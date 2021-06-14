Des Peres
• On June 3 at 8:36 a.m., officers were called for a larceny in progress in the 12300 block of Manchester Road. A male subject stole two items from the liquor department and fled the store.
• On June 4 at 12:14 a.m., juvenile suspects were caught trespassing at West County Center after hours.
• On June 7 at 4:49 p.m., a suspect was processed and released on summons for shoplifting fragrances at West County Center.
• On June 7 at 5:07 p.m., a caller from West County Center reported a purse containing an ID and important documents was previously stolen.
• On June 7 at 6:47 p.m., officers investigated reports of juveniles throwing objects from a car at Tallie Drive and Lillian Ave. The juveniles were gone upon officer arrival.
Glendale
• On June 1 at 1:50 p.m., a resident of the 900 block of Dwyer Avenue reported the theft of a used lawn mower from her yard. The lawn mower and several items were left in the yard after a recent moving sale.
• On June 3 at 8:39 a.m., management of Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, reported a customer failed to return a rental vehicle on the contracted date. Officers contacted the customer and advised him to return the vehicle no later than 5 p.m. this date or face prosecution.
• On June 3 at 2:15 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the 700 block of Josephine Avenue.
• On June 4 at 1:08 p.m., a 35-year-old St. Louis County man was arrested at the St. Louis County Justice Center and charged with three counts of failure to appear. He was released on his own recognizance with a new court date.
• On June 5 at 2:17 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash on N. Berry Road at W. Lockwood Ave. The striking vehicle, a mid-size tan vehicle driven by an older male with gray hair, left the scene southbound on Berry Road from W. Lockwood Avenue.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On June 2, a representative of a business in the 800 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of the catalytic converter from a work vehicle between May 27 and 7:30 a.m. on June 1.
• On June 2 at 11:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 10100 block of Manchester Road for the report of a stolen vehicle. While the victim was returning the pump to the handle, an unidentified subject exited the passenger seat of another vehicle, entered the driver’s seat of her vehicle and drove away east on Manchester. The vehicle was located later in the day, unoccupied, in north St. Louis County neighborhood.
• On June 2 at 3 p.m., a customer parked in the 1000 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the rear driver side window of her vehicle had been shattered while she was shopping, and items from inside her vehicle were missing.
• On June 6 at 11:20 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of E. Monroe report his vehicle had been broken into overnight. Numerous power tools were stolen, valued at approximately $2,300.
• On June 6 at 12:25 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of N. Geyer reported the overnight theft of the catalytic converter from his vehicle.
• During the week of May 31-June 6, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Kirkwood Police responded to 24 residential/business alarms and 17 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS Department on 62 calls.
Rock Hill
• On May 28, a careless driver was stopped by police in the 9200 block of Manchester Road. He was taken into custody after it was determined that he was intoxicated.
Shrewsbury
• On June 2, a business owner in the 7600 block of Watson Road reported damage to his businesses coin machines. A 33-year-old man was arrested.
• On June 3, a resident reported his 1997 Ford F-250 had been stolen from the 900 block of Lordshill Drive. The vehicle was recovered in Jefferson County.
• On June 5, a 28-year old woman was arrested for trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On June 6, a 19-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 7700 block of Keswick after he was observed trying to open several vehicle doors.
• On June 7, a 43-year-old woman stole two credit cards and a cell phone from a residence she was staying at in the 5000 block of Deville.
Warson Woods
• No reports were submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On May 31 at 8:28 a.m., a resident at a retirement facility in the 700 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported that between 4:30 p.m. on May 28 and 7:30 a.m. on May 30, someone stole the catalytic converter off their vehicle.
• On May 31, two victims — one in the 700 block of Atalanta Ave., one in the 400 block of Fairlawn Ave. — reported someone stole their little library box from their front yard. The boxes were later located and returned to the owners.
• On May 31 at 10:23 a.m., a victim in the first block of Marvin Court reported someone stole graduation signs from their front yard.
• On May 31 at 1:53 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of Reasnor Ave. reported sometime overnight someone damaged their vehicle.
• On June 1 at 2:35 p.m., a victim at a business in the 8000 block of Big Bend Blvd. stated sometime between 4 p.m. on May 31 and 2 p.m. that day, someone stole the catalytic converter off their vehicle.
• On June 2 at 3:50 p.m., a manager of a business in the 1200 block of S. Laclede Station Road reported two males stole cell phones. The suspects left the area in a gray Ford Taurus.
• On June 4 at 10:15 a.m., a victim in the 200 block of W. Glendale Road reported someone entered their vehicle and damaged the ignition.
• During the week of May 31 - June 6, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 397 calls for service, 22 auto accidents, and 14 alarms and assisted the fire department 35 times.