Des Peres
• On June 6, officers were called to the scene of an abandoned vehicle blocking traffic in the northbound lane of I-270 near Manchester. Police were unable to contact the owner and the vehicle was towed.
• On June 7, a robbery was reported in the West County Center food court parking lot. A male suspect took a Bluetooth earbud from a victim and left in a vehicle.
• On June 7, police were called to dismiss a loud party on Haversham Place.
• On June 8, two males stole merchandise from West County Center and fled.
• On June 9, a stealing was reported at West County Center.
• On June 10, larceny was reported in the 12800 block of Borcherding Lane. Tools were taken from the back of a pickup truck.
• On June 10, larceny was reported at West County Center. Miscellaneous items including bank account information were stolen from a vehicle.
• On June 11, a stolen vehicle was located at West County Center. The vehicle contained an AR-15 assault rifle and was towed.
• On June 11, larceny was reported in the 12300 block of Manchester Road. The subject stole liquor and ran from the store. Subject was located hiding in the outdoor dining area of Copia restaurant at West County Center and arrested without incident.
Glendale
• On June 3 at 6:23 a.m., police received a complaint of construction starting before 7 a.m. in the 400 block of Venneman Avenue. Officers advised the construction crew to cease until 7 a.m.
• On June 3 at 3:32 p.m., a member of the Algonquin Golf Club, 340 N. Berry Road, reported the theft of a watch, valued at $7,000 from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked on the lot on May 29 while he was playing golf.
• On June 3 at 3:51 p.m, a resident of the 100 block of Edwin Avenue reported discovering freon missing from his outdoor air conditioning unit. A technician advised there was no leak to cause the loss of freon. The unit had been checked the prior week.
• On June 4 at 1:52 p.m., officers responded to several complaints of solicitors in the area of the 700 block of Venneman Avenue and the unit block of Southridge Drive. Officers located the subjects, soliciting business for Joshua Pest Control, and advised them to cease due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 4 at 5:18 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Frederick Lane reported another subject soliciting business for Joshua Pest Control, who was advised similarly.
• On June 4 at 5:46 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Willow Oak Lane reported solicitors in the area of her residence. Officers located the solicitors from Midtown Home Improvements and advised them to cease due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• On June 5 at 9:23 p.m., officers observed a vehicle being driven in a careless and imprudent manner in the 700 block of N. Sappington Road. The driver was stopped on Oakway Place at N. Sappington Road and charged with driving while suspended, speeding and disobeying two stop signs.
Kirkwood
• On June 1, a business in the 300 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported a delayed arson incident. The business reported someone lit a road flare device just after midnight on May 31 and left it near the building, causing significant damage to the lower left corner of the door and surrounding frame and threshold.
• On June 2 at 9:30 p.m., a retail department store in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported a shoplifting incident. Items stolen include approximately $366 in diapers, liquor, socks and underwear.
• On June 3 at 8:50 a.m., officers investigated a traffic accident in the area of Big Bend and Old Big Bend. Several drug paraphernalia items and suspected controlled substances were located with the driver of the striking vehicle.
• On June 3, an officer was dispatched to 11400 Manchester Road in reference to a delayed report of a theft. A vehicle owner reported the theft of a credit card from her unlocked vehicle. The credit card had since been used in the University City and Berkley areas.
• On June 4 at approximately 4:15 a.m., two residents in the 2100 block of Timberview reported thefts from their unlocked vehicles.
• On June 4, several residents on Cedarbrook Lane, Briar Breen Court and Ponca Trail reported the overnight thefts of items from their unlocked vehicles.
• On June 6, a patron of a business in the 600 block of South Berry reported the theft of $400 in cash from his unlocked vehicle. The theft occurred on Friday, between 1:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
• During the week of June 1 - 7, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police Department responded to 21 residential / business alarms and 14 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire / EMS Department on 68 calls.
Rock Hill
• No report was submitted this week.
Shrewsbury
• No report was submitted this week.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On June 1 at 11:07 a.m., a theft was reported at a business in the 7700 block of Big Bend Blvd. The manager reported on May 30, a male subject entered the business and stole seven cartons of cigarettes.
• On June 2 at 7:37 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported in the first block of Wilshire Terrace. The victim reported sometime overnight someone stole their vehicle from the driveway.
• On June 3 at 10:01 a.m., a property damage was reported at a business in the 900 block of Newport Ave. The victim reported sometime between May 29 and June 2, someone intentionally damaged the rear window of the business.
• On June 4 at 8:37 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1300 block of Belton Ave. The victim reported sometime overnight someone entered their vehicle and stole a firearm.
• On June 6 at 5:31 a.m., property damage was reported in the 700 block of N. Elm Ave. The victim reported someone intentionally broke a flower pot on their porch. A suspect was identified and taken into custody. Formal charges are pending.
• During the week of June 1 -7, the Police Department responded to 445 calls for service, 11 auto accidents and 11 alarms and assisted the Fire Department 31 times.