June 4, a vehicle was reported rifled through in the 9700 block of Graystone Terrace. Nothing was taken.
SHREWSBURY
- On June 6, a resident of the 7600 block of Watson reported the catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked overnight.
- On June 7, a 23-year-old man was arrested for his active Shrewsbury warrants during a traffic stop for an unrelated driving violation.
- On June 9, a 37-year-old man was arrested in the lobby of the Shrewsbury Police Department while posting his bond. The man apparently forgot about his active felony warrant from an adjacent department.
- On June 9, officers responded to a business in the 7500 block of Watson Road for a report of a male throwing rocks and yelling obscenities at passing vehicles. The 21-year-old man was located and arrested for peace disturbance.
WARSON WOODS
- On June 9, shortly after 3 p.m., a larceny occurred in the 800 block of Renderer Drive. The suspect(s) stole two political yard signs. The suspect(s) were in a light blue/silver Honda van and the suspect who grabbed the signs was a white female wearing a full black face mask, pink halter top, blue jean shorts and Chuck Taylor sneakers. Warson Woods police are investigating and have good leads, but welcome further information from anyone who might have it. The suspects, when apprehended, will be charged with larceny, and also may face federal hate crimes and supression of freedom of speech laws.
WEBSTER GROVES
- On June 6 at 4:31 p.m., a theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of E. Swon Ave. The reporting party last saw the firearm inside their vehicle in April 2023. The reporting party was unsure if the firearm was misplaced or stolen.
- On June 6 at 5:55 p.m., a victim in the unit block of Clydehurst Drive advised they received a telephone call from a financial institution and provided their personal information. The victim later discovered the phone call was a fraud. The individual who claimed to be a representative from the financial institution gained access to the victim’s cloud accounts, wiping them clean.
- On June 6, a victim in the 400 block of Marshall Ave. reported that sometime on June 2 between 5:30 and 8 a.m., her vehicle went missing while it was parked in the carport.
- On June 7 at 3:37 p.m., a victim in the 10 block of S. Old Orchard Ave. reported the catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle while it was parked, waiting to be repaired.
- On June 9 at 7:12 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Orchard Ave. reported they discovered jewelry had been stolen from their residence.