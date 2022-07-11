Des Peres
• On July 1 at 9:46 a.m., officers responded to a report of a subject slumped over the wheel at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Dougherty Ferry Road. The subject was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
• On July 3 at 12:53 p.m., a vehicle stolen out of St. Louis City was located at West County Center. The subject was arrested and released to St. Louis City police officers.
• On July 3 at 5:44 p.m., police responded to the area of southbound I-270 and Manchester Road for a report of a road rage incident involving four vehicles, fighting and throwing bottles. The subjects were gone upon police arrival.
Glendale
• On June 30, a resident of the 1200 block of Nancy Jo Place reported the loss or theft of one of his vehicle’s license plates. The date, time and location of the loss was unknown.
• On July 1 at 4:52 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with injuries in the 300 block of N. Berry Road.
• On July 1 at 5:57 p.m., officers investigated a vehicle crash with injuries in the 9900 block of Manchester Road.
Kirkwood/Oakland
• No report was submitted this week.
Rock Hill
• On June 23, a resident of the 1000 block of Raritan Drive reported items stolen from her vehicle, which was parked inside her open garage.
• On June 29, a white BMW was stolen in the area of Manchester and McKnight roads. The keys were left inside the vehicle.
Shrewsbury
• On June 27, officers responded to eastbound I-44 for a report of a vehicle crash in which one of the vehicles involved fled the scene.
• On June 28, an Affton resident reported fraudulently altered and cashed checks. The checks were placed in the outside drop box at the Shrewsbury Post Office and believed to have been compromised at some point during the journey through the mail system.
• On June 29, officers responded to the 7400 block of Murdoch Ave. for a report of a cell phone stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On June 30, a vehicle stolen in Shrewsbury on June 20 was recovered in St. Louis City. Detectives processed the vehicle and located some evidence to assist in the investigation.
• On July 1, multiple suspects stole items from two unsecured vehicles at two gyms along Watson Road. The suspect’s vehicle has been identified from prior incidents.
• On July 3, a vehicle pulled onto the police parking lot and officers were told by the driver there was a disturbance inside. The 48-year-old-man causing the disturbance was arrested for warrants and was transfered to St. Charles County.
• On July 3, officers responded to the 7300 block of Watson Road for a report of a stolen vehicle.
• During the week of June 27 through July 3, along with regular calls for service and traffic enforcement, the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to 14 motor vehicle accidents and assisted the Shrewsbury Fire/EMS Department on 19 calls.
Warson Woods
• On June 29, a 19-year-old male resident of Indiana attempted to fraudulently obtain controlled substances from a local pharmacy using counterfeit prescriptions. The subject was arrested and taken into custody. He refused to make a statement. Felony warrants are being sought.
Webster Groves
• On June 27 at 6:25 p.m., a victim in the 600 block of Amelia Ave. reported that sometime overnight, unknown subjects stole their purse and key fob from their vehicle.
• On June 28 at 6:43 a.m., a victim in the 900 block of Brookside Ave. reported an unknown person broke the rear driver’s side window of their vehicle with an unknown object.
• On June 28 at 8:43 a.m., a victim in the 300 block of Stark Court reported their vehicle was stolen while it was parked on the street overnight.
• On June 29 at 8:52 a.m., a victim in the 90 block of Reasnor Ave. reported unknown persons entered their vehicle and while doing so, displayed a firearm towards a witness.
• On July 2 at 7:46 a.m., a victim in the 600 block of Amelia Ave. reported their vehicle was stolen sometime overnight while parked in the street.
• During the week of June 27 through July 3, the Webster Groves Police Department responded to 542 calls for service, 10 auto accidents and 14 alarms, and assisted the Webster Groves Fire Department 46 times.