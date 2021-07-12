Des Peres
• On July 3, Tide pods were stolen from a store in the 12006 block of Manchester Road.
• On July 6, a caller from West County Center made a delayed report of larceny.
• On July 6, a caller at a business in the 13400 block of Manchester Road made a delayed report of larceny. A speaker valued at $400 was stolen.
Glendale
• On June 28 at 3:17 p.m., a resident of the 1200 block of Brownell Avenue reported her unlocked vehicle was rummaged through during the overnight hours of Saturday, June 26.
• On June 28 at 6:57 p.m., officers assisted the Kirkwood and Des Peres police departments with checking the area of N. Sappington Road and W. Lockwood Avenue for a vehicle which left the scene of an accident in Des Peres. The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on N. Woodlawn Avenue from Manchester Road.
• On June 29 at 4:31 p.m., a resident of the 200 block of Parkland Avenue reported his vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle while it was parked in front of his home sometime during the day. On July 2, an investigation identified a resident of the 200 block of Parkland Ave. as the culprit. The drivers agreed to exchange insurance information.
• On June 29 at 5:23 p.m., officers investigated a non-injury vehicle crash in the unit block of Cambridge Court.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• On June 28 at 10:07 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of Carriage Circle Lane reported the overnight theft of a gym bag and change from his unlocked vehicle.
• On June 28, an employee from a business in the 10800 block of Manchester Road reported the theft of the rear license plate to his vehicle and damage to the license plate bracket between 9:45 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• On June 29, a resident of the 700 block of Kirkshire reported the overnight theft of items from his unlocked vehicle.
• On June 29 at 9:50 a.m., a restaurant in the 100 block of West Jefferson reported they were burglarized overnight. No items were reported stolen, but there was significant damage to a door and the cash register.
• On June 29, a resident in the 100 block of East Bodley reported the front door to her apartment had been damaged and there were multiple items stolen from her apartment between 2:20 and 6:25 p.m.
• On June 29 at 10:39 p.m., employees at a retail store in the 1200 block of S. Kirkwood Road reported the theft of several Apple watches. While an employee was assisting the suspects by opening the watch cabinet, one of the suspects pepper-sprayed the employee and pushed her to the ground. After grabbing the Apple watches, the suspects fled the store in a vehicle.
• On June 30, a vehicle owner reported the theft of his firearm from his unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Alsobrook between 1 and 3:30 a.m. on June 28.
• On June 30 at 1:05 p.m., an employee in the 1000 block of N. Woodlawn reported unknown person(s) used a large rock to break the window of her vehicle and stole her purse from the floorboard. The victim’s purse and wallet were located in Rock Hill.
• On July 2 at 5:55 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of S. Woodlawn reported unknown person(s) damaged several areas of their house and vehicles with black spray paint.
• On July 3 at 5:34 a.m., officers discovered a vehicle reported stolen out of Richmond Heights parked at a gas station in the 9900 block of Big Bend.
• On July 3 at 9:13 a.m., officers recovered a vehicle stolen out of Brentwood, parked and unoccupied, in the 400 block of Saratoga.
Rock Hill
• On June 24, a resident of the 300 block of Eldridge reported her license plate tabs were stolen during the evening.
• On June 25, a resident in the 800 block of N. Rock Hill Road complained that her neighbor was harassing her by taking pictures of her as she is coming and going from her home. The victim stated contractors refuse to work on her property because of her neighbor.
• On June 26, a resident of the 300 block of Madison reported someone stole his backpack with ID cards inside.
• On June 28, a resident of the 9700 block of Madison reported her license plate tab stolen.
Shrewsbury
• On June 28, an employee at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter from his personal vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot on June 25.
• On July 1, a man was arrested for stealing and trespassing at a business in the 7200 block of Watson Road.
• On July 5, a man was arrested for stealing, failure to comply, resisting arrest, assault, trespassing and felony fugitive warrants at a business in the 7400 block of Watson Road.
Warson Woods
• No reports were submitted this week.
Webster Groves
• On June 28 at 2:47 p.m., a victim in the 8000 block of Watson Road forgot to pick up their wallet from the counter after making a purchase. The wallet was subsequently stolen by another customer.
• On June 28 at 11:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Gray Ave. and W. Glendale Ave. for a report of suspicious activity. Upon arrival, a black SUV was observed leaving a residence in the 100 block of W. Glendale Ave. and the officers were advised by the resident that the vehicle was possibly being stolen. Attempts to stop the vehicle failed and it fled at a high rate of speed east on I-44. It is believed the vehicle was unlocked and had a key inside.
• On June 29 at 8:56 a.m., a victim in the first block of Jefferson Ave. reported that sometime overnight someone had punctured a tire on each of two vehicles parked in their driveway. The victim was able to identify possible suspects and an investigation is ongoing.
• On July 2, a witness in the 400 block of W. Jackson Road reported seeing a subject coming from the rear yard of a neighbor’s residence. It was discovered that the subject had entered an unlocked detached garage and had stolen several items of lawn care equipment. Suspects have been identified and stolen items from several residences in the area were recovered in the 400 block of Sherwood.