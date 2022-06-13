Des Peres
• On June 2 at 3:23 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen at West County Center.
• On June 3, officers took three delayed reports of larceny from West County Center.
• On June 3, officers took a delayed report of larceny from the 13400 block of Manchester Road.
• On June 7 at 6:48 a.m., a vehicle in the 10 block of Winslow Lane was reported rifled through overnight.
• On June 7 at 1:38 p.m., officers responded to a larceny in progress at West County Center.
Glendale
• On June 1, a resident of the 100 block of Parkland Ave. reported she mailed a payment of $55 to the Metropolitan Sewer District last week at the Kirkwood Post Office. On May 30, she was notified by her financial institution that the check was allegedly stolen, altered and cashed in excess of $6,700 at a local credit union on May 26.
• On June 2 at 9:40 a.m., a resident of the 200 block of Edwin Ave. reported a suspicious person at their residence. The person proved to be an Ameren employee installing a new “smart reader” and leaving a door hanger explaining work that was done.
• On June 2 at 12:15 p.m., a 28-year-old St. Louis County man was arrested during a Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic stop on Interstate 64 and McCutcheon, and charged in Glendale in reference to his alleged involvement in the theft of two catalytic converters from Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 10070 Manchester Road, on May 17, 2022. He was also charged as a fugitive of the St. Peters Police Department.
• On June 5 at 1:19 a.m., a resident of the 200 block of N. Sappington Road reported observing a male suspect attempting to steal items from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Edwin Ave. When the suspect saw the witness, he ran to a silver/gray Chevrolet Equinox and left the area at a high rate of speed, westbound on East Essex Ave.
• On June 5 at 12:49 p.m., a resident of the unit block of Winnetka Lane reported someone rummaged through his unlocked vehicle sometime during the night. Nothing was taken.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On May 31, 2022, at 2:10 p.m., an officer checked on an unoccupied vehicle parked on the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 44. Police in O’Fallon, Illinois, determined the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was towed and stored per their request.
• On May 31 at 5:23 p.m., officers investigated a multi-vehicle accident on Kirkwood Road near Madison in which the striking vehicle left the scene. The striking vehicle and driver were located at the community center several minutes later. The driver was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Additionally, the driver had an active felony warrant for unlawful use of a weapon. She was transported to the St. Louis County Intake to await transport to Belleville.
• On May 31 at 10:19 p.m., an officer located a parked, unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot of the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road that was wanted by the Hazelwood Police Department. The vehicle was towed per their request and properly stored.
• On June 1, a victim reported someone fraudulently withdrew $8,500 from his checking account. The bank advised someone posed as him and presented a passport with his personal information at the Kirkwood branch.
• On June 1 at 9:29 p.m., officers responded to Meacham Memorial Park for a report of shots fired. Officers located multiple spent shell casings under the pavilion area in the park.
• On June 4 at 11:46 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Brookcreek Lane reported the overnight theft of his money clip, cash and credit cards from his unlocked vehicle.
• On June 4 at 6 p.m., a victim reported her wallet stolen from her unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of West Adams.
• On June 4 at 11:35 p.m., officers responded to South Berry Road and the Union Pacific railroad tracks for a report of a motor vehicle stuck on the tracks. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Rock Hill
• On May 28, a business owner in the 9400 block of Manchester Road reported jewelry was stolen from their business.
• On May 31, a vehicle was broken into at a business in the 9200 block of Manchester Road. Nothing was taken.
Shrewsbury
• On May 30, officers responded to the Shrewsbury exit ramp from westbound interstate 44 for reports of a wrecked and unoccupied vehicle blocking traffic. The driver was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
• On May 30, a resident of the 7300 block of Brunswick Ave. reported the overnight theft of his wallet from his unlocked vehicle.
• On May 31, a resident of the 7700 block of Attingham Lane interrupted two subjects stealing the catalytic converter from her vehicle. They were not successful, but they did cause damage.
• On June 1, officers responded to the 7700 block of Watson Road for a report of property damage to a storage unit. The 36-year-old man was arrested for property damage, trespassing, failure to comply with a lawful police order, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Later that day, officers responded back to the 7700 block of Watson Road for a report of the same subject causing more issues. He was again arrested and warrants were issued. He was transferred to the St. Louis County jail.
Warson Woods
• No report was submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On June 2 at 8:36 a.m., a victim in the 500 block of Locust Court reported their unlocked vehicle was stolen sometime overnight. The keys were left inside the vehicle.
• On June 4 at 9:03 a.m., a victim in the 400 block of E. Lockwood Ave. reported an unknown subject stole multiple items of jewelry from their display booth.
• On June 5 at 10:48 a.m., a caller at a store in the 8500 block of Watson Road reported two subjects stole $323 worth of alcohol. The subjects fled the area in a beige passenger vehicle.