Des Peres
• Following a traffic stop June 28 in the 12500 block of westbound Manchester Road, police arrested the driver for driving while intoxicated.
• Police responded to the Shell station at 12804 Manchester Road June 30 after a child custody exchange went awry. A man said his wife struck him with a vehicle mirror. Police have forwarded a report to the prosecutor.
• A forgery was reported July 2 at Schnucks, 12332 Manchester Road. A suspect passed fraudulent coupons totaling $91.
• During the week of June 28-July 2, police responded to 11 vehicle accidents and reported 12 alarms/sick cases/assists to the fire/EMS department.
• During the week of June 28-July 2 at West County Center, four thefts were reported from stores and four suspects were arrested, one for stealing $680 worth of fragrances.
Glendale
• Two residents of the first block of Frederick lane reported July 1 their unlocked vehicles were rifled through overnight. Nothing was stolen.
• Overnight between July 3 and 4, police on patrol and residents reported unlocked vehicles rifled through in the 800 block of Alexandra Avenue, 800 and 900 blocks of Victoria Place, 1100 block of Glenway Drive, Nothing was taken from some of the vehicles; a backpack containing a MacBook Air computer and Air Pods were stolen from a vehicle on Alexandra.
• At 6:25 a.m. on July 4, a resident of the 1000 block of Glenbrook Avenue reported finding a woman’s wallet and miscellaneous items in the 1000 block of Glenbrook Avenue. Investigation revealed the items were stolen from unlocked vehicles in Kirkwood and Huntleigh, and from a vehicle stolen from a driveway in Huntleigh.
• On July 5, a resident of the 800 block of Alexandra Avenue reported his unlocked vehicle was rifled through sometime during the past two nights, but nothing was taken.
• On July 6, a resident of the 200 block of Edwin Avenue reported all of her tomatoes were stolen from her rear garden overnight.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• At about 2:20 p.m. on July 2, police responded to a report of a theft at a store near North Kirkwood and Manchester roads. A woman with a heavy foreign accent engaged the victim in conversation. Shortly after, a man with the same accent distracted the victim. After they left she checked her purse. The wallet was missing and there were several fraudulent charges on her credit cards.
• Just after midnight on July 3, a traffic stop near Big Bend Boulevard and Marjean Court led to the arrest of the female driver for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana, LSD and MDMA/Ecstasy).
• A resident of the 400 block of West Adams reported July 3 she was called by a man who said her Social Security number had been compromised. She was instructed to purchase Target and Sephora gift cards and provide him with the purchase numbers if she wanted him to fix her Social Security issue. She spent more than $19,000 on the gift cards.
• At approximately 3:45 p.m. on July 3, a traffic accident in the 1000 block of North Woodlawn Avenue led to the arrest of the striking vehicle’s driver for felony DWI.
• At approximately 8:35 a.m. on July 4, officers were dispatched to the area of Heege and South Van Buren avenues for a driver slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (MDMA/Ecstasy).
• On July 4, at approximately 11:20 a.m., a guest of a residence in the 400 block of North Harrison reported the overnight theft of her wallet from her unlocked vehicle.
• On July 4, a resident of the 600 block of Beethoven Avenue reported the overnight theft of her 2014 Volvo S60, sometime after 3 a.m. The victim said the vehicle had been left unlocked with a key possibly in it.
• A bottle of alcohol was reported shoplifted at about 1:30 p.m. July 5 from a store in the 10200 block of Manchester Road. The suspect left the store prior to police arriving.
• At approximately 5:53 p.m. on July 5, officers investigated an incident at a bank in the 1000 block of South Kirkwood Road. They arrested and charged two suspects with forgery for attempting to pass fraudulent checks.
• At approximately 12:47 a.m. on July 6, officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a home in the 10800 block of Big Bend Boulevard. The boyfriend in the incident was arrested and charged with fourth-degree domestic assault.
• On July 7, a resident of West Glenwood Lane reported the theft of golf clubs from his vehicle after he accidentally left the back hatch open. The theft occurred sometime after 3:30 p.m. while the victim was inside
• During the week of July 1-7, four shoplifting cases were reported and investigated from businesses in the 1000-1200 blocks of South Kirkwood Road.
• During the week of July 1-7, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, police responded to 24 residential/business alarms and 22 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the fire/EMS department on 70 calls.
Rock Hill
• A fight between two employees at a business in the 9800 block of Manchester Road June 27 resulted in one being fired.
• A domestic disturbance between a grandmother and her grandson June 28 in the 1000 block of Raritan Drive resulted in the grandson spending the night in jail. No serious injuries were reported.
• A domestic incident in the 1000 block of Charleville Avenue June 29 resulted in a person being transported to the hospital after falling down stairs. Both parties were intoxicated. Investigation revealed the injury was from a previous incident.
• Police are investigating a $30 theft from a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road June 30.
• A man became a nuisance to the clerks and patrons of two stores in the 9800 block of Manchester Road on July 1. He was told by police to leave or be arrested for trespassing.
• Two reports of fraudulent credit cards being used were made July 2 at a business in the 9400 block of Manchester Road.
• A domestic incident in the 1000 block of Rockman Place was reported July 3, resulting in the boyfriend having to find a new place to live for a few days. There were no injuries.
Shrewsbury
• A 24-year-old man was arrested July 1 for shoplifting at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• On July 2, police arrested a 38-year-old man for fugitive charges in the 7200 block of Weil Avenue after a traffic stop.
• Police arrested a 34-year-old man for fugitive charges July 3 after a traffic stop for a vehicle registration violation near Laclede Station Road and Kenridge Avenue.
• On July 4, police recovered a stolen license plate from a vehicle parked illegally in a handicapped space at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• Police arrested a 23-year-old man for fugitive warrants July 5 after a traffic stop for an equipment violation near Shrewsbury Avenue and Nottingham Avenue.
• A man reported his vehicle was broken into July 6 into while working in the 4200 block of Carr Lane. A cell phone and cash were stolen.
• A 26-year-old man was arrested July 6 for shoplifting and trespassing at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• Police arrested a 32-year-old woman for fugitive charges July 6 after a traffic stop for a speeding violation on I- 44 near Shrewsbury.
• A 23-year-old woman, 32-year-old man and 35-year-old man were arrested July 7 for shoplifting during the same incident at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
• Police arrested a 24-year-old man for fugitive charges July 7 after a call for an intoxicated subject near Murdoch and Danbury avenues.
Warson Woods
Police have no incidents to report.
Webster Groves
• Between midnight and 8 a.m. on July 1, a vehicle was stolen from a driveway in the first block of Roseacre Lane.
• On July 2, a burglary was reported at a business in the 7900 block of Big Bend Boulevard. About 2 a.m., someone shattered the front glass door and stole four cartons of cigarettes and a large amount of cash.
• At 10 p.m. on July 4, a car break-in and purse theft was reported in the 600 block of Locksley Place.
• At 10:15 a.m. on July 5, car keys were reported stolen from an unattended purse in the 100 block of Edgar Road. The keys were used to enter the victim’s car and steal a diamond ring.
• On July 5, a license plate registration tab was reported stolen on June 9 from a plate in the 400 block of Florence Avenue.
• During the week of July 1-7, police responded to 814 calls for service, 16 auto accidents and 14 alarms and assisted the fire department 59 times.