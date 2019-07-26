Des Peres
• Police arrested a shoplifter July 13 at a store in the 12000 block of Manchester Road. The suspect was booked and released pending charges of stealing and fugitive charges from Sunset Hills, Brentwood, St. Louis County and Overland.
• A resident of the 1500 block of Fawnvalley Drive reported harassment by text and social media July 15.
• A resident of the 1200 block of Meier Lane reported receiving a bad check July 16.
• A resident of the 12000 block of Ballas Trails Drive reported a credit card fraud July 16.
• A bad check was reported July 17 at a business in the 11000 block of Manchester.
• A mailbox was reported damaged by an unknown object July 18 in the 13000 block of Barrett Meadows. Two others were also observed to be damaged.
• Employees of a store in the 12000 block of Manchester Road identified a larceny suspect who was located by police and turned himself in on July 18.
• During the week of July 12-18 police responded to nine vehicle accidents and reported 12 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of July 12-18 at West County Center, two reports of suspicious persons were investigated, three thefts were reported and one arrest was made. A door to Macy’s was tampered with but no entry gained.
Glendale
• At 12:23 p.m. on July 16, police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Parkland Avenue. The situation was diffused and parties separated.
• Officers on patrol in the 1200 block of North Sappington Road at 2:50 a.m. on July 17 spotted a 32-year-old Florissant man, who was previously arrested for stealing from vehicles, walking on North Sappington Road at Brookside Drive. Kirkwood police were looking for several people wanted for stealing from unlocked vehicles near the Glendale/Kirkwood border. The suspect was arrested as a fugitive of the Kirkwood Police Department.
• On July 19 at 5:12 p.m., a large tree limb fell and took down several power lines in the 1300 block of Andrew Drive, affecting approximately 85 residences. All power was restored by Ameren by 4 a.m. on July 20.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• At 11:25 p.m. on July 15, a vehicle drove onto the railroad tracks at North Kirkwood Road and Argonne Drive and came to a stop about 50 feet east of Kirkwood Road. The driver fled on foot. He was later located, arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
• On July 16, tools and lawn equipment were reported stolen overnight from an unlocked garage in the 600 block of Angenette Avenue.
• On July 16 a stereo head unit was reported stolen overnight from the dash of a vehicle in the 2300 block of Timberview. Additional evidence indicated the ignition had been tampered with.
• At about 1:25 p.m. on July 16, two movers hired by a resident of the 500 block of Coulter Avenue were arrested and charged with stealing. They were observed on residential surveillance cameras stealing items while the homeowner was in another room.
• At about 2 a.m. on July 17, multiple vehicles were broken into while parked in the 400 block of Fairway Lane. A security camera captured a subject wearing a black mask, backpack and white short-sleeved shirt enter a vehicle.
• At about 2:30 a.m. on July 17, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the Timberview complex for a physical altercation between a girlfriend and boyfriend. The girlfriend was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic assault and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The case was presented to the St. Louis County Prosecutor Attorney’s office where a $25,000 bond was placed.
• At about 7:15 a.m. on July 17, police were investigating a property damage report in the 400 block of Heman Avenue when an overnight guest reported her black, 2015 Nissan Sentra stolen. The vehicle was left unlocked and the key fob was inside. Other residents reported their vehicles had been gone through overnight. Evidence was also recovered related to vehicle break-ins and a car theft in Sunset Hills.
• At about 11:15 a.m. on July 19, a burglary was reported at an apartment complex in the 12200 block of Old Big Bend Road. Between 4 p.m. July 18 and 11 a.m. July 19, someone stole a gray, 2015 Jeep Patriot from the garage.
• At approximately 1:44 a.m. on July 29, a woman entered the police station lobby and said she had been the victim of a domestic assault. Officers arrested her boyfriend for domestic assault. The case was presented to the St. Louis County Prosecutor Attorney’s office where charges of second-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were issued with bond set at $10,000.
• At approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 20, a resident of the 500 block of Angenette reported a vehicle blocking his driveway with the driver slumped at the wheel. Firefighters broke a window to gain access to the driver. It was determined the driver was a type 1 diabetic suffering from low blood sugar. The driver was treated at the scene.
• A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:48 p.m. on July 20 near South Kirkwood Road and I-44. Police charged the driver of the striking vehicle with driving while intoxicated.
• During the week of July 15-21, two shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of July 15-21, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 32 residential/business alarms and 28 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS Department on 59 calls.
Rock Hill
• A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Manchester Road July 14 resulted in the driver being taken into custody on an unrelated charge through St. Louis city.
• A woman reported July 15 her credit card number was used fraudulently at a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• A victim reported a missing cell phone July 15 in the 9700 block of Manchester Road. Police traced it to a location in the city of St. Louis.
• An assault was reported July 16 in the 9800 block of Cottonwood Lane. The victim was treated and a suspect taken into custody.
• A resident of the 1200 block of Kortwright reported the theft of a trailer hitch July 17.
Shrewsbury
• On July 13, police arrested a 23-year-old woman for shoplifting from a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On July 16, police arrested a 27-year-old woman for shoplifting from a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road and resisting arrest.
• A motorist reported July 18 she was in a motor vehicle accident on the exit ramp onto Shrewsbury Avenue from westbound I-44. The striking vehicle left the scene.
• On July 18, police arrested a 39-year-old man for resisting arrest and fugitive charges in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On July 19, two people were arrested for shoplifting in separate incidents at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• Police responded to a disturbance July 20 at a store in the 7400 block of Watson Road. A customer was trying to return items but was unable to do so. The customer began causing damage to the store, then left.
• A woman reported July 21 her cell phone was stolen from a business in the 7500 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
Police have nothing to report this week.
Webster Groves
• Between 3 p.m. on July 12 and 7 a.m. on July 15, burglars broke into a home in the 700 block of Eckrich Place and stole a can of paint.
• On July 15, an unattended purse was reported stolen in the first block of North Old Orchard Avenue.
• Both license plate tabs were reported stolen July 15 from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Drayton Avenue.
• Between July 13-16, someone spray-painted graffiti on the exterior wall of a business in the 200 block of West Lockwood Avenue.
• Tools were reported stolen from a home in the 100 block of Portland Terrace between 2:30 p.m. on July 16 and 7 a.m. on July 17.
• On July 18, a burglary was reported in the 1400 block of Azalea Drive, overnight. Someone stole a purse from the residence and two vehicles from the driveway.
• On July 18, a checkbook and debit cards were reported stolen overnight from a vehicle in the 1500 block of South Elm Avenue.
• On July 18, cash was reported stolen overnight from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Drayton Avenue.
• At 9:43 p.m. on July 18, a robbery was reported in the first block of East Allison Avenue. The victim was approached by two black men; a black woman struck the victim and left with the victim’s belongings. One suspect was later arrested. Investigation is ongoing.
• At 9:11 a.m. on July 19, a credit card was reported stolen overnight from a vehicle in the 100 block of Webster Woods Drive.
• During the week of July 15-21, police responded to 781 calls for service, 14 auto accidents and 18 alarms and assisted the fire department 49 times.