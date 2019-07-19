Des Peres
• A purse was reported stolen July 3 from an unlocked car inside an attached garage in the 2200 block of Viewroyal Drive.
• Police responded to a domestic disturbance July 3 on southbound I-270 at Manchester. A husband and wife were arguing in a vehicle on the shoulder of the highway, and the husband left the car and was observed walking near St. Luke’s Des Peres Hospital. The couple reconciled and left together, police said.
• A resident of Bellerosa Drive reported July 5 teenagers rang her doorbell and ran away. The problem has been recurring for the last month, police said. An extra patrol was requested.
• A resident of the 12900 block of Huntercreek Ridge Road reported July 9 he received a call about winning a contest and was asked to pay taxes on the winnings. Police advised him the call was a fraud.
• On July 7, 9 and 10, police received reports of trucks making noise and delivering after hours in violation of city ordinance at Schnucks, 12332 Manchester Road. The issue is ongoing, police said. On July 10 an officer spoke with delivery drivers and the receiving dock manager and advised them of the ordinance. Police contacted the manager of Schnucks again on July 11. Management advised they are working on resolving the issue.
• Police responded to an animal complaint July 10 at a home on Kenroyal Drive. A black snake was confined in a pantry. Police notified St. Louis County Animal Control.
• A tote bag containing miscellaneous paperwork was reported stolen July 11 from a vehicle in the 13200 block of Manchester Road.
• Police arrested a man July 11 after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle in the 12800 block of Manchester Road. It took several minutes to rouse him, and he then became verbally and physically combative and eventually was tased. The suspect was taken to an area hospital and declared fit for confinement and then was booked for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.
• During the week of July 3-11 police responded to 17 vehicle accidents, one a rollover with serious injury on southbound I-270, and reported 25 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of July 3-11 at West County Center, seven thefts from stores were reported and seven arrests were made. An elderly person with dementia and a lost 7-year-old were reunited with their families and a homeless man was escorted off the property after washing his clothes in a bathroom sink and getting rude with security officers. A customer suspected of trying to make a bad return was gone when police arrived, and trespassers were escorted off the property. Police also responded to a report of a dog left in a vehicle and are investigating a manager’s report that an employee was giving away merchandise.
Glendale
• At 8:07 p.m. on July 9, a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman was arrested in the 900 block of West Lockwood Avenue and charged with failure to register a motor vehicle and as a fugitive of the Osage Beach Police Department.
• A resident of the 1200 block of Andrew Drive reported July 10 she was the victim of identity theft. Persons unknown accessed the victim’s home computer, displayed the victim’s online bank account and ordered her to respond to the nearest Walgreens and purchase three separate “Google Play” gift cards. The victim refused. Police and the victim contacted the victim’s bank to ensure no fraudulent activity occurred. The victim was advised to consult a computer technician for anti-virus software and to follow up with the bank.
• At 7:33 a.m. on July 11, a contractor working on Algonquinwood Place reported arriving for work at approximately 4:45 a.m. and taking a nap in the back seat prior to the rest of his work crew arriving for the day. A short time later, an African-American male entered his unlocked vehicle, sat in the driver’s seat and began rifling through his vehicle. He sat up in the vehicle and startled the suspect who, in turn, exited the vehicle, called to his accomplice, a second African-American male, advising the vehicle was occupied. The two suspects quickly left the area in a white Jeep Cherokee. Nothing was taken. The report, however, was delayed approximately three hours.
• On July 11, three unlocked vehicles in the 100 block of Cornelia Avenue and two on Algonquinwood Place were rifled through sometime during the night. Nothing was taken.
• A resident of the 900 block of Glenmoor Avenue reported July 11 his unlocked vehicle was rifled through sometime between July 2 and 10, but nothing was taken. It is believed this took place on the evening of July 3 with others in the immediate area.
• A resident of the 1000 block of Brownell Avenue reported hearing a possible gunshot in at 3:29 a.m. on July 14. Police searched the area to no avail.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• At approximately 1:45 p.m. on July 11, an investigation of fraudulent use of a credit device at a business in the 300 block of West Jefferson Avenue led to the arrest of two suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
• Officers responded to South Kirkwood Road and Kirkwood Commons at approximately 8:40 p.m. on July 11 for a report of an intoxicated driver in a white Chevy pickup truck. The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.
• At approximately 3:50 p.m. on July 12, officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 1200 block of South Kirkwood Road for a reported suspicious person. A routine computer check revealed the person was wanted for a parole violation and was arrested for same.
• During the week of July 8-14, eight shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of July 8-14, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 27 residential/business alarms and 27 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Fire/EMS department on 59 calls.
Rock Hill
• A traffic stop at the intersection of North Rock Hill and Manchester roads July 5 resulted in the driver being arrested for possession of drugs.
• A domestic disturbance at a residence in the 9700 block of Graystone Terrace July 6 resulted in one of the parties being forced to leave for the day, to avoid more confrontation.
• Two fraud actions were reported July 6 from the same ATM in the 9400 block of Manchester Road. Police are investigating.
• A patron at a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road was asked to leave July 8 after he was disruptive to other patrons. He left without incident.
• A dine and dash incident was reported July 9 at a restaurant in the 9200 block of Manchester Road. The suspects were caught during an unrelated incident in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. Full restitution was made.
• A resident reported July 10 her credit card was stolen from her unlocked vehicle overnight.
Shrewsbury
• A gold, 2004 Toyota Avalon was reported stolen July 8 from the 7700 block of Ravensridge Drive.
• Unknown persons entered unlocked vehicles in the 5000 block of Annette Avenue July 8. A witness said three white males were seen in the area trying to open car doors around 1245 a.m., but police were not notified at that time.
• A white, 2006 Ford Econoline van was reported stolen July 9 from a business in the 7500 block of Watson Road.
• A laptop computer and wallet were reported stolen July 11 from a vehicle in the 7500 block of Watson Road.
• Police arrested a 29-year-old woman July 12 for shoplifting from a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• An abandoned stolen vehicle was recovered July 12 on the shoulder of eastbound I-44. The vehicle had been reported stolen from St. Charles County in 2018.
• Police arrested a 23-year-old woman July 13 for shoplifting from a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• Police stopped a 2013 Chevy Equinox in the 4100 block of Shrewsbury Avenue July 15. The vehicle had been reported stolen in St. Louis City and the two occupants were arrested for tampering and fugitive charges.
Warson Woods
• A Bluetooth system was stolen during the afternoon of July 8 from the basketball court at the park in the 900 block of Warson Woods Drive. The resident set down the item and walked away. When he returned the item was missing. Police have leads and are investigating.
• Police have been aggressively enforcing all parking violations, and will continue to do so. Residents and visitors are asked to be conscientious when parking their vehicles near intersections, in no-parking zones and between the lines on parking lots.
Webster Groves
